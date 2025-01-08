Pittsburgh Penguins fans will have another chance Saturday to snag limited edition Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads, ones the team claims will not be stolen before they arrive at the arena.
In March, the Penguins were set to honor Jagr, who had his number retired earlier in the season, with a bobblehead giveaway that depicted his iconic "Jagr salute" celebration. But the dolls never made it to PPG Paints Arena -- the team announced they had been a victim of cargo theft.
The Penguins gave fans who attended their bout against the San Jose Sharks a one-time scannable barcode to receive a Jagr bobblehead at a later date. Jagr himself had some fun with the theft, helping the Penguins produce a social media clip that featured him and a bobblehead doll hitting the road to search for the stolen shipment.
Almost two weeks after the theft, the team announced that it had recovered the Jagr bobblehead dolls after "a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California."
On Saturday, the first 7,500 fans who attend the Penguins' game against the Ottawa Senators will receive a new Jagr bobblehead that puts an emphasis on his glorious mullet. Jagr played 11 years for the Penguins from 1990 to 2001, amassing 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 games and winning the Stanley Cup twice.
The Penguins told ESPN they plan to "lean into [the bobbleheads] being in the building this week," as evidenced by the teaser trailer they published on social media that features dozens of tweets about the bobblehead theft last season.
JAGR BOBBLES RETURN 🫡— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2025
Score yours this Saturday: https://t.co/yBi9mhmTIA pic.twitter.com/7R1xaRkn58
Jagr continues to play professional hockey at 52 years old for the Czech Extraliga Kladno Knights -- the team he owns. Jagr recently posted on Instagram that he lost four teeth in a recent game.
His new bobblehead, meanwhile, looks like it's the "after" photo for a teeth whitening service.