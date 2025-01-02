Open Extended Reactions

The Winter Classic has been the NHL's signature outdoor event since 2008, when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres played through picturesque snow and launched an institution.

The St. Louis Blues' 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field marked the 16th edition of the Winter Classic. Even when returning to previously used venues, the Classic continues to grow and change every season. Each game has its signature virtues -- and in some cases, unique drawbacks.

Here's a subjective ranking of the Classics and their relative greatness. We've assigned a score of 1 to 10 in four categories for each outdoor game:

Environment , which covers the novelty of the venue and the elements that challenged teams during the game

Hype , which covers the buzz leading up to the Winter Classic, as well as the allure of the teams involved

The Game itself, and whether it was competitive, boring or rendered unwatchable by the conditions

Style, as we consider how good the teams looked in their Winter Classic gear

Here is our ranking of the 16 Winter Classic events:

Environment: 7

Hype: 4

Game: 2

Style: 5

The NHL's outdoor games can be split up into two eras: The games before Steve Mayer arrived as chief content officer in 2015 and everything after it. He's the one who helped bring the fun for these outdoor games, with quirky aesthetics, a real sense of staging and a boldness in scope.

The first Wrigley game in 2009 predated Mayer -- and, frankly, the NHL's cracking of the outdoor game code in general -- so it was exciting to see what a return trip would yield. They leaned into the brick wall and ivy motif around the rink, and thus the friendly confines looked great. Alas, the weather didn't always cooperate, with rain early in the game -- though not enough to delay things.

There's one fatal flaw to the 2025 Winter Classic: The Blackhawks were in no way worthy of the stage they were given, despite the presence of second-year star Connor Bedard. Mired in a rebuild, in a season that already saw them change coaches, the Blackhawks entered Wrigley in last place overall in the NHL. Their .351 points percentage at the time made them statistically the worst team ever featured in the Winter Classic, worse than the Buffalo Sabres' .368 points percentage for the Citi Field game.

To the surprise of no one, the Blues rolled to victory in this one, taking a 1-0 lead just 1:10 into the game and never looking back. But hey, at least there was a good center-ice scrap between the captains, as Brayden Schenn asked Nick Foligno to drop the mitts and he obliged:

The Blues' jersey was the bigger stylistic departure of the two, although incredibly this was the first time the Blackhawks wore red as their primary color in an outdoor game. Both looked good on the ice. The team's walk-in outfits were drab bummers, but at least Chicago honored first responders with its look and took the train to the game in a nice touch.

* As far as hype goes, the move from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31 might have caught some fans off guard, as the NHL avoided the first New Year's Day set of games of the new college football playoff.

Environment: 4

Hype: 2

Game: 4

Style: 10

It didn't rain. Oh, the NHL was prepared if Seattle lived up to its reputation, what with T-Mobile Park having a retractable roof. But it stayed open, and the game was played in crisp, 44-degree weather.

In some ways, putting the NHL's two newest franchises in a Winter Classic together made sense. Like many other matchups, they're division rivals, and the Golden Knights had the gravitas of having already won the Stanley Cup. But whether it was the newness of the teams or the lack of interesting venue, the game just didn't not connect with fans, earning the lowest ever U.S. television ratings for a Winter Classic (1.1 million viewers).

It didn't help that the game was a dud: Joey Daccord recorded the only shutout in Winter Classic history, 3-0 over Vegas. OK, a dud for the Golden Knights and for those tuning in for outdoor game offensive pyrotechnics, but pretty cool for Daccord, who had at least one highlight-reel save on Jack Eichel.

Speaking of highlights: The saving graces for the 2024 Winter Classic were the fashion and the fish.

Since neither team had its own history of sweaters to draw on, both got creative: The Kraken's Winter Classic sweaters are inspired by the jerseys the Seattle Metropolitans wore in 1917 when they became the first U.S.-based team to win the Stanley Cup, while Vegas used the negative space V in its logo as the basis for its jerseys. Both looked absolutely outstanding in the ice.

Also outstanding -- although predictable -- were the teams' walk-in costumes. The Golden Knights came dressed as Elvises (Elvi?). The Kraken were dressed as fishmongers. That was the precursor to perhaps the game's most memorable moment: When Seattle strode to the rink under a "canopy" of tossed fish, inspired by Pike Place Market.

It all ended up being a worthy swing for the NHL.

