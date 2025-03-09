Open Extended Reactions

Linebacker Harold Landry has reached a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the New England Patriots that includes $26 million guaranteed, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday amid multiple reports.

Landry will reunite with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who became the Patriots' head coach this offseason. The linebacker, who played for Vrabel from 2018 to 2023, knows the New England area well, having played at Boston College.

The Patriots are implementing an aggressive defensive system under first-year defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, with Vrabel saying the goal is to play on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. Williams had served as Titans defensive line coach under Vrabel from 2018 to 2023 and also knows Landry well.

The Titans released Landry on Friday after a trade never materialized despite the team giving his agents permission to seek one.

Landry, 28, led the team with nine sacks last season and posted 15 tackles for a loss and 15 quarterback hits in 17 starts. It was his third consecutive year with at least nine sacks, including a career-high 12 in 2021, his lone Pro Bowl season.

The Titans then signed Landry to a five-year, $87 million contract in 2022. He suffered a torn ACL during the preseason and missed all of that season. He returned in 2023 and finished second on the Titans with 10.5 sacks.

Landry was selected by the Titans in the second round (41st overall) of the 2018 NFL draft out of Boston College.

He started 79 of 98 career games in Tennessee and has 50.5 career sacks.

Also Sunday, The Patriots reached a one-year deal with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper that is worth $5 million and can reach a maximum value of $7 million, a source told ESPN's Schefter.

