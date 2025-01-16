2024 fantasy football awards: MVP, rookie of the year, breakout, top pickup and more

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 fantasy football season was defined by big performances, emerging stars, first-round busts and all the drama that makes fantasy football the game we all love. What better way to put a bow on the 2024 fantasy season than to celebrate the players who made it happen. Our Fantasy Focus Football podcast crew always has you covered with our annual fantasy football awards. From fantasy rookie of the year to MVP, our favorite breakout and our biggest flop, the waiver-wire wonder and the comeback player of the year, these were the names that will forever be associated with 2024.

If you would like to watch the show in its entirety, you can check it out here. If you prefer to watch select videos handing out the hardware, we have listed the six awards below, along with the nominees for each alphabetically ... and don't worry, no spoilers here.

Rookie of the year

Nominees: Brock Bowers, Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr.

Breakout player of the year

Nominees: Chase Brown, Sam Darnold, Chuba Hubbard, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Comeback player of the year

Nominees: Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, J.K. Dobbins, Terry McLaurin

Fantasy flop of the year

Nominees: Travis Etienne Jr., Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, Anthony Richardson

Waiver-wire wonder

Nominees: Bucky Irving, Jerry Jeudy, Bo Nix, Jonnu Smith

Fantasy MVP

Nominees: Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson