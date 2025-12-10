Open Extended Reactions

It's often said that "variety is the spice of life"... but a whole lot of folks enjoy bland living. There's nothing wrong with that. They're probably more regularly able to avoid heartburn (and heartache). It turns out, however, that I like heat... even if it means getting burned.

I'm not simply referencing the Scoville Scale (though if Sean Evans is ever looking to profile a fantasy football analyst, my DMs are open). I'm attempting to highlight the broader sense of the idiom, how it relates to curious living and, well, the challenge of balancing facts in tandem with feelings.

I attended an event at a distillery this past weekend. The space was magical; dark and cavernous, illuminated with carefully placed candles on each table and glowing orbs that hung from an impossibly high ceiling. I don't care much for interior design, but the detailed decor, with moss-covered walls and treasure-map inspired graphic design, created an undeniable atmosphere of alchemy. The owner admitted this was intentional. And he nailed it. He also spoke with the knowledge and passion of a person who has dedicated his life to the history and elevation of fermenting spirits. I was riveted.

But when it came to tasting the actual cocktails ... I was underwhelmed. They weren't for me. Perhaps my palette isn't sophisticated enough to enjoy brown liquor. Or maybe the rum was mid. I don't know. That's not really the point. Because regardless of the result... I had an incredible experience.

The same should be true of our beloved hobby.

It's possible that sticking with Patrick Mahomes in a tough matchup bit you badly last Sunday night. You might have gotten got by rolling out Breece Hall versus Miami. Maybe leaning into the glow of Terry McLaurin's Week 13 cost you dearly in Week 14.

There's just as good of a chance, however, that shying away from an already hobbled Daniel Jones and, instead, streaming Trevor Lawrence worked out handsomely. Or starting Michael Wilson in lieu of Emeka Egbuka helped you clinch a playoff berth. Perhaps believing in the facts of Kyle Pitts Sr. dissuaded you from letting old feelings keep him out of your lineup.

Taking chances doesn't always conclude with a negative consequence. Sometimes fortune favors the bold. Sometimes it ends our season prematurely. Regardless, feelings are evidence. Not always of a winning outcome, but certainly of an enjoyable journey. Courage is a requirement in fantasy. I hope you play brave. And whether you finish first or dead last, remember that nothing is worse than settling for the middle.

Drake Maye did not throw a touchdown in Week 5 against the Bills, the only time this season he was held to under 15 fantasy football points. Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots: Maye seems to have entered his second pro campaign sans trepidation, throwing for 3,412 yards (QB2) and 23 TDs (QB4). He's been daringly accurate as well, leading the position with a completion percentage of 72. Averaging 20 fantasy points per game (QB3), Maye's virtual numbers have been additionally boosted by his legs, as he's recorded the third-most rushing attempts (81) and eighth-most rushing yards (319) of a QB on the season. Coming off a week of rest and with OG Jared Wilson potentially back in the lineup, the North Carolina product projects as a top 5 fantasy QB in Week 15.

You could be forgiven for feeling a little trepidation due to the fact that Maye struggled the last time he faced the Bills, recording his lowest fantasy output (12.12) of the year back in Week 5. That effort was also Maye's only game without a touchdown. His passing and rushing totals were surprisingly high, however. In fact, Maye's 285 combined yards were the second-most registered by any QB versus Buffalo in 2025. Buffalo's defense can be stingy to opposing QBs, though Bobby Babich's unit gave up over 280 passing yards and four scores to Joe Burrow at Orchard Park last Sunday. With the division on the line and an over/under of 50.5 points, Maye figures to deal and deliver for the Pats at home. He's the consensus-ranked QB2 heading into this weekend's action.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: As someone who rosters Taylor in numerous leagues, I am scared about the dip in his production as well as the reality of his circumstances through the end of the year. Taylor has averaged 11.7 fantasy points per game since the Colts' Week 11 bye. Those depressed numbers correlate with the team's succession of L's. Interestingly, Taylor managed over 31 fantasy points per game in Colts victories this season but just 11.5 fantasy points per contest in losses.

Jonathan Taylor By Game Result Wins (8) Losses (5) Touches Per Game 22.6 20.2 Yards per carry 6.4 3.8 Scrimmage YPG 155.8 82.8 Touchdowns 17 1

A rebound doesn't figure to be in the cards as the Colts are 11.5-point road dogs at Seattle this Sunday. Plus, the Seahawks defense has been stout, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points and just one score to RBs over the past four outings. With Philip Rivers potentially under center, it's more probable than possible that Indy will remain underdogs versus the 49ers and the Jaguars as well. I have JT outside my top 10 running backs this week, and investors who have him in their lineup would be wise to prioritize lesser-known names, scour the waiver wire for insurance and lean into upside in their lineup where possible.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. has scored a rushing touchdown in four of his past six games, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt's last touchdown came in Week 5. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Washington Commanders: What Rodriguez lacks in creativity, he makes up for in power. A relentless downhill runner with good vision, Rodriguez has effectively replaced departed Brian Robinson Jr. as Washington's short-yardage back, finding the end zone in three of his past five games. The emergence has felt proportional to the former Wildcat's speed, but the fact is, it has happened. Rodriguez has registered a snap rate of over 40% in each of his past three efforts. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, on the other hand, has recorded a snap rate of less than 20% in back-to-back outings.

