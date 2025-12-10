Open Extended Reactions

As the high school basketball season ramps up, players are showcasing their talents on the court -- so it's time to update the SC Next player rankings.

The most important discussion point of these player rankings is, and always will be, the battle for the No. 1 spot across classes. The top spot in a class's player rankings is never owned -- merely rented -- and this cycle is no different. In fact, it remains as competitive as ever.

So, who is the No. 1 player in each of the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes? And who are his top challengers?

Our evaluations lean on a few guiding questions:

Who is the best player today?

Who produces most consistently?

Who drives winning at the high school level?

Who projects as a future star on a top-25 college team, or as a high-end NBA draft pick?

With this in mind, here's where the race stands in each class -- including a way-too-early look at three high school freshmen (class of 2029) already on the national radar.

Updated player rankings:

2026 SC Next 100 | 2027 SC Next 60 | 2028 SC Next 25

2026: No. 1 is locked up -- kind of

Tyran Stokes stays No. 1, despite some questions

Stokes is the most talented, physical and impactful high school player in the country. He's the type of No. 1 recruit people line up to watch, seemingly doing something every game to separate himself from his peers. But Stokes' recent transfer to Rainier Beach (Wash.) in Seattle came as a surprise -- and raised some questions across the industry.

Yet, his Rainier Beach tenure started on a high note, with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals in his first game. This followed a reminder of his talent at the Border League in Las Vegas --, when he was still at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. -- where he dropped 27 points and 8 rebounds against Dynamic Prep (Texas).

"Tyran is way ahead on his transition," Rainier Beach head coach Mike Bethea said. "His leadership qualities are equal to his playing ability. He has been a great teammate. He makes the 12th man feel just as important as the starters."

A 6-foot-7 point forward, Stokes has advanced vision for his size. He's a willing passer and loves to operate as the primary initiator with the ball in his hands, using his sheer presence to suck defenses in and create opportunities for his teammates. He also creates havoc defensively.

His natural physicality is the foundation of his game. He punishes opponents in the paint, finishes drives, cleans up offensive rebounds and can lead the break after clearing defensive boards as well. But he's much more than just an inside threat. He's a much-improved 3-point shooter, not to mention a freight train in transition who makes smart decisions, and can toggle between playing with force to draw fouls and utilizing his finesse.

Stokes appears to be deciding between Kentucky, Kansas and Oregon. His ability to adapt to a new high school situation will play a key role in whether he retains the top spot at the end of the high school season.

The No. 2 spot sees more competition

Both Duke commit Cameron Williams and uncommitted Jordan Smith are in prime position to challenge for the No. 1 spot in the class. And the gap between the Nos. 2 and 3 players in the 2026 class is razor thin.

Williams, formerly No. 3 in the class, has the highest upside of the group. No one impacts winning like Smith, the former No. 2.

The NBA covets modern big men like Williams, who uses his 6-11 frame and 7-2 wingspan to protect the rim and finish drop-offs and lobs while setting excellent screens and rolling to the rim. He can impact winning without scoring simply by functioning as a defensive anchor. His upside will only increase as his offense comes along.

As a powerful two-way guard, Smith brings to mind NBA veteran Marcus Smart at the same stage. The best on-ball defender in the class, Smith loves to attack downhill, leading to high field goal percentages and plenty of trips to the free throw line. His playmaking has taken a leap recently as a true lead guard, and he's dishing out 4.1 assists per game (nearly double his career average), according to Cerebro Sports. He's showing he can facilitate while carrying a scoring load, too. Arkansas, Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky and Syracuse are his final schools.

Don't count these players out

Keep an eye on Missouri commit Jason Crowe, the fourth-ranked player in the country and the best scoring guard in the class.

No. 5 Caleb Holt is healthy again for Prolific Prep (Fla.), with Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky and Houston leading in his recruitment.

And a pair of new additions have created another interesting twist to the 2026 ranking cycle. Maryland commit Babatunde Oladotun and uncommitted Bruce Branch III ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in 2027 prior to reclassifying up to the 2026 class. Now, they're sixth and seventh, respectively, and their improvement and upside are undeniable. With a strong senior season, they could easily push into the top-five -- if not higher -- setting the stage for a potentially very exciting 2027 NBA draft class. Branch told ESPN he is looking at Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas, USC, BYU, Houston and others.

