I'm so glad it's that time again. To you, mock draft season might mean reading the insights of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller, who use their film study and sources in the league to forecast who your favorite team will select in the NFL draft. For me, it's a chance to put together my most ridiculous and enjoyable column of the year.

Yes, it's time for the mock draft of trades. Most mocks have no trades, because as hard as it is to predict where players will actually end up, it's downright impossible to project which teams will make moves up and down and impact the draft order. This mock leans all the way into that uncertainty. For 32 picks, I have 32 trades occurring in 32 different universes. The trade I project with the No. 1 pick doesn't take place in the universe in which the No. 2 pick gets traded, and on and on.

The vast majority of the first 32 picks aren't going to be traded. (Right now, none of those selections has been swapped.) With each trade, the goal is to capture a scenario that might compel a team to make a move on draft day. What happens if quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls out of the top 10? What if there's a run on offensive linemen in the top six? And, with so many players being rumored to be trade candidates, what happens if edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, wideout George Pickens and even pass rusher Micah Parsons were involved in deals?

To make the deals more plausible, I'm using the Jimmy Johnson chart, which NFL teams use to communicate the value of potential picks with one another. Given that this is a draft class without many top-tier quarterback prospects, most of these deals slightly favor the team moving up, since they don't have to pay the same premium compared to when there's more demand for top prospects.

I'm also taking into account the draft history of established general managers who have used their capital to inform their decisions, although those paths are murkier than they were with prior generations of executives. For example, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had mostly traded down during his time as Vikings general manager, which was in line with an exec with an analytics-heavy background. Last year? He went all-in for quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner and traded way up. I'll lean into how execs typically approach the draft, but there are always exceptions when scouts and coaches fall in love with players.

Picks in this draft will be denoted with the round and overall pick number, so if you see "2-38," that means the No. 38 overall selection, which comes in Round 2. Future picks are mentioned by round since we don't know exactly where they'll land.

Let's start with the No. 1 pick, which is always the most difficult one of the bunch. I firmly believe the Titans are drafting Cam Ward, but what if they're not as into the quarterback as it seems?

Titans get: 1-2, 3-67, 2026 second-round pick (from Browns), QB Kirk Cousins (from Falcons, with cash considerations)

Falcons get: 2026 seventh-round pick (from Titans)

Browns get: 1-1, 2026 sixth-round pick (from Titans)

Most years with this piece, the first paragraph you read after the trade details for the top pick is an apology. Because no, that trade usually is never going to happen. Most years, there would be something like Brock Purdy for the first overall pick here, serving as more of a thought exercise than a plausible deal. Things aren't quite as clear in this draft.

The Titans appear to be leaning toward drafting a quarterback, given their only addition under center this offseason has been veteran Brandon Allen. Cam Ward (Miami) seems to have separated himself from Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), but it's tough to find a consensus in the league that he's anything close to a no-doubt solution. There are superstars available at critical positions elsewhere in this draft, and the Titans aren't one player away from competing.

What if they're bluffing? What if the Titans aren't sure about Ward and have more confidence in adding edge rusher Abdul Carter (Penn State) or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Colorado)? Instead of adding Ward to solve their quarterback problem, what if there's a veteran who could step in under center in the short term while they wait to find a prospect they like?

The purpose of bluffing would be to get the Browns to pay up for the privilege of ensuring that they'll get Ward. This played out in 2017, when the 49ers had no intention of drafting QB Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick. They still convinced the Bears they were willing to trade the pick to someone else who wanted Trubisky and landed two third-round picks and a fourth-rounder for moving down to No. 3. Two of those picks became Alvin Kamara and Fred Warner, who ended up being much more productive in the NFL than Trubisky.

So here, the Browns send a third-round pick and their second-rounder in 2026 to move up one spot, and they get back a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. It's a similar premium to what the Bears paid to move up one spot for Trubisky. Cleveland won't want to sacrifice picks, but when a franchise quarterback is involved, teams usually don't let a stray selection or two stand in the way of getting a deal done.

The Falcons would unload their wildly expensive backup quarterback in Cousins, whose $10 million roster bonus for 2026 was guaranteed earlier this month. With Cousins due $37.5 million between his 2025 base salary and 2026 bonus, the Falcons would eat $25 million to get this deal done, saving them the remaining $12.5 million. They would also get a Day 3 pick, which would seem generous since they clearly have no use for Cousins. The rules for underwater quarterback contracts, however, are different than the rules for players at every other position.

As for the Titans, if they aren't interested in Ward (or Sanders), Cousins allows them to take a shot on a quarterback who was playing reasonably well before he suffered a midseason shoulder injury. Through Week 9, he ranked 12th in Total QBR, nestled between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. He was averaging nearly 8.0 yards per attempt and had thrown 17 touchdown passes against seven picks. Cousins would be a rental for 2025 and potentially 2026 who buys the Titans some time to land on a better long-term solution than Ward.

And while moving down, the Titans would ensure themselves an elite prospect at one of the most expensive positions in football. With the Browns moving up for a quarterback, Tennessee would be ensured its pick of the rest of the draft, with Carter and Hunter as the potential targets. Carter would immediately become their best edge rusher and give the Titans an actual position of strength along their defensive line, with Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat forming an excellent tackle duo. Hunter would start at cornerback across from L'Jarius Sneed and afford the Titans the ability to play man coverage more often in 2025. With little on the depth chart after Calvin Ridley, Hunter would also see reps at wide receiver.

Is this likely? Of course not. The Titans let backup quarterback Mason Rudolph leave and signed pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones to a one-year deal to replace Harold Landry III, which suggests they're likely targeting Ward at No. 1. Even if they weren't taking Ward, the Browns might not take the bait. The Falcons are telling everyone who will listen that they want to keep Cousins. Again, I would be surprised if the Titans traded out of the top spot. I would just be less surprised than just about any other year.

Browns get: 1-6, 2-37, 2026 fourth-round pick, TE Michael Mayer

Raiders get: 1-2, 2027 fifth-round pick (conditional)

In every way imaginable, the Deshaun Watson trade has been a disaster for the Browns. There's a lot of focus on how Watson's fully guaranteed deal has impacted Cleveland's salary cap, but what's not often discussed are the missing players from the Browns' roster. They traded three first-round picks and six total selections to the Texans for Watson in 2022. While Houston moved around the draft, Cleveland's traded first-round picks turned into Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., each of whom are on cheap rookie deals.

The Browns undoubtedly want to add a star player with the No. 2 pick, but they need more cost-controlled talent across the board because of the aftereffects of the Watson trade. Moving down and adding extra picks makes sense, especially if they can add another 2026 selection. By dropping down four spots, they could still draft an impact player at No. 6, land another top-40 pick and get a buy-low candidate in Mayer, who would pair well with David Njoku.

For the Raiders, this is their chance to add a transcendent player. Travis Hunter is probably not making it to No. 6, and new coach Pete Carroll -- a legendary defensive backs coach -- has been know to defy positional value if there's a player he really loves in the secondary. (Remember, he once traded two first-round picks for Jamal Adams.) Hunter would be an immediate hit at cornerback, and I'm sure Carroll would have few qualms about putting Hunter at wide receiver as well. Las Vegas would also land a conditional pick that could turn into a fourth-rounder in 2027 if Mayer, who was drafted two regimes ago, racks up 600 receiving yards over the next two seasons in Cleveland.

Giants get: 1-8, 2-57, 2026 second-round pick

Panthers get: 1-3, 2026 fifth-round pick

If Ward and Sanders come off the board with the top two picks, the Giants would find themselves in a difficult predicament. The clear top player available would be Abdul Carter, but they have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in starting roles. They could take Travis Hunter, but after drafting wideout Malik Nabers last year and signing Paulson Adebo this offseason, they aren't crying out for help at either of Hunter's positions. He'd still be a valuable addition, but New York should be focused on a quarterback of the future and offensive line help.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have one of the league's least imposing depth charts on the edge. New signing Pat Jones II had seven sacks last season, but he had just five in three previous seasons. Jadeveon Clowney is 32 years old and in the final year of his contract. Carter would be a building block for Carolina next to Derrick Brown, who missed most of the 2024 campaign with a meniscus injury.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is trying to add players who can help immediately in light of dismal back-to-back years, but adding a second-round pick in this draft (via the Rams) and a second-rounder in 2026 from a team that has struggled the past few years is a worthwhile risk. That Panthers' second-rounder could be valuable if the Giants want to flip it later in this draft for a player who can help them this season.

play 1:32 Canty: Giants drafting Shedeur with a hot-seat coach won't work Chris Canty goes off on the possibility of the New York Giants drafting QB Shedeur Sanders while their coach and GM are on the hot seat.

Patriots get: 1-11, WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers get: 1-4, G Cole Strange

In a draft without many upper-echelon receiving prospects, the Patriots could try to cut the line and get quarterback Drake Maye a running mate alongside new signing Stefon Diggs. They were reportedly interested in Aiyuk a year ago, and despite his extension with the 49ers, rumors about his availability have continued this spring.

San Francisco would lose only about $7.2 million in cap space if it traded Aiyuk, which is a manageable amount. The move would also free up cash and future cap for the 49ers, who are clearly preparing for life with a very expensive iteration of Brock Purdy. They also have enough playmakers on offense with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

In this scenario, the 49ers could draft Hunter, who would appeal to both Shanahan, an offensive mastermind, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Remember that Saleh turned around his Jets defense by drafting Sauce Gardner, who was an instant superstar corner after being taken with the No. 4 pick in 2022. Hunter would fill a huge hole for the 49ers, a position we've seen the franchise previously prioritize with free agent signings such as Richard Sherman and Charvarius Ward.

And isn't Shanahan the perfect coach to find spots for Hunter in 10-15 snaps a game? The 49ers have been extremely aggressive in pursuing players whom they see as transcendent difference-makers, even if it means paying premiums to acquire them. This was the same franchise that once suggested it would have taken Reuben Foster at No. 3 overall. It also traded three first-round picks to the Dolphins for Trey Lance. If the 49ers love Hunter, they might throw positional value by the wayside.

