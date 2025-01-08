Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Penguins fans will have another chance Saturday to snag limited edition Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads, ones the team claims will not be stolen before they arrive at the arena.

In March, the Penguins were set to honor Jagr, who had his number retired earlier in the season, with a bobblehead giveaway that depicted his iconic "Jagr salute" celebration. But the dolls never made it to PPG Paints Arena -- the team announced they had been a victim of cargo theft.

The Penguins gave fans who attended their bout against the San Jose Sharks a one-time scannable barcode to receive a Jagr bobblehead at a later date. Jagr himself had some fun with the theft, helping the Penguins produce a social media clip that featured him and a bobblehead doll hitting the road to search for the stolen shipment.