2027: More players in the mix for No. 1

Marcus Spears Jr. keeps the edge over C.J. Rosser and Paul Osoruyi for the top spot in the SC Next 60 class of 2027. Courtesy of Marcus Spears Jr.

Marcus Spears Jr. retains the top spot -- for now

Spears Jr. has one of the highest two-way ceilings in the 2027 class. The 6-9 stretch forward ensures he impacts every game with his all-out hustle, whether as a 36% 3-point shooter according to Cerebro Sports, or as an elite rim protector.

It's easy to envision Spears spacing the floor at the next level and drawing opposing big men out of the paint. He's a true mismatch when he takes advantage of his size and skill. Spears rarely settles for jumpers, attacking closeouts and reeling in offensive boards to pile up free throws.

How the Nos. 2 and 3 players could challenge Spears

At No. 2, C.J. Rosser is having a breakout season at Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) and has closed the gap on Spears. The 6-9 forward is a pure shooter from deep, his accuracy shooting over most defenders rare for that size. He's also an elite rim protector with an exceptional peak shooting metric, according to Cerebro Sports. His jumper and frame are reminiscent of Michael Porter Jr. at the same stage.

If Rosser can become a bit more willing to work out of the post and avoid becoming too stationary behind the arc, he should have a shot at the No. 1 spot in the next rankings cycle.

No. 3 Paul Osaruyi has eye-popping physical tools and explosiveness, with the power, strength and speed to cover ground quickly. He's a two-way presence who rebounds, blocks shots, gets to the rim and has a nice shooting touch, and should look to keep solidifying his skills to stay in the No. 1 conversation.

2028: It's a two-man race

A.J. Williams, the No. 1 player in the 2028 SC Next 25, has already taken unofficial visits to Auburn and Duke. Courtesy of USA Basketball

Why A.J. Williams stays No. 1

Just 15 years old, Williams already projects as a jumbo-sized dominant scorer on the wing. The small forward out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) has multi-dimensional pure scoring prowess with the height, strength and improving basketball IQ to score on -- or shoot over -- most opponents. He has a fluid outside game and strong work habits, which has led to plenty of productivity. That keeps him No. 1 for now, and he has already taken unofficial visits to Auburn and Duke.

Don't count out No. 2 Erick Dampier Jr.

The son of Erick Dampier simply owns the paint as a scorer and rebounder. A 6-9 center, Dampier Jr. can throw down monster dunks and is the class's best finisher through contact. He also sets excellent screens and is comfortable playing out of the post, where he's unbothered by fouls because he has good free-throw mechanics. He plays with a nonstop motor and dominates the glass. If he can develop his face-up game while maintaining his impactful inside presence, he'll have a strong case for No. 1 in the future.

Meet the 2029 freshmen phenoms

Freshman Cayden Gaskins -- whose brother is 2026 Miami commit Caleb Gaskins -- is a future talent to watch. Courtesy of Christopher Columbus High School

We don't rank the freshmen class, but we do identify and evaluate them. Here are the top three at this stage of the season.

1. JJ Crawford, 6-2, G, Rainier Beach (Wash.): The son of former NBA veteran Jamal Crawford plays with advanced speed and space. He's a capable shooter and playmaker with impressive passing vision. Crawford regularly breaks pressure, hits 3s and already has a floater at this stage of development. He plays with his head up and makes sound decisions. He'll have plenty of eyes on him this winter playing alongside 2026 No. 1 Tyran Stokes.

"He's a game-changer with a high IQ and he dribbles like his dad," said coach Mike Bethea, who also coached Jamal at Rainier Beach.

2. Draydne McDaniel, 6-7, F, Prolific Prep (Fla.): With massive size and a natural shooting ability, McDaniel does a nice job shot-faking closeout defenders. From there, he can either get to the rim or stop for a pull-up jumper. While he's on a loaded roster, it's easy to see flashes of the left-handed freshman's lofty promise down the road.

3. Cayden Gaskins, 6-9, F, Columbus (Fla.): The younger brother of Miami commit Caleb Gaskins, Cayden already has an offer from the Hurricanes. He has an impressive frame with big-time explosiveness, active hands and good footwork. He loves to defend, run in transition and attack the glass -- and he's a handful to defend on straight-line drives to the basket. Gaskins' combination of uber-athleticism, early instincts, effort and ability to play above the rim are difficult to stop.