14. 2016: Gillette Stadium

Montreal Canadiens 5, Boston Bruins 1 (21 points)

Environment: 4

Hype: 7

Game: 2

Style: 8

After pulling Chicago and Washington out of a hat for the 2015 edition, the NHL course-corrected back to an Original Six rivalry. The fans ate it up: 67,000 tickets were sold for the Winter Classic, and there were 42,000 in the house for the alumni game held the same weekend in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The teams looked tremendous: Boston rocked a black-and-gold version of its 1924 inaugural season sweaters, while the Habs wore striking white jerseys inspired by that year as well -- including a globe on the sleeves, which was actually the primary logo on those 1924-25 jerseys.

Goaltenders Mike Condon of the Canadiens, Tuukka Rask of the Bruins and their teammates enter the field for the 2016 Classic at Gillette Stadium. Dave Sandford/NHLI/Getty Images

But the game ... well, at least the Bruins got a participation ribbon. With backup goalie and Massachusetts native Mike Condon in net, the Canadiens built a 3-0 lead by the 17:20 mark of the second period and controlled the game in a way that would have made Bill Belichick squint in approval.

At an unremarkable venue with unremarkable weather, and with a Canadian market in an unremarkable game, this was the lowest-rated Winter Classic to date in the U.S. The weekend would also be remembered for heartbreaking reasons: Denna Laing, playing for the Boston Pride in the first Outdoor Women's Classic, suffered a significant spinal cord injury in a collision with the boards on the eve of the Winter Classic and was stretchered off the ice. To this day, she continues to rehabilitate from that injury. Laing said in a December 2024 Instagram post that she has "made strides in my recovery."

Environment: 6

Hype: 5

Game: 5

Style: 7

The Blackhawks had reached the perfunctory stage of their overexposure as an outdoor game foil. In this event, they were like a team of jobbers hired to make the crowd favorites look good, getting dominated for the last 40 minutes of the game.

This was all about St. Louis. It gave us an alumni game that featured Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull and Martin Brodeur on the same team. It gave us perhaps the best Blues jerseys ever created -- counterbalanced by another pedestrian Chicago sweater. And it officially started the Nelly renaissance years before he landed on "Dancing With the Stars."

But the NHL hurt the game's buzz with its scheduling, putting the Maple Leafs and Red Wings in an outdoor game in Toronto on Jan. 1 -- and a good one at that -- before playing this game on Jan. 2. The league wanted the Classic on a Monday to avoid Week 17 of the NFL schedule; it ended up pushing a game that was already struggling for hype into obscurity.

12. 2015: Nationals Park

Washington Capitals 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (24 points)

Environment: 5

Hype: 3

Game: 9

Style: 7

After years of pitting geographic and traditional rivals against each other, the NHL made the truly bizarre choice to pit teams from opposite conferences with no discernible association in its marquee event.

The result was a game seen by few people outside the D.C. area -- the 3.47 million viewers in the U.S. were, at the time, the event's smallest audience -- which is a shame because it was one of the most exciting Winter Classics in history.

The Capitals took a 2-0 lead, and the Blackhawks rallied to tie before the third period. Troy Brouwer, who won a Stanley Cup with Chicago, scored the winning power-play goal with 13 seconds left in regulation to send a partisan crowd of nearly 43,000 fans into a frenzy.

The 40 degrees and sunny weather didn't make for the best conditions for a hockey game, but the Nationals' ballpark made for a gorgeous backdrop -- including a replica of the Capitol and the reflecting pool near the rink.

The Blackhawks weren't even trying to create anything interesting fashion-wise for yet another outdoor game appearance, basically wearing their normal road white sweaters. But the Capitals' deep red jerseys -- with a crest that evoked both the D.C. flag and the Washington Monument -- were dope.

Plus, this was perhaps the only event in human history to have both Billy Idol and Lee Greenwood perform.

Environment: 8

Hype: 4

Game: 6

Style: 7

If there's going to be a Winter Classic held in Minnesota, then by rights it should be the coldest on record. The 2022 game unlocked that achievement with a game-time temperature of minus-5.7 degrees Fahrenheit, putting the "winter" back in the Classic after the previous edition's foray to Texas. The warmth of the sun had no home here -- the game was held at night, too.

The Blues memorably rejected that climate by hilariously sporting beachwear as their walk-in fit, including Jake Walman wearing only a Winter Classic scarf around his bare chest while walking in sandals. Their fashion choice helped offset one of the worst jerseys in the Classic series: The Wild's 1930s throwback that read "MPLS. St. Paul" and looked like a wrapped piece of candy your grandmother puts out for Christmas.

