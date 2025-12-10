        <
          NFL Week 15 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          • ESPN staffDec 10, 2025, 09:15 PM

          The playoff picture is becoming clearer with four weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season. Nine teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but no teams have clinched a postseason berth. That could change this weekend.

          The Broncos can clinch a playoff berth through two scenarios, while the Patriots could make it and win the AFC East if things go their way. In the NFC, the Rams simply have to win to secure a postseason spot.

          Let's take a look at the clinching scenarios for each of these three teams.

          Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

          Denver Broncos (11-2)

          The matchup: vs. Green Bay on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:

          New England Patriots (11-2)

          The matchup: vs. Buffalo on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC East:

          • Win

          How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth:

          Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

          Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

          The matchup: vs. Detroit on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Rams can clinch a playoff berth:

          • Win

          NFL playoff matchups as things stand

          AFC

          NFC