Moving up from No. 11 to No. 4 is equivalent to the No. 35 pick in a typical draft by the Johnson chart. The 49ers would essentially be treating the difference between the two players in this draft as that second-rounder. Strange would be a buy-low candidate along the offensive line, a 2022 first-rounder from the Bill Belichick era who has failed to impress amid injuries. The Patriots shouldn't be desperate to trade away offensive linemen, but after trying Strange at center last season, they signed Garrett Bradbury in free agency, suggesting they don't think Strange is their pivot of the future.

Having signed Diggs to a three-year deal, the Patriots would go from having the league's worst receiving corps to one with top-10 potential overnight. Diggs' deal has only $26 million guaranteed, which suggests he might be on the move as early as next offseason. Aiyuk, 27, would be around for years to come as part of a four-year deal with $110 million remaining. By moving down to No. 11, New England would hope to still be in position to add Will Campbell (LSU) or Armand Membou (Missouri) to its offensive line. Landing a left tackle, Diggs and Aiyuk would represent a dream offseason for Maye and the Pats.

Jaguars get: 1-9, 2-40, 2026 fifth-round pick

Saints get: 1-5, 4-107

With two third-rounders and two fourth-rounders, the Jaguars don't need to trade down and accumulate more picks. They've been commonly linked to defensive tackle Mason Graham (Michigan) here, and that makes sense given their interior pass-rush struggles last season. I just get the feeling first-year head coach Liam Coen will help out Trevor Lawrence with his first-round pick. The No. 9 pick could be the spot in which running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) or tight end Tyler Warren (Penn State) is still on the board.

The Jags could upgrade one of their fourth-rounders to a pick in the first 10 of the second round. The Saints would jump ahead of the Raiders and Jets, meanwhile, to make sure they land Shedeur Sanders. While the Raiders (Geno Smith) and Jets (Justin Fields) both added quarterbacks this offseason, last year's Falcons proved that teams aren't opposed to adding a veteran quarterback and then drafting a long-term replacement.

With the Derek Carr era likely ending in New Orleans after this season, Sanders would step in as the new face of the franchise. I like Sanders as a fit in Kellen Moore's offense, dialing up RPOs and runaway opportunities to play into Sanders' strengths and minimizing his propensity for playing hero ball. Giving up a second-rounder would hurt for a New Orleans team that lacks depth, but there won't be many complaints if the franchise gets its quarterback.

Raiders get: 1-10, 2-41

Bears get: 1-6, 4-108

Mock drafts have leaned into the Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, but that's extremely aggressive in a draft in which so many talented running backs are available. Jeanty is widely regarded as the best of the bunch, but there's a significant opportunity cost with taking a back here. And as we've seen in the past with Darren McFadden and Leonard Fournette, taking the first back in a deep class isn't a guarantee that a team will end up with the most productive player.

As was the case with the Jags at No. 5, the Raiders could still target Jeanty by moving down four spots and adding a juicy second-round pick in the process. The Raiders aren't short of 2025 draft capital even after the Geno Smith trade, but they're unquestionably short of homegrown talent on their roster. This team needs as many picks as possible so Pete Carroll & Co. can develop starters.

The Bears would move up for one thing they haven't landed yet this offseason: a left tackle. With incumbent Braxton Jones struggling with injuries and entering the final year of his rookie deal, Chicago could pursue a new starter to protect Caleb Williams' blind side. Moving up four spots would get the Bears ahead of the Jets, who could be looking toward Armand Membou or Will Campbell as right tackle options.

Jets get: 1-15, 2026 third-round pick, TE Kyle Pitts

Falcons get: 1-7

Outside of the offensive linemen, this is a potential landing spot for front-seven defenders Mason Graham, Jalon Walker (Georgia), Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) and Mike Green (Marshall), all of whom could be interesting to the Panthers at No. 8 and Saints at No. 9. The Falcons are perennially desperate for pass-rushing help and would surely love to beat their NFC South rivals to the punch for Walker or Green.

They might be equally excited about moving on from Pitts, who has seemingly fallen out of favor after failing to build on an impressive rookie season in 2021. On the Jets' side, Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt are their only tight ends, so adding a 24-year-old with upside would have to appeal to new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Pitts will be on a one-year, $10.8 million deal for 2025, but New York would have a reasonable transition tag option for 2026 at $13.9 million if Pitts plays up to his potential.

This trade would implicitly value Pitts as being worth the No. 66 pick in a typical draft. I'd argue that's generous given his performance the past two seasons, but he's still a former top-five pick at a position that regularly needs development. The Jets aren't really in the market for front-seven players, but they could look toward wide receiver or an offensive lineman at No. 15 while adding a new top tight end.

Panthers get: 1-18, 2-50, 5-172

Seahawks get: 1-8

While quarterback Bryce Young improved over the second half of 2024, the Panthers are still feeling the impact of trading significant draft capital to move up to select Young and others over the past few years. In 2022, they didn't have a second-round pick because of their trade for quarterback Sam Darnold and then moved up in the third and fourth rounds for signal-caller Matt Corral and linebacker Brandon Smith, respectively. In 2023, the Young trade left them with just five selections, with their second-rounder going toward since-traded wideout Jonathan Mingo. In 2024, without the No. 1 overall pick traded to the Bears for Young, Carolina moved into the first round to draft receiver Xavier Legette, then used its second-round pick on running back Jonathon Brooks, who will miss most or all of 2025 after tearing his ACL for the second time in two years.

All of this is to say the Panthers could use extra picks. Their second-rounder is going to the Bears as the final vestige of the Young deal, although Carolina does get back a second-rounder from the Rams as part of Los Angeles' move for Braden Fiske last April. Picking up another Round 2 selection would give the Panthers front office a chance to add multiple impact players along the line of scrimmage.

On the other side of this deal, it's not like Seahawks general manager John Schneider to make a major move up the board, but with five top-100 picks, he has the capital to be aggressive. A move up here would get Seattle ahead of the Bears, 49ers and Dolphins for much-needed help at offensive tackle. Adding Armand Membou could give the Seahawks the option of starting the rookie at guard before eventually moving him outside or kicking Abraham Lucas inside. Will Campbell could also be in play.

Saints get: 1-13, 2-48, 5-155

Dolphins get: 1-9, 3-71

Since the Saints' spectacular, franchise-altering 2017 draft, they have mostly stayed put or moved up on draft day. A move down in the fourth round in 2023 was the first and only time they have traded down over the past seven years. They landed C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Zack Baun with trade-ups over the past few years, so at the very least, they've helped build a Super Bowl contender in Philadelphia.

Since I've already laid out a move up for the Saints to draft Shedeur Sanders, let's consider a trade down here. With an extra third-round pick from the Marshon Lattimore deal last November, they would move down four spots and convert their third-rounder into another second-rounder. Suddenly, they would join the Bears as the only teams with three top-50 picks. Their best chance of quickly turning around their roster is to have a great draft, and the best way to have a great draft is to have as many premium picks as possible.

The Dolphins would move up to address the line of scrimmage. Tackle has been a popular pick for them in mock drafts after coach Mike McDaniel said they're operating as if Terron Armstead won't return next season. They used a second-round pick on tackle Patrick Paul in last year's draft, though, and Paul should get the first crack at Armstead's spot in the lineup.

Going after a guard would make sense, but perhaps not this high in the draft. I'd also expect Miami to consider the interior of their defensive line, where it has lost Christian Wilkins and Calais Campbell in back-to-back offseasons. There's an opening next to Zach Sieler, and the 49ers (No. 11) and Cowboys (No. 12) could be in the market for defensive tackles a few picks later.

Bears get: 1-7, 5-162

Jets get: 1-10, 3-72

With three top-50 picks and another in the top 75, Ryan Poles has as much flexibility to move around as any general manager. There has been a clear emphasis on fixing the line of scrimmage in Chicago this offseason, as it imported three new linemen on offense (Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson) and two on defense (Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett). Some of those deals might have been a little generous, but the game plan certainly makes sense and hits places the Bears were lacking a year ago.

Could this be the spot in which the Bears veer off-script and get another playmaker for Caleb Williams? For all the talk of how much new coach Ben Johnson loves and cherishes offensive linemen, the Lions repeatedly drafted playmakers early over the past few years, landing Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs.

With the Panthers in an endless hunt for receivers, the Bears could jump ahead of Carolina and grab tight end Tyler Warren. Cole Kmet's deal has no guaranteed money remaining after 2025 and Durham Smythe is on a one-year deal. Johnson's Lions lined up in 12 personnel (two tight ends) more than 32% of the time last season, which means taking Warren would make sense.

49ers get: 1-13, Edge Jaelan Phillips

Dolphins get: 1-11, 4-113

Here's one more deal for the Dolphins to get ahead of the Cowboys at No. 12 to take a defensive tackle. The 49ers would move down two spots and give up a fourth-rounder, but they would land a potential starter and cornerstone on the edge. Phillips has looked like a budding breakout candidate, but injuries have stalled his progress. He had 22 sacks over his first 2½ seasons, but he tore an Achilles in 2023 and then tore his ACL early in 2024.

With Chop Robinson's emergence and the return of Bradley Chubb from multiple tears in his right knee, Phillips' role in Miami likely is more as a rotational player. Phillips will make $13.2 million in 2025 as part of his fifth-year option, and it's tough to see the Dolphins making a significant commitment to him given his injury history and their commitments elsewhere at the position.

This trade would value Phillips as the No. 91 overall pick in a typical draft. The 49ers would add a young player with upside on a one-year deal, but they'd take on significant injury risk and a meaningful 2025 salary in the process. Moving down two spots wouldn't dramatically impact their outlook in Round 1, and they have extra picks in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds this year.

Cowboys get: 1-2 (from Browns), 1-15, 2026 third-round pick (from Falcons)

Browns get: 1-12, 5-149, 2026 fourth-round pick (from Cowboys), 2026 first-round pick (from Falcons)

Falcons get: Edge Micah Parsons

Well, this one won't raise any eyebrows. The Cowboys find themselves in an impossible situation with their roster construction. Last offseason, they waited until the end of the summer to hand out massive extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. That essentially kicked the can down the road on extending Parsons, whose value has only increased. The top of the edge rusher market has jumped north of $40 million per season, and Parsons only has more leverage to further boost that figure as he nears free agency in 2026.

