Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right (throwing) shoulder, owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday.

Richardson, this year's fourth overall draft pick, sustained an AC joint sprain against the Titans on Oct. 8. In the days since, the Colts' medical staff, in conjunction with other specialists across the country, has been deliberating on the next steps for the team's franchise quarterback.

Those conversations led to the final decision, Irsay said.

"After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," Irsay wrote in a post on X.

The parties felt strongly that surgery was the best option practically from the beginning, a source told ESPN, but the doctors wanted to take their time and consider all available information. Not all shoulder sprains require surgery, but among the chief factors that made a procedure the best option, according to the source, is the fact that Richardson is a quarterback. The necessary range of motion and movements associated with playing the position made it an easier choice.

"We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health," Irsay wrote. "We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future."

Coach Shane Steichen said the decision was always going to be about the future.

"That's a huge part of it," Steichen said. "You take the guy fourth overall, [he's] a tremendous competitor, great player. The longevity of him needs to be at a premium, so this is the best thing for him moving forward."

Richardson has had a hard time coping with the reality of missing so much time, Steichen said, but the coach thinks there's an opportunity for him to grow.

"This will be a great learning experience for him moving forward," Steichen said. "He'll be engaged, he'll be in the meetings, he'll be at practice, and he'll learn this year sitting back and watching and learning ... When you go through tough times, it'll make you stronger and this is a tough time for any player. [It's] your rookie year, you want to be out there with his teammates. I know he's crushed about it, too. But I think it'll help him make stronger."

The Colts (3-3), now face the prospect of playing the rest of the season with backup Gardner Minshew under center. They lost a Week 6 meeting with the Jaguars in which Minshew committed four turnovers.

"This is Gardner's team, and we got a ton of confidence in Gardner and his abilities moving forward in this offense," Steichen said.

Richardson ends his season having appeared in four games, completing 50 of 84 pass attempts for 577 yards and three touchdowns. Richardson also rushed 25 times for 136 yards, scoring four rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat status proved difficult for defenses, but it also exposed him to hits. Richardson was injured on a designed run, with Titans linebacker Harold Landry driving Richardson's shoulder into the turf on a tackle.

But Steichen is reluctant to suggest Richardson needs to change his playing style.

"We'll cross that bridge next year when we get there," Steichen said. "But, again, [it's] one of the things that makes him really good as a runner, and a lot of those guys around the league that run and make plays. That's what helps your offense."