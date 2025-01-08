LOS ANGELES -- The NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings' home game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday with several massive wildfires still burning across the greater Los Angeles area.

The Kings and Flames were scheduled to play Wednesday night at the Kings' downtown arena. The NBA's Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets in the same arena on Thursday night.

"Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community," the Kings said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard working first responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community. We appreciate the league's support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe."

Three major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex on Wednesday following two days of extraordinary winds. At least 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

At least two people have been killed in the fire north of Pasadena in a different canyon several miles east of the venerable Rose Bowl.

The Kings said tickets for their postponed game will be good for the rescheduled date, which hasn't been set yet.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.