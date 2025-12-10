Open Extended Reactions

The NCAA on Wednesday accused a former men's basketball player at the University of San Francisco of knowingly sharing information about his statistics in upcoming games with a player at a different school, who was betting on his stats on daily fantasy sites.

Marcus Williams, a guard who played for San Francisco from 2022 to 2025, was ruled ineligible after the NCAA found that he provided information to former Fresno State player Mykell Robinson ahead of at least nine games during the 2024-25 season.

Williams shared information with Robinson about his points, 3-pointers made, rebounds and assists, according to the NCAA, which found text messages between the two after imaging Robinson's phone. In each instance, Williams directed Robinson to take the over on his statistics, according to the NCAA.

Paolo Zamorano, Williams' agent, said his client has never bet on a college basketball game or his own performance.

"Marcus regrets that he responded with confidence when a friend and former AAU teammate reached out to him about published betting lines for his stats [over/unders] on various games, but he certainly never told anyone to bet on his under[s] or told anyone to bet against his team," Zamorano said in a statement to ESPN.

"Unfortunately, Marcus did not appreciate the seriousness of the interactions with his friend and former AAU teammate and he would like to apologize to the University of San Francisco for this negative attention," he added.

Robinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In September, the NCAA ruled Robinson permanently ineligible after an investigation found that he had conspired with a former Fresno State teammate on an alleged gambling scheme centered on prop bets on Robinson's statistics in a Jan. 7, 2025, game against Colorado State. Robinson and associates were found to have bet on the unders on his statistics.

The NCAA investigation also found that Robinson had allegedly placed prop bets on himself in five Fresno State games during the 2024-25 season.

The NCAA has ruled more than a dozen players ineligible from eight schools because of betting violations this year, and players at Western Michigan, Wisconsin, Dayton and Eastern Kentucky were held out of competition entering the season amid ongoing investigations, ESPN previously reported.

In October, the NCAA said that it had opened cases into approximately 30 current and former men's basketball players over potential sports betting violations.