The Cowboys have to figure out how to win with three players making more than $135 million per season, which is where they'll be if they sign Parsons. That's without considering the $20 million salary they just gave to Osa Odighizuwa and Trevon Diggs' five-year, $97 million contract. If they couldn't make a deep playoff run with Parsons and Lamb on rookie deals and Prescott making $40 million a year, how are they going to do it with all three making top-of-the-market salaries?

There could be a chance for them to acquire the next Parsons on a rookie deal. It's incredibly unrealistic to project Abdul Carter to turn into Parsons, but the former off-ball linebacker's production exploded after being shifted to pass rusher. He racked up 12 sacks and a nation-high 24 tackles for loss in 2024. And crucially, while Parsons will be making more than $41 million per season over the next few seasons, Carter will make $41 million over the next four seasons combined if he's drafted at No. 2.

There's a way to make this all work. The Browns have the No. 2 pick, but they can't afford Parsons after extending Myles Garrett's contract. Slotting in Carter across from Garrett wouldn't be a difficult choice, but the Browns badly need help at other positions and could add to their league-high draft capital, per Chase Stuart's model.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons ESPN Illustration

If there's any team desperate for a proven edge rusher, it's the Falcons. They played a peripheral role in my other three-way trade projection, but they're in a much more important spot here. Trading for Parsons is tough to handle considering Atlanta is already $13 million over the salary cap, but it could move money around when it moves on from Cousins. After this year, the Falcons should have the cap space to absorb a massive Parsons extension. It shouldn't be tough to structure a deal that gives him a significant bonus up front (to keep his 2025 cap number low) and again in 2026.

So, there's this monstrosity of a deal. The Browns send out the No. 2 pick and land four selections, including a 2026 first-rounder from a team that doesn't project to be elite, even with Parsons added. That pick could be valuable if the Browns want to move up or around for a quarterback in next year's draft. This return is less than the Browns landed when they traded out of the No. 2 pick in 2016, but that deal with the Eagles was for a quarterback (Carson Wentz), which invariably raises the price.

The Falcons would add Parsons, a 25-year-old pass rusher on a Hall of Fame track. They'd give up a little more than what the Bears sent to the Raiders in 2018 for Khalil Mack, another star pass rusher who was traded away four years into his career. Parsons has been more productive than Mack and he's a year younger now than Mack was when he went to Chicago.

And for the Cowboys, they move on from Parsons and two Day 3 picks and get two first-round picks and a future third-rounder. With the Titans using the No. 1 pick on Cam Ward, Dallas would use the No. 2 selection to land Carter, immediately replacing Parsons in their lineup with a much cheaper player. The savings would matter in the years to come. They also would still have the No. 15 pick to use on another defensive tackle.

Is this trade absolutely demented? Of course. I would be afraid to even suggest it to Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, and I would be stunned if they didn't sign Parsons to an extension this offseason. But there's an alternate universe in which essentially swapping Parsons for Carter, another first-round pick and $30 million a year to fill out the rest of their roster makes sense. It can't be worse than the Luka Doncic trade, right?

Dolphins get: 1-17, 3-81, 6-193

Bengals get: 1-13, 5-155

OK, let's get back to something vaguely resembling plausibility. While the Dolphins have a third-round compensatory pick, their own pick in that round went to the Eagles as part of a move for running back Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of last year's draft. I'm sure Miami would love to get back that third-rounder, even though it has extra selections in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Instead, that third-rounder would come from the Bengals, who are figuring out how to build a successful defense without edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has been allowed to seek a trade. (More on him in a bit.) Whether the Bengals decide to trade Hendrickson, they need to plan for being without their 30-year-old superstar, who is reportedly willing to sit out games in 2025 without a new contract.

Cincinnati used a first-round pick on edge rusher Myles Murphy in 2023, but he has just three sacks and seven knockdowns in 30 games. He might not be Hendrickson's replacement in the starting lineup. Most everyone expects the Bengals to load up on defenders in this draft, and moving up four spots would get them ahead of the Falcons in the battle for defensive line help. (Remember, the Falcons don't have Parsons in this universe.)

Colts get: 2-39, 2-41, 3-72

Bears get: 1-14, 4-117

The Colts will hope to address tight end, guard and off-ball linebacker in this draft, but unless tight end Tyler Warren falls to them at No. 14, those spots might be better to address on Day 2. Trading down would take them out of Round 1, but it would leave them with three picks between Nos. 39 and 45, which has traditionally been a source of significant value in the draft. General manager Chris Ballard drafted Jonathan Taylor within that range in 2020, and 2024 second-rounder JuJu Brents has shown promise despite missing 23 games with injuries.

Ballard and Bears GM Ryan Poles used to work together in Kansas City, and the two could strike a deal here. With those three picks between Nos. 39 and 72, Chicago has the ability to move up if it wants to try landing two standouts in the first half of the opening round. With the Nos. 10 and 14 picks, the Bears could add a tackle with the first selection and go after an edge rusher or running back here. If Ashton Jeanty is still around, could they take the plunge to improve their run game?

play 2:06 Orlovsky: Daniel Jones' arrival a 'clear message' to Anthony Richardson Dan Orlovsky says the Colts' acquisition of Daniel Jones should serve as a warning to Anthony Richardson to start performing.