The most memorable aspect of the 2022 Winter Classic was the subzero temperatures at game time. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The game at Target Field was supposed to happen in 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The wait was worth it for the aesthetics: While the 12-year-old Target Field didn't have the gravitas of other Classic venues, the combination of nature and pod hockey rinks on the field gave it instant "winter wonderland" character -- along with those aforementioned subzero temps.

The game featured a four-point night from Jordan Kyrou, which was an outdoor game record, but the Blues blew the game open with five second-period goals. Not the most competitive night, but not the worst game either.

Environment: 5

Hype: 6

Game: 9

Style: 6

We have to admit to some recency bias in overpraising this game in January 2018. The 10th anniversary edition of the Winter Classic was held at a venue that had capacity but not personality, even though the weather came through with freezing temperatures at game time. The most memorable things about Citi Field were the giant shadows it cast on the ice for the first period.

Also, the Rangers' jerseys get a downgrade from our previous evaluation. Yes, they evoked the color scheme of the "Liberty Head" jerseys that were among the best in the NHL in the past 30 years. But as The Tennessean wrote in its Winter Classic jersey countdown, putting the Rangers second to last: "the 1926-inspired font looks more like something that'd be slapped on a roller hockey jersey."

The Sabres wore classic white jerseys for the game, which brings us to another oddity about this event: Buffalo, located close to 375 miles from New York City, was the home team at this game. Much like the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders were home teams at Yankee Stadium, the Sabres "hosted" the Rangers because the Blueshirts aren't allowed to play a home game outside of Madison Square Garden due to tax exemption reasons.

All that said, the game was great: The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the first period, and the Sabres rallied with goals in the second and third. For the first time since 2014, the game went to overtime, where J.T. Miller ended it for the Rangers.

After a couple of duds, a cool return to form for the Classic on a frigid New York day.

9. 2023: Fenway Park

Boston Bruins 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (27 points)

Environment: 7

Hype: 6

Game: 7

Style: 7

The Steve Mayer effect was evident in Boston, as there were clear differences between the 2010 Fenway Classic and the 2023 edition. There was the "first pitch with a puck" featuring Bobby Orr and Red Sox great Jason Varitek. Mayer also moved the rink parallel to the Green Monster in left field, which meant that Fenway Park's most unique seats were also arguably the best seats in the house for the NHL outdoor game, with glorious center-ice views.

That said, the hype was hindered by being the first repeat venue for the Classic. Although not the last.

The Penguins and Bruins got into the spirit by walking into Fenway in full Pirates and Red Sox throwback uniforms, respectively. Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith, who would take over for an injured Tristan Jarry in the game, even put on catcher's gear.

(The jerseys for the event were of varying degrees of quality. Neither one compares favorably to ones these teams wore in previous outdoor games, however.)

The Bruins and Penguins both had admirable efforts with their uniforms for the 2023 Classic -- but it was neither club's best Classic set. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The game lacked the offensive fireworks of other Winter Classics. For better or worse, it was one of the most "real" games played between two conference rivals in the Classic. The Bruins pulled out the win with two third-period goals by Jake DeBrusk, an exhilarating comeback that sent Boston fans home happy.

8. 2011: Heinz Field

Washington Capitals 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (27 points)

Environment: 4

Hype: 10

Game: 4

Style: 9

The hype for this game was off the charts: two blood-rival teams, and the NHL's two biggest stars in Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin. Plus, the Penguins and Capitals were featured on the first season of HBO's "24/7" series dedicated to the Winter Classic, which remains the season by which all other NHL reality shows are judged. (We'll always remember you, sauce-faced, profanity-laced Bruce Boudreau.)

Alas, the hype was not met, in quality of play or in venue aesthetics.

The 2011 Winter Classic will be remembered for two reasons. First, for having an 8 p.m. start time thanks to concerns about rain. At first, "under the lights" seemed cool, until one realized it killed much of the charm of the event. But hey, at least the teams looked good: Capitals throwbacks vs. Penguins dark blue alternates, featuring a penguin with a scarf on the logo.

Second, and more than somewhat related: It will be remembered for the injury Crosby suffered in a collision with Dave Steckel of the Capitals, which contributed to his missing most of 2011 with concussion-like symptoms.

When it came to this Winter Classic, getting there was all the fun.

7. 2019: Notre Dame Stadium

Boston Bruins 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (29 points)

Environment: 7

Hype: 7

Game: 8

Style: 7

The NHL returned to a college venue for the first time since 2014.

