TEMPE, Ariz. -- For Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., his rookie season did not reach his personal standard.

Some of his catches -- both for touchdowns and during the regular course of play -- were brilliant, made possible by Harrison's natural ability and quarterback Kyler Murray's deft touch. Then there were the mistakes. Harrison and Murray sometimes weren't on the same page with a pass sailing one way and Harrison breaking off his route another way.

Despite finishing with 62 catches for 885 yards, Harrison was critical of his up-and-down play.

"I wouldn't call it success," Harrison said. "I'm very grateful that I got to play all 17 games. I was able to stay healthy, besides the Green Bay [Packers] game. I kind of left that one early. But I'm definitely blessed and grateful for everything I accomplished, but I wouldn't call it a success."

His eight receiving touchdowns were tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan for second-most among rookies in the NFL this season -- behind Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr., who had 10 -- and tied for most by a rookie receiver in franchise history. He had two 100-yard games, but nine with less than 50 yards.

"I thought he had a good year," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Coming in with the expectations that typically only get put on quarterbacks in the top three, I understand the expectation. He was a premier player for us. He's going to continue to be a premier player for us and he hasn't hit his ceiling yet.

"I look forward to the offseason that he's about to go through. I look forward to him getting back in the building, playing to the level that I want him to play, that you guys want him to play and that he wants to play most importantly. I know he is going to get there."

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished his rookie season with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight TDs. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The stoic, reserved 22-year-old son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison took the season's speed bumps in stride.

He admitted to his teammates in December that the season opener against the Buffalo Bills was a blur. And, although it's slowed down as he adjusted to the league, he was highly critical of his play.

"I'm a competitor, I want to succeed, I want to produce," he said. "At the end of the day, I want to catch more balls for us."

Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell preached all season that the perception of success is different externally and internally. Terrell explained that externally, a good season is based on numbers -- like reaching 1,000 yards. Internally, Terrell told his receivers that as long as they're happy with what they put on tape, then that's a success.

Terrell was very pleased with Harrison's speed against man coverage and being decisive at the top of his routes. He regularly told the rookie that he needed to dictate his routes to the defense, not let the defense control where Harrison could go.

Harrison walked away from the season with a few lessons, mainly that the year is long and sticking with the process is critical despite the highs and lows. As he entered the offseason, Harrison wasn't ready for football to be over.

But his offseason goal? Continuing to get on the same page as Murray.

Murray knows how important his connection with Harrison is to the Cardinals' offense. He said there's "no choice" but to ensure that link improves.

"We have to get it going in order for our offense to be what we want it to be," Murray said.

Their relationship gradually improved every week. The two talked throughout the weeks, often about what worked and what didn't, what they liked and what Murray expected.

"I definitely am very encouraged by our relationship [throughout] the year," Harrison said.