Falcons get: 1-22, 3-86, 4-125

Chargers get: 1-15

This will be the Falcons' last appearance in this column, I promise. The ideal trading team has to have an obvious need, potential players who could be moved and a propensity for doing something totally unexpected on draft day. The Falcons fit all three categories under general manager Terry Fontenot. Most of these moves have seen them moving up, but without picks in the third, fifth and sixth rounds, it might make more sense for Atlanta to trade down and add more capital.

The Chargers don't need help on the edge, but this is about where defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (Michigan) could come off the board. Jim Harbaugh won't require any introduction to Grant, whom he recruited. Teair Tart is returning to L.A. on another one-year deal after doing solid work last season, but Grant could be the Chargers' nose tackle of the future.

Cardinals get: 1-21, WR George Pickens

Steelers get: 1-16, 4-115, WR Michael Wilson

The Cardinals didn't get what they hoped out of wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. as a rookie, but some of that might have been what was around him. While tight end Trey McBride had an excellent season, they didn't get much from Wilson or Greg Dortch. Upgrading at wide receiver would give them the ability to move Harrison around the formation and get him more one-on-one opportunities on the outside.

Meanwhile, the Steelers signaled their desire to upgrade at wide receiver themselves by trading a second-round pick for DK Metcalf and giving him a $150 million extension. There were already rumblings about them moving on from Pickens after a frustrating end to 2024, and with Metcalf now making $33 million per season, there's probably not going to be enough money for Pickens to get a similar deal.

Pickens is set to be a free agent next season, so this deal would lock in a meaningful return versus letting him walk. Moving up five spots and landing a fourth-rounder might not feel like much, but that amounts to the No. 72 pick in a typical draft, which seems fair for a player with Pickens' downside and upside. The Steelers would also get two years of cost-controlled performance from Wilson, who has the size to take over in Pickens' sideline role.

Trading for Pickens wouldn't be an enormous risk for Arizona, which would still be in position to address its defense at No. 21. It also could recoup a compensatory pick if Pickens leaves in free agency after the season.

Bengals get: 1-25, 3-79, 5-166

Texans get: 1-17

The Bengals have whiffed on several defensive draft picks as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have gotten expensive, which means they don't have many options besides ... trying again. Getting as many Day 1 and Day 2 picks as possible on defense would give them the best shot at finding cheap contributors. And their current first-rounder might come a little too late, as the Falcons and Cardinals are also desperate for pass rushers ahead of them. Maybe they could take an edge rusher on Day 2 and focus on defensive tackle or secondary help here.

The Texans have rebuilt their offensive line, swapping out Laremy Tunsil, Shaq Mason and Kenyon Green for Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Ed Ingram and Trent Brown. Given that three of those players will be 30 or older this year and the one who isn't (Ingram) hasn't been good in the NFL, general manager Nick Caserio's job isn't done. Jumping the Seahawks at No. 18 is a must if they want to grab their choice of linemen after Armand Membou and Will Campbell are likely off the board. Could this be Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)? He could start at guard before moving to tackle after Robinson's deal expires.

Seahawks get: 2-33, 3-67, G Wyatt Teller

Browns get: 1-18

If the Seahawks want to land multiple starting offensive linemen in this draft, one way to get there is to trade for a veteran. Teller is a bruising guard who was on a run of three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances before missing out in 2024. The 30-year-old is due $14.5 million in the final year of his deal. He would step straight in at right guard for Seattle.

The Browns signed former Bears guard Teven Jenkins in March, a move which hints toward a potential Teller departure. Jenkins could potentially play left tackle, but the Browns seem eager to give Dawand Jones a shot there. Right tackle Jack Conklin's deal was restructured, and Joel Bitonio is returning for another year at left guard. Jenkins could just be a depth option, but Teller is the most likely lineman to be moved.

This deal would value Teller as the No. 114 pick in a typical draft, right around the middle of the fourth round. The Chiefs just got a similar return for Joe Thuney, a better (but older) player in the final year of his deal. Once upon a time, the Browns drafted a cornerstone (Joe Thomas) at No. 3 and then moved up into the first round when a quarterback they liked (Brady Quinn) fell further than expected. Could this be how they get ahead of the Steelers and Rams for a signal-caller?

Buccaneers get: 1-23, 3-87, 6-198

Packers get: 1-19, 4-121

The hosts should probably make an appearance or two in this column, right? The Packers aren't likely to do anything dramatic, but I argued last week that they should consider being aggressive in trading up for the right opportunity. Their receiving corps has been lauded for being young, deep and cost-effective, but that's about to change. Christian Watson, who tore his ACL in January, might not be available for part of 2025. He's in the final year of his deal, as is fellow wideout Romeo Doubs. Jayden Reed is a free agent after 2026.

Given what young players made free agency, would the Packers be comfortable paying Doubs or Watson more than $20 million per season? Or Reed north of $30 million? They might need to do so to get an extension done.