The upside was bringing hockey to an iconic venue, getting the chance to use Fighting Irish iconography around the rink and on briskly selling gear. The downside of using Notre Dame was that it meant the sixth outdoor game appearance for the Blackhawks, who held their training camps at the campus. (The Bruins were an obvious opponent, as anything in America even tangentially Irish must include either Notre Dame or the city of Boston.)

The venue looked great, but the game didn't have the luck of the Irish, from running out of food and beer to the school's leprechaun biting it at center ice.

Boston's jerseys were a combination of different throwback looks and continued the Bruins' trend of fine-looking sweaters. Alas, the Blackhawks chose to wear a jersey that looked like a photo negative and had more stripes than a referee training camp.

All that said, the game itself was one of the better ones, as the teams traded goals for two periods before Sean Kuraly scored at 10:20 of the third period to put Boston ahead for good. Tuukka Rask made 36 saves.

Also of note: Weezer performed its cover of "Africa" by Toto between periods. We're still not sure how to factor that into the overall scoring. Perhaps it defies classification.

6. 2010: Fenway Park

Boston Bruins 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1 (30 points)

Environment: 8

Hype: 8

Game: 7

Style: 7

This game was notable for its firsts. Like the first overtime-winning goal in Classic history, scored by the Bruins' Marco Sturm at 1:57, which followed Mark Recchi's tying goal late in the third period. For the first time in three Winter Classics, the home team won, and in dramatic fashion. Danny Syvret scored his first NHL goal in his first outdoor game. And, of course, the first fight in Winter Classic history occurred, between Shawn Thornton and Daniel Carcillo, though one could not have expected anything else from the Flyers and Bruins.

Fenway was a great venue ... in theory. There were awkward sight lines and seats that made it feel as if you were watching the game from Plymouth.

Adding to the hype was that the 2010 U.S. Olympic roster was announced during the event. Detracting from the hype was that the NHL had just done a game in a historic baseball stadium -- and a more entertaining game at that.

5. 2020: Cotton Bowl Stadium

Dallas Stars 4, Nashville Predators 2 (32 points)

Environment: 9

Hype: 6

Game: 9

Style: 8

Forever remembered as the event that married NHL hockey with pig races.

The aesthetics at this game were among the best for any NHL outdoor event. The area around the rink had everything from giant cowboy boots to a square-dancing floor to a mechanical bull to the aforementioned sprinting swine, with hockey-centric names like Andrew "Hog-liano" and "Pork-a" Rinne. Outside was a Texas state fair-type midway complete with food and rides.

The game looked great, especially with the Stars' victory green jerseys with "leather" gloves. The game sounded great, with 85,630 fans in attendance -- second-most ever for a Winter Classic -- and Dan + Shay playing during intermission.

From the Stars' victory green sweaters and "leather" gloves to the rodeo-themed extras, the 2020 Classic at the Cotton Bowl had a lot going for it. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

The game actually was great, with the Stars rallying from a 2-1 deficit with four straight goals, three of them in the third period. Plus, drama: Stars forward Corey Perry received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis in the head at 2:44 into the first period. Perry would earn a five-game suspension, which paled in comparison to the embarrassment he felt taking the world's longest walk of shame.

Alas, there wasn't much hype for these two divisional opponents. Fans had been conditioned to expect Original Six teams and glamour franchises in this event. Despite the venue and a terrific game, the Cotton Bowl classic was the lowest-rated Winter Classic to that point and was the first to draw under 2 million viewers.

4. 2012: Citizens Bank Park

New York Rangers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2 (33 points)

Environment: 7

Hype: 9

Game: 9

Style: 8

Citizens Bank Park was less than a decade old when it hosted the Winter Classic. The weather was even less iconic: 45 degrees, with the game delayed due to sun glare before it was played through spotty drizzle. The Flyers had just appeared in the Classic two years earlier, so there wasn't much novelty there, either.

Despite all that, few Classics can match the fun factor of this one, both in the lead-up to the event and in the game itself.

The hype started with HBO's "24/7," which introduced us to the cosmic meanderings of Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov and the snarly puppy dog that was Rangers coach John Tortorella. Then there was the alumni game that saw Eric Lindros make an emotional return to the Flyers organization. And there was controversy: In a surprise move, Bryzgalov sat for the Classic in favor of 23-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky.

The game itself was one of the best-played Classics from the second period on, right down to the Daniel Briere penalty shot that was stopped by Henrik Lundqvist with 19.6 seconds remaining to preserve the Rangers' win -- a penalty Tortorella claimed was part of an NBC conspiracy to extend the game into overtime, an accusation that earned him a hefty fine from the NHL.

Two compelling, rival teams filled with big personalities. It lacked the legendary status of the top three but certainly made up for it with the fun factor.

Environment: 9

Hype: 9

Game: 6

Style: 10

The first Winter Classic to stick a hockey rink inside a mythic sports venue. The second Winter Classic introduced some enduring concepts, such as the NHL holding an outdoor fanfest, adding its own aesthetics -- in this case, fake ivy on the outfield walls -- and most of all, having the Blackhawks involved in an outdoor game.

It also saw the NHL adopt local traditions into its Winter Classic motif: Witness Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg joining Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Denis Savard to sing a variation on "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" with a few word changes to reference hockey.

Nearly 41,000 fans crowded Wrigley, and even more watched from rooftops across the street, as the Blackhawks and Red Wings put on an offensive show. The Blackhawks built a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period, and the Red Wings roared back with five straight goals to build a 6-3 lead at 3:24 of the third.

The sweaters worn by the Blackhawks and Red Wings in 2009 get high marks in the style department. Dave Reginek/NHLI/Getty Images

These teams looked incredible, too. The Red Wings' "big D" jerseys are some of the best in Classic history, while the Blackhawks' horizontal stripe sweaters were the most memorable they have worn in an outdoor game.

Alas, the temperature wasn't much colder than it is for a Cubs game in April. Despite NBC broadcaster Pierre McGuire's comments about "wind-assisted goals," it wasn't all that much of a factor at the Wrigley game.

Overall, the game itself was the most underwhelming part of the Winter Classic, which is a shame: The Red Wings were the defending Stanley Cup champions, and their archrivals from Chicago were quickly ascending to challenge their throne. You almost felt cheated not seeing these two battle it out in a vacuum in an arena instead of inside of a baseball stadium.

2. 2008: Ralph Wilson Stadium

Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 (36 points)

Environment: 10

Hype: 10

Game: 6

Style: 8

The greatest praise that can be given to the first Winter Classic is that our vivid, happy memories of the snow globe in Buffalo have plastered over all those lengthy Zamboni appearances and ice-repair delays.

Oh, but those memories. Those 71,217 frozen puckheads, some of them shirtless, watching baby blue Penguins jerseys peek out through the steadily falling snow. Seeing players battle those elements, skating through clouds of their own breath in the frigid air. In the end, seeing Sidney Crosby win the game in the shootout with the flurries falling, as if Gary Bettman himself had scripted it.

The hype for the game was off the charts. It was an instant signature television event, even if a good portion of the massive viewing audience -- the game garnered the highest ratings for a regular-season NHL game since 1996 -- was just tuning in to see whether the NHL could build a rink in a football stadium in seven days and actually pull this event off.

It's the "Iron Man" of NHL stadium events: If it had been unwatchable and failed to connect with the fans, then the NHL Outdoor Game Universe might never have launched. But although this was the first Classic, it wasn't the best.

Environment: 10

Hype: 10

Game: 8

Style: 9

This was a special kind of cold. The seat cushions handed to the 105,491 hockey fans at the Big House -- an NHL record -- could barely protect their posteriors from the numbing metal benches. The balls inside the linesmen's whistles froze in place during the game. Snow fell, winds whipped. It was truly hockey vs. the elements that day in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

All of it helped create a legendary environment for the outdoor game. So did the split loyalties in the crowd, which was dotted with blue Maple Leafs jerseys that contrasted with Red Wings jerseys. On the ice, the teams' throwback jerseys -- both wore full-color uniforms -- were among the best looking in the event's history.

Impossible as it might seem, the game was actually good! Jonathan Bernier saw 43 Red Wings shots sail his way, and Detroit needed a late third-period goal to force overtime. Toronto won in a shootout on a Tyler Bozak tally, sending tens of thousands back over the border happy.

The Red Wings and Maple Leafs playing before more than 100,000 frozen fans made the 2014 Winter Classic one to remember. Brian Babineau/Getty Images

An entertaining game, in many ways, is the cherry on top for a Winter Classic. There are other aspects more central to the event's success. Like having a compelling matchup, challenging winter conditions and a memorable venue with a personality of its own. But a great Winter Classic should also be a celebration of hockey: To that end, the Leafs and Wings played an alumni game doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit because they had so many darn great players who wanted in, and so many fans who wanted to watch them.

The Winter Classic at the Big House satisfied all these obligations. Which is why it's the classic among Classics.