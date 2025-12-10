The playoff picture is becoming clearer with four weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season. Nine teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but no teams have clinched a postseason berth. That could change this weekend.
The Broncos can clinch a playoff berth through two scenarios, while the Patriots could make it and win the AFC East if things go their way. In the NFC, the Rams simply have to win to secure a postseason spot.
Let's take a look at the clinching scenarios for each of these three teams.
Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC
Denver Broncos (11-2)
The matchup: vs. Green Bay on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:
Win OR
Houston loss vs. Arizona (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Indianapolis loss at Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
New England Patriots (11-2)
The matchup: vs. Buffalo on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