While the Commanders imploded last Sunday, Rodriguez figures to thrive in a softer matchup at New York this go-around. The Giants defense has given up an average of 159 rushing yards per game as well as seven total rushing scores to RBs over its past six contests. It's possible that coming off of a bye and under the tutelage of Charlie Bullen, the G-Men's run defense stiffens, though a complete turnaround seems highly unlikely. After all, the Giants have allowed the highest YPC (6.1) on the season (ahead of the Bengals' generous unit, which sits at 5.2 YPC allowed). Consider Rodriguez a flex-worthy play in the RB25-RB28 range.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions: You're starting St. Brown. Obviously. But the "Sun God" deserves extra praise for not only his 18 fantasy points per game but also the ferocity of his resolve. The number of crash-outs that came when he exited Week 13 early did not seem to match the awe of his return in Week 14. St. Brown may not have found the end zone last Thursday night, but he did clear 90 receiving yards and 15 fantasy points just one week after spraining his ankle.

St. Brown has been a target monster, drawing the third-most looks at the position (57) since Week 9 (including the aforementioned outing versus Green Bay in which he departed in the game's first quarter). Detroit's offense may not appear as explosive as it was under Ben Johnson, but the Lions have accumulated the most offensive points per game in the league (29.6) thus far into 2025. Given an over/under of 55.5 -- which ties the highest in the NFL this season -- those totals don't figure to wane at Los Angeles in Week 15.

The Rams have given up five receiving scores to WRs over their past three outings. Additionally, L.A.'s defense has allowed 14 pass-catchers (WR/TE) to clear 15 fantasy points over 13 contests. Chris Shula's unit certainly didn't have an answer for Michael Wilson (11-142-2) last week. The fact is St. Brown's investors should feel mega-confident with him leading their virtual squads into the fantasy playoffs.

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Jennings may not offer the same star power as Christian McCaffrey or George Kittle, but in the words of my esteemed colleague Matt Bowen, "Someone has to catch the ball on the perimeter for that team." He's right.

Not only has Jennings collected four or more catches in seven straight efforts, he's also emerged as a sneaky end zone producer. In fact, the 28-year old logged four receiving scores in Weeks 9 through 13 (he was on bye in Week 14). Surprisingly, Davante Adams is the only wideout to haul in more TDs during that span. It's not a fluke, either. Jennings has drawn seven red zone opportunities over his past five contests (behind only Adams, Rashee Rice, CeeDee Lamb, Nico Collins and St. Brown during that time).

There's a good chance Jennings comes down with a spike again versus Tennessee. The Titans secondary has given up nine scores to WRs over the past seven contests. Tennessee's defense as a whole has additionally allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position. Jennings should provide managers with a solid WR2 showing at Levi Stadium this Sunday.

Jordan Addison has nine catches to Justin Jefferson's four in the past two weeks. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Value-seeking managers who took a calculated flier on Addison in the double-digit rounds of fantasy drafts appear to have been rewarded, though not necessarily in the way they anticipated.

Addison posted double-digit fantasy points in each of his outings with Carson Wentz under center. While that momentum has not continued into the J.J. McCarthy experiment, Addison has fared better than Justin Jefferson. Addison has drawn 13 red zone targets to Jefferson's 10 on the season. More recently, the team's No. 2 WR has been looked to seven more times than Jefferson over the past two weeks (with Jefferson collecting just two balls in back-to-back efforts).

The Vikings' target leader in consecutive outings and coming off of a game in which he emerged as the team's leading receiver, Addison figures to produce versus Dallas in Week 15. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers, ceding 197 yards per game to the position over the past three weeks as well as 10 receiving scores to WRs over the past six weeks. With Minnesota likely to be chasing points as 6-point underdogs, Addison is worthy of flex consideration. He might just be the offense's most trustworthy fantasy producer.

Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets: The Jets have Jet-ed hard, but Taylor has had his moments, posting double-digit fantasy totals in four games this season. The rookie tight end flashed considerable chemistry with Brady Cook, converting five of eight targets for a team-high 51 yards in Week 14. Those numbers are far from stellar but do provide Taylor with streaming appeal heading into Week 15.

Taylor has, surprisingly, led the offense in targets and receptions since Garrett Wilson was injured back in Week 7. He's also logged a snap share of 81% (TE7). Admittedly, Taylor's end zone opportunities have dipped (0) since Adonai Mitchell (6) and John Metchie III (4) emerged, but the matchup at Jacksonville is exploitable enough to make up for TD-dependent production. The Jaguars defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends, including 10 or more catches to the position in three of the past six outings. It will undoubtedly take mettle to roll with Mason, but he's less of a dart throw (for this week, at least) than fantasy fans might realize.