The alternative would be to keep cycling draft picks at receiver. Moving up four spots with the Bucs would put the Packers ahead of the Broncos and Chargers, both of whom could be looking toward receiving options. Speedy wideout Matthew Golden (Texas) would give Green Bay the sort of downfield threat it doesn't have outside of Watson.

For Tampa, re-signing Chris Godwin might have cost it the ability to supplement its depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Upgrading its fourth-rounder into a Day 2 pick and replacing the sixth-rounder it sent to the Lions as part of the Carlton Davis III trade would give general manager Jason Licht more options to fill out his rotations up front.

Broncos get: 1-26, 3-90

Rams get: 1-20

The Broncos were being linked to tight ends and running backs earlier in the draft process, but tight end doesn't seem quite as concerning after the addition of veteran Evan Engram in free agency. Instead of taking a running back here, it would probably behoove the Broncos to replenish the draft capital they lost as part of the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton deals over the past few years.

While the Rams are without a second-round pick as part of last year's move up for Braden Fiske, they have an extra third-rounder from the Falcons hiring away assistant coach Raheem Morris in 2024. With the Steelers picking at No. 21, this could be a move up if L.A. thinks there's a quarterback worth drafting as a successor to Matthew Stafford, such as Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss).

Steelers get: 2-45, QB Anthony Richardson

Colts get: 1-21, 2027 conditional pick

Speaking of quarterbacks, let's land the Steelers another option for their future. Drafting Kenny Pickett in 2022 didn't work out, and after spending last season with Justin Fields and Wilson, they are starting over again at the position. Mason Rudolph is back in town after a season in Tennessee, but the 2018 third-round pick turns 30 in July and has a career QBR of 49.2. He's perfectly fine as a backup, but he's not taking Pittsburgh to new heights as the starter.

Richardson would be a very different kind of bet. After two years in Indianapolis, his results have been more exciting than good. In 15 starts, he has a QBR of 47.0, which includes his impact as a runner. He missed most of 2023 with a shoulder injury and was benched briefly in 2024, which means he hasn't played much.

The Colts have clearly soured on Richardson as the clear long-term starter for the organization, with the front office flat-out saying in February that he would have to compete for the starting job in training camp. General manager Chris Ballard then signed Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal, with the former Giants starter bringing a more impressive résumé to Indianapolis than Richardson's.

play 1:55 Stephen A. exasperated over Steelers' QB predicament Stephen A. Smith lays out the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback options if they fail to land Aaron Rodgers.

Even if Richardson lost the battle to Jones, the 22-year-old wouldn't be an expensive player to keep in a backup or part-time role, as he's owed $9.2 million over the next two years. This trade would value him as the 55th pick in a typical draft without considering the conditional selection, which could be as high as a third-round pick if he throws 600 passes next season or plays 30 offensive snaps in a playoff victory.

Indy would need another quarterback to compete with Jones, but 2024 backup Joe Flacco is still a free agent and Drew Lock is still out there too. It would be a major admission of failure if the Colts gave up on Richardson, but it's better to get something now than nothing later if they've had enough after a two-year experiment.

I like the fit for Richardson in the Steelers' offense. His arm strength would be a terrifying combination with DK Metcalf and George Pickens. Coordinator Arthur Smith has incorporated quarterback run concepts in each of his stops, although he would likely need to lean into those concepts further with Richardson under center. He might not be an immediate starter if the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, but he could take a much-needed redshirt year and then start in 2026.

Would it really be shocking if Mike Tomlin got more out of Richardson? The Steelers have a long history of being patient with quarterbacks and reaping the benefits, including with Terry Bradshaw, who was a mess as a rookie, and Kordell Stewart, who barely played quarterback in his first two seasons before leading the Steelers to the postseason in Year 3. It's a different era, and the quick hook with Pickett showed that Mike Tomlin & Co. are willing to be ruthless. Richardson just might not be an NFL-caliber passer. Given the lack of long-term alternatives on this roster, though, he could be worth a shot.

Chargers get: 1-24, 2026 third-round pick

Vikings get: 1-22, 2026 fourth-round pick

To some extent, the Chargers are victims of their own defensive success. They invested in a lot of veteran defenders on short-term deals, but Kristian Fulton, Poona Ford and Morgan Fox were impressive enough to earn more significant deals elsewhere. Franchise icon Joey Bosa was also released for cap purposes. Donte Jackson and Da'Shawn Hand were added as replacements, but the Chargers need to add more homegrown talent over the next few seasons on defense to pair with youngsters Tarheeb Still and Daiyan Henley.

Unlike the Chargers, the Vikings are weak in the secondary. While they re-signed Byron Murphy Jr., they haven't brought back veteran stopgaps Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, while safety Cam Bynum signed with the Colts. Minnesota instead opted for cheap, short-term additions in Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers. After its attempt to fill the secondary with young talent in the 2022 draft failed, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might want to take another run at defensive backs this year.

The problem is the Vikings have less draft capital than any other team, per the Stuart chart. The Packers could be looking toward a cornerback at No. 23 to replace Jaire Alexander, which should create some pressure on the Vikings to move up. But they won't want to give up any of their three other picks in the 2025 draft. Swapping picks in 2026 is a way to get the Chargers value without sacrificing a 2025 pick, albeit at more of a premium for moving up two spots than most teams would prefer to give.

Packers get: 1-31, 3-95, 2026 fifth-round pick

Chiefs get: 1-23

Hosting the draft can make big decisions more complicated. No general manager is going to pass up a lopsided move in fear of upsetting the home fans, but what about a more marginal one? Packers fans who have spent hours waiting for their team to pick at Lambeau Field aren't going to be enthused by a trade that nets their team a slight premium and a future draft pick. But if there's not a prospect Brian Gutekunst is shocked to see on the board at No. 23, adding an extra third-round pick is probably a wise move.

The Chiefs would be moving up to address one of their two biggest weaknesses, both of which will be targeted by teams before their original spot at No. 31. The Texans (No. 25), Ravens (27) and Commanders (29) could be looking at offensive linemen. And the Vikings (24), Rams (26) and Bills (30) likely will be thinking about defensive back help. The Chiefs made a move like this in 2022 to add Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 pick, and it's safe to say GM Brett Veach doesn't regret the decision.

Vikings get: 2-34, 3-99, 4-105

Giants get: 1-24

With a league-low four picks in this draft, the Vikings need to do what they can to manufacture extra capital, especially given that they were the league's oldest team on a snap-weighted basis last season. Supplementing the secondary should be their first priority, and I was tempted to build a deal with former first-round pick Deonte Banks involved. Instead, this trade lands Minnesota two extra selections at the end of Day 2 and the beginning of Day 3.

In a scenario in which the Giants don't draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, this would be their opportunity to jump ahead of the Rams at No. 26 and the Browns at No. 33 for their future signal-caller. They could take a chance on both of those teams passing on quarterbacks, but it's also entirely possible the Saints or Jets trade into the bottom of Round 1 to beat the Giants to Jaxson Dart, who would sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in 2025. For New York, it's probably worth sacrificing two midround picks to ensure it doesn't miss out on the quarterback it wants.

Texans get: 1-13, 4-135

Dolphins get: 1-25, 2-58, 3-89

What if the Texans aren't after an offensive lineman with their top pick? I'm not sure they should feel like their line is a strength on paper, but they've imported a new starting left tackle and three veterans to compete for starting roles. Juice Scruggs and Blake Fisher, their 2023 and 2024 second-round picks, will be in the starting lineup. Houston could add one more interior lineman to the mix, but that doesn't need to be in Round 1.

There are other ways the Texans could try to help C.J. Stroud. With Stefon Diggs joining the Patriots and Tank Dell suffering a career-threatening knee injury, they need an outside receiver across from Nico Collins. Trade acquisition Christian Kirk is primarily a slot wideout and in the final year of his deal. Dalton Schultz's guaranteed money is up after 2025, and Houston might want a better blocker as their lead tight end.

Trading up to No. 13 could get the Texans in position to take their pick of the non-Travis Hunter options at receiver. Would they beat the rival Colts to the punch for Tyler Warren? Could they land Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden? With Stroud likely signing a massive extension after next season, they can sustain their offense with cheaper pass-catching solutions.

Rams get: 2-39, 3-72

Bears get: 1-26, 6-190

Rams general manager Les Snead doesn't appear to love these picks late in the first round. His team obviously is very happy with last year's move up in the second round for Braden Fiske, but as a result, L.A. has the sixth-least amount of draft capital in 2025. Moving down would help recoup some of that lost value. Snead would have a second-round pick and three third-rounders, allowing the Rams to do whatever they want on Day 2 -- off-ball linebacker, secondary and offensive line depth are potential targets.

The final Bears trade in this column would help out Caleb Williams. Assuming they're going tackle at No. 10, this would get them ahead of the Commanders for the best available playmaker. Chicago would still be able to look toward the defense with its other second-round pick at No. 41.

Ravens get: 1-22, G Zion Johnson

Chargers get: 1-27, 4-136, TE Mark Andrews

With general manager Joe Hortiz having spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore before joining the Chargers, he is quite familiar with the Ravens' personnel. He was the team's director of college scouting in 2018 when they used a third-round pick on Andrews, and the Ravens might be ready to turn the primary tight end job over to Isaiah Likely from the 29-year-old Andrews.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have prioritized their offensive line under both the Hortiz and Tom Telesco regimes, but Johnson hasn't lived up to expectations. The 2022 first-round pick has been average in his career, and there are real questions about whether L.A. will want to pick up his fifth-year option, which would guarantee him $17.6 million in 2026. Andrews is the more prominent player, but Johnson might be equally as desirable given his youth and the recent positional importance of guards.

A swap would make sense. Andrews thrived in Greg Roman's offenses and would be a reliable receiver for Justin Herbert. The Ravens have lost multiple starting offensive linemen over the past few years, and they might like their chances with the 25-year-old Johnson. This would be a great draft to go after Andrews' replacement in 12 personnel groupings, although Baltimore might be more inclined to use the No. 22 selection to improve its defense.