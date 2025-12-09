Open Extended Reactions

The all-time fantasy top-10 leaderboard has a significant new entrant in 2025.

With his 259.16 fantasy points so far this season, fifth most among quarterbacks and a larger total than he had in any of the previous three years, Matthew Stafford has leapfrogged Larry Fitzgerald, Matt Ryan and Philip Rivers to assume the eighth overall spot. Stafford began the year 12th all time in fantasy points, behind those three as well as Russell Wilson, but thanks to his 19.9 points per game this season, he has moved up four spots with a chance at advancing to seventh place. Should Stafford continue at his current pace, he'd add another 79.7 points to his total and pass Ben Roethlisberger.

Rivers' return could shake up the leaderboard: Stafford's entry into the top 10 pushed Rivers back to 11th in scoring. With Rivers signing with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad on Tuesday, giving him a good chance at playing for the quarterback-starved team during the season's final four weeks, he has a chance to vault back into the top 10 in place of Matt Ryan. Top 15 All-Time Fantasy Football Scorers PPR Scoring entering Week 15 Player POS FPTS 1. Tom Brady QB 5944.36 2. Drew Brees QB 5188.92 3. Jerry Rice WR 5141.84 4. Aaron Rodgers QB 5000.78 5. Peyton Manning QB 4683.10 6. Brett Favre QB 4389.22 7. Ben Roethlisberger QB 4021.62 8. Matthew Stafford QB 3964.82 9. Larry Fitzgerald WR 3906.12 10. Matt Ryan QB 3835.08 11. Philip Rivers QB 3812.80 12. Russell Wilson QB 3764.54 13. Emmitt Smith RB 3671.74 14. Dan Marino QB 3661.54 15. Terrell Owens WR 3624.50

Aaron Rodgers makes fantasy history: Seizing control of the AFC North with a 27-22 win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens wasn't Aaron Rodgers' only significant accomplishment in Week 14. He reached an important career fantasy milestone: With his 21.46 fantasy points scored in that game, he became the fourth player in history to score at least 5,000 points for his career.

Rodgers now has 5,000.78 fantasy points, which trails only Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Jerry Rice on the all-time list, the latter two of which he'd have a chance to pass if he has either a historic finish to this season or plays a good chunk of 2026. What's most impressive about Rodgers' career statistical prowess, however, is that it took him only 260 career games to get there; his 19.2 fantasy points per game average exceeds both Brady's (17.7) and Brees' (18.1).

In fact, among quarterbacks who have made at least 100 career starts, Rodgers' average trails only that of Josh Allen (22.4), Patrick Mahomes (21.6) and Lamar Jackson (20.5), further testament not only to his own greatness, but the outrageously productive levels of those three prime-age quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson's ascent up the leaderboard stalls: Wilson's status as the New York Giants' opening week quarterback rekindled his hopes of etching his name into a higher spot on the above leaderboard. After two lackluster starts in the team's first three games, however, he appears to have stalled in 12th place.