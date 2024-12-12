Open Extended Reactions

It's never too early to talk trade candidates in the NHL. That's especially true this season, which has already seen a handful of significant moves:

The NHL trade deadline is March 7, 2025. Here's a way-too-early look at some of the players who could be moved before that date, from the shocking possibilities to the pending free agents to the bargain beauties who could be the difference in winning the Stanley Cup.

This list was compiled through conversations with league executives and other sources, as well as media reports. ESPN insiders Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan added their input in its creation. Salary figures are from Cap Wages and Puck Pedia.

For the NHL owners reading these tiers: Any "soft tampering" is purely coincidental.

Let's begin with the biggest names, the true stunners should any of them move.