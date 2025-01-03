Open Extended Reactions

Do you make New Year's resolutions? If so, how long do they last? Do you even remember what your resolution was come May 1?

While some of us might ... revise ... our 2025 pledges in the coming weeks, that's not going to stop us from assigning a classic New Year's resolution to every NHL team in our latest edition of the Power Rankings.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Dec. 20. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 70.00%

New Year's resolution: Work like hell and advertise. That's an Arnold Schwarzenegger quote about success, and it's apt here; the Jets are first in the league with 56 points and a 27-10-2 record. But still, hockey fans aren't talking about them enough! Spare me the "Winterpeg is a small market" retorts; this is an NHL team that is speeding past its competition. Perhaps people are waiting to see if this regular-season juggernaut can finally get to the promised land in the playoffs.

Next eight days: vs. DET (Jan. 4), vs. NSH (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 72.37%

New Year's resolution: Bet it all on red. Vegas has had a scintillating stretch: 9-1 in its past 10, and a five-game winning streak. In a strange run of coincidence, in a recent eight-game stretch, the Knights scored exactly six or three goals, and their only setback was a 6-3 loss. Jack Eichel has been red-hot, with 50 points through 38 games, putting him in the top 10.

Next eight days: vs. BUF (Jan. 4), @ SJ (Jan. 7), vs. NYI (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 69.74%

New Year's resolution: Plan an epic celebration. When Wayne Gretzky got goal No. 802 to surpass Gordie Howe on the all-time list, time stopped -- nothing else mattered but that record-breaking moment. A red carpet was unfurled as fans lept to their feet to cheer for No. 99, and the game was paused to allow for the moment to breathe.

This is the bare minimum for when Alex Ovechkin gets goal No. 895 at home to break Gretzky's career goals record. Stop the game for 15-20 minutes. Hopefully Wayne is there to hug Ovi on the ice. Present the Great 8 with a memento commemorating the achievement -- a golden stick, or a plaque that has a space for the game puck that they can pop in right on the ice? The opposing team forms a line to congratulate Ovi out of respect. Video tributes, goal collage ... go all-out.

This will be that kind of moment in NHL history. If Ovi breaks the record on the road, hopefully we'll get at least part of that -- along with a hero's welcome when the team returns to D.C.

Next eight days: vs. NYR (Jan. 4), @ BUF (Jan. 6), vs. VAN (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 62.20%

New Year's resolution: Everything in moderation. The Devils have largely been a feast-or-famine team, taking their fans on a "win by four" or "get shut out" roller-coaster ride. The Devils have been blanked five times, but they were on the right end of the goose eggs on Dec. 21 and 23, defeating Pittsburgh 3-0 then the Rangers 5-0. It was the first time in recorded NHL history that a team got back-to-back shutouts while keeping its opponents to 12 shots or fewer in each game.

Next eight days: @ SJ (Jan. 4), @ SEA (Jan. 6), @ NYR (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 66.22%

New Year's resolution: Exorcise your demons. Not the Devils in this case, but the Oilers. After losing to Edmonton for three straight seasons in the first round, you'd excuse Kings fans for harboring a hatred for their foes north of the border -- which probably made Saturday's 4-3 overtime win even sweeter, powered by a pair of Quinton Byfield goals (and a three-point night for former Oiler Warren Foegele).

Next eight days: vs. TB (Jan. 4), vs. CGY (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 66.67%

New Year's resolution: Start strong and stay strong. The Wild were one of the best teams in the NHL through 25 games, amassing a 17-4-4 record before going on a 5-6-0 slide. Getting Joel Eriksson Ek back from injury will certainly help, as he is one of the best two-way centers in the NHL.

Another resolution could be to hire a financial planner for the next several months, as this is the last year of the lofty cap hits from the buyouts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise ($7.37 million average annual value each). Those reduce to a combined $1.67 million on July 1, a day Wild owner Craig Leipold has said will be "like Christmas."

Next eight days: @ CAR (Jan. 4), vs. STL (Jan. 7), vs. COL (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 61.54%

New Year's resolution: Keep mixing in a water. There is no such thing as a Stanley Cup hangover for the Panthers. They are second in the Atlantic Division and a threat in the East. If they make it back to the Cup Final for a third straight year, nobody will do a double take.

Next eight days: vs. PIT (Jan. 3), @ COL (Jan. 6), @ UTA (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 63.16%

New Year's resolution: Take the stairs. Rod "The Bod" Brind'Amour -- who never skips leg day -- has had a stellar month. He received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by North Carolina governor, the highest civilian honor in the state, reserved for people "who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments."

Soon after, the 2006 Stanley Cup champ (as Canes captain) became the fastest coach to 300 wins in NHL history, needing only 488 games to do so, surpassing Bruce Boudreau (496).

Next eight days: vs. MIN (Jan. 4), vs. PIT (Jan. 5), @ TB (Jan. 7), vs. TOR (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 64.10%

New Year's resolution: Book a trip to a new destination. The Lafs sit atop the Atlantic and are in good shape coming into 2025 -- goaltending has been among the best overall in the league, and the defense has been strong. All in all, Craig Berube is off to a great start as bench boss. Auston Matthews' health remains a concern, but not a crisis. This is around that time where some fans start to wonder ... is this the year? Even reaching the Cup Final would be a stark difference from their recent run of early exits.

Next eight days: vs. BOS (Jan. 4), vs. PHI (Jan. 5), @ PHI (Jan. 7), @ CAR (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 63.51%

New Year's resolution: Let history repeat itself. The Oilers started slow then got the train back on the tracks. Where have we heard that before? Right, it was last season, when they made the Cup Final and almost pulled off the reverse sweep.

Zach Hyman just completed a stretch of goals in eight of nine games, and at this rate his name will appear on a lot of "Why didn't Canada pick that guy?" lists later this month ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Next eight days: vs. ANA (Jan. 3), @ SEA (Jan. 4), @ BOS (Jan. 7), @ PIT (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 63.51%

New Year's resolution: Give more. The Stars went 1-2-1 in a recent stretch of four games, despite scoring first in all of them. Most notably, Dallas had a 2-0 lead against the Wild before a third-period collapse led to an OT loss. The team has also scored three or fewer in seven straight games. Injuries have certainly been a pain point. Did a pair of wins against the Blackhawks and Sabres get them back on track?

Next eight days: vs. UTA (Jan. 4), @ NYR (Jan. 7), @ PHI (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 60.00%

New Year's resolution: Keep practicing acts of kindness. Coach Jon Cooper did an incredibly classy thing this past week. With the Rangers making their final regular-season stop in Tampa Bay, Coop invited retiring play-by-play voice of the Blueshirts, Sam Rosen, to join him at his news conference, throwing one of the greatest hockey voices in our game his well-deserved flowers. Superb vibes.

Next eight days: @ LA (Jan. 4), @ ANA (Jan. 5), vs. CAR (Jan. 7), vs. BOS (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 61.54%

New Year's resolution: Invest in savings. The Avs committed to their new goalie, giving Mackenzie Blackwood a five-year, $5.25 million dollar AAV contract as a holiday gift. Blackwood has had a terrific start in Denver, allowing two goals or fewer in his first five starts. The Avalanche reunited the former Devils goalie tag team in December, also trading for Scott Wedgewood from Nashville.

Next eight days: vs. MTL (Jan. 4), vs. FLA (Jan. 6), @ CHI (Jan. 8), @ MIN (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 59.46%

New Year's resolution: Set boundaries. The Canucks just endured one of the most epic collapses in recent memory -- up 4-1 with five minutes to go in the third, the Kraken scored three straight goals to tie it up, then won it in overtime. It was the third time in NHL history a team won a game after being down by three or more goals in the final five minutes of regulation.

But, it's only one game. And the Canucks can continue to oscillate from wild-card spot to top three in the Pacific perhaps for the remainder of the season as long as they don't dwell too long on the losses.

Next eight days: vs. NSH (Jan. 3), @ MTL (Jan. 6), @ WSH (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 56.58%

New Year's resolution: Sell more Wolf tickets. Dustin Wolf deserves more Calder Trophy love. The hockey world might be fixated on Macklin Celebrini's incredible exploits seemingly every game, but Wolf is sitting pretty with 11 wins, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts.

Next eight days: vs. NSH (Jan. 4), @ ANA (Jan. 7), @ LA (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 55.00%

New Year's resolution: Spend less time on social media. Much has been written this season about the Bruins' epic collapse and the vibes being completely off. A coaching change jump-started their rebound, and the B's sit third in the Atlantic (despite the division being a logjam up top). Will they remain competitive or fall off? Better to delete X than be tempted to read what us non-players are saying.

Next eight days: @ TOR (Jan. 4), vs. NYI (Jan. 5), vs. EDM (Jan. 7), @ TB (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 54.05%

New Year's resolution: Stretch more. Linus Ullmark, who has a .915 save percentage and a 12-7-2 record, will be out for the upcoming slate of games with a back issue, as the Sens called up two AHL goalies for their upcoming road trip. Backup Anton Forsberg has been out since Dec. 14, but he is traveling with the team.

Next eight days: @ STL (Jan. 3), @ DET (Jan. 7), vs. BUF (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 51.28%

New Year's resolution: Embrace your surroundings. Cam Fowler has been a welcome addition to the Blues lineup, joining the team in mid-December after being traded from the Ducks, with whom he'd spent all of his previous 991 career games. Fowler in Blues Blue has seen immediate positive results, including three goals, four assists and a plus-6 rating, and the Winter Classic was his 1,000th game in the NHL.

"I get to play with a great D partner (Colton Parayko) who makes life easy and play for a great coach, an organization that believes in their players," Fowler told the media recently. "They've made my job easy and I can just go out and focus on hockey and try to do the best I can."

Next eight days: vs. OTT (Jan. 3), @ CBJ (Jan. 4), @ MIN (Jan. 7), vs. ANA (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 52.63%

New Year's resolution: Introduce a mascot. I'm of the firm belief that every single sports team should have a mascot. They are fun, a good photo op during games, most kids love them, and they are a huge positive as part of the game presentation and social content. It's a no-brainer.

The chatter about Utah's team name will ramp up before the start of next season, but I want to see all of the mascot concept drawings, a big reveal video on social, and it'd better have a catchy name. Make it big and awesome.

Next eight days: @ DAL (Jan. 4), vs. FLA (Jan. 8)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 50.00%

New Year's resolution: Be more like Darth Sidious. "Somehow ... the Penguins returned."

There were times early in the season when it looked as if the Penguins not only wouldn't make the playoffs, but fans were talking rebuild like the Jedi immediately after Order 66. Noted Pens fan (and Chief Creative Office of Star Wars) Dave Filoni must be twirling his goalie stick lightsaber (I assume he just created one for himself, I know I would) with glee watching the Penguins turn it around, sitting one point out of a wild-card spot.

Sidney Crosby is shooting force lightning from his stick, with 41 points in 39 games, hitting a couple of milestones (1,600 points and 600 goals) along the way (unlimited power!). And how about Rickard Rakell? He could hit a point-per-game pace when it's all said and done this season. If he wore the C, he'd be Captain Rikard. ... (Wait, wrong "Star" show...)

Next eight days: @ FLA (Jan. 3), @ CAR (Jan. 5), vs. CBJ (Jan. 7), vs. EDM (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 48.72%

New Year's resolution: Celebrate every win, big or small. The Blue Jackets are competitive in the Metro, which is better than many had predicted before the season. Zach Werenski earned a spot on Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off with his excellent play so far this season. March 1 is circled on the calendar, as it's the date of an outdoor game (finally!) for Columbus when it hosts Detroit at The Shoe in what will surely be an all-timer atmosphere.

Next eight days: vs. STL (Jan. 4), @ PIT (Jan. 7), vs. SEA (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 48.72%

New Year's resolution: Focus on you, not them. Before the Flyers' game against Anaheim, coach John Tortorella shut down any questions about Cutter Gauthier. When told that Gauthier said he had this game circled on his calendar, Torts replied that he didn't care what the former Philadelphia prospect said. Actions did the talking, as the Flyers beat Anaheim 3-1. Gauthier was left off the scoresheet, took a few hard hits in the game and booed in his own barn.

Next eight days: @ TOR (Jan. 5), vs. TOR (Jan. 7), vs. DAL (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 50.00%

New Year's resolution: Journal more. It was one for the books as Habs goalie Jakub Dobes made his NHL debut with a shutout effort. Dobes became the fifth goalie in franchise history with a clean sheet in his first start in the show. I wonder if the Habs faithful will yell "Dooooooooooooooooobes!" in appreciation of future highlight-reel saves?

Next eight days: @ CHI (Jan. 3), @ COL (Jan. 4), vs. VAN (Jan. 6)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 47.44%

New Year's resolution: Keep being agreeable. Joey Daccord is dealing with an upper-body injury that kept him out of the historic comeback win against the Canucks and at home against Utah. But the goalie is on pace to having the best season of his career, already nearly matching his win total from 2023-2024, and sitting ninth in the league in save percentage (.912). He was apparently a passport away from playing for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. And if you're wondering about the resolution, d'accord means "all right" in French.

Next eight days: vs. EDM (Jan. 4), vs. NJ (Jan. 6), @ CBJ (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 44.87%

New Year's resolution: Hold yourself accountable. At a recent open practice, coach Patrick Roy got on the mic and addressed reporters and fans in attendance. Roy went so far as to apologize for his team's performance this season: "We are not proud of the way we are playing in front of you, but we will continue to work extremely hard to improve."

You don't often see a statement like this in such a setting, but I like it a lot coming from Roy, who has a legendary history of passion and determination.

Next eight days: @ BOS (Jan. 5), @ VGK (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 47.37%

New Year's resolution: Read this book. The Red Wings relieved Derek Lalonde of his coaching duties over the holiday, with the news coming out on Dec. 26. In comes Todd McLellan, who won a Cup with Detroit as an assistant coach in 2008 but didn't have an ideal debut, losing to the Leafs 5-2 at home in a lopsided contest, before settling in with wins over the Capitals and Penguins.

Next eight days: @ WPG (Jan. 4), vs. OTT (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 48.65%

New Year's resolution: Watch "Groundhog Day." We are rapidly approaching "John Gibson trade rumor" szn. This is when the hockey world speculates on whether this will be the year the Ducks' goalie will be shipped out of Anaheim to a Cup-contending team that needs a solid understudy to help put them over the top. The 31-year-old has a .908 save percentage and a 6-5-1 record this season.

Next eight days: @ EDM (Jan. 3), vs. TB (Jan. 5), vs. CGY (Jan. 7), @ STL (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 47.30%

New Year's resolution: Make one for 2026. There's no way that anyone would have predicted the Rangers -- a team that won the Presidents' Trophy last season and made it to the conference finals two out of the past three years -- would be at the bottom of the Metro Division at this point in the season. Though they re-signed star goalie Igor Shesterkin, they also traded captain Jacob Trouba in a move that ruffled feathers. The vibes are anything but immaculate in the Big Apple.

Next eight days: @ WSH (Jan. 4), @ CHI (Jan. 5), vs. DAL (Jan. 7), vs. NJ (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 42.31%

New Year's resolution: Make a vision board. AJ Mleczko had this as Buffalo's resolution during a recent intermission report for ESPN. Unfortunately, this is a storyline that simply will not go away until the Swords do away with their playoff drought. When they are on, they are a team that can contend for a wild-card spot. A 13-game winless streak unfortunately sunk that dream.

The city of Buffalo deserves major sports joy. A championship. So print out a picture of the Cup, a parade, a yard sale on the ice, heck even a Lombardi Trophy while we're at it, and pin it to the vision board. See it, believe it, achieve it.

Next eight days: @ VGK (Jan. 4), vs. WSH (Jan. 6), @ OTT (Jan. 9)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 38.16%

New Year's resolution: Say yes to everything. Because at this point, what else can you say? Something's gotta give in Nashville, as the Predators endure a soul-crushing first half to the NHL season, sitting three points ahead of the Blackhawks in the basement of the Central. Cancelled concert jokes aside, whatever changes are coming or decided upon in the Predators organization, they must be met with positive outlook because the current group hasn't been working thus far.

Next eight days: @ VAN (Jan. 3), @ CGY (Jan. 4), @ WPG (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 36.59%

New Year's resolution: Embrace the sizzle. The Sharks have been one of the most exciting teams to watch, despite their 28 points in 40 games. Macklin Celebrini could make the "SportsCenter" top 10 with the moves he pulls off almost every game, even if they don't always lead to goals. Mikael Granlund, William Eklund, Tyler Toffoli, and Will Smith are among the other reasons to tune in and enjoy the thrill ride of a Sharks game.

Plus, their social content has been on point -- like Celebrini and Smith recreating the viral LeBron James video.

Next eight days: vs. NJ (Jan. 4), vs. VGK (Jan. 7)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 34.21%

New Year's resolution: Be consistent. Connor Bedard has been interesting to watch this season. He has had 11 linemates thus far (minimum 30 minutes on ice together). His numbers are hovering around the same as this time last season, when he won the Calder Trophy, and he also leads the team in scoring.

Of course, many Hawks fans expected their generational star would take another step forward this season, to get to that level of excellence that matches the hype when he was drafted into the NHL. Perhaps a steady lineup would help?

Next eight days: vs. MTL (Jan. 3), vs. NYR (Jan. 5), vs. COL (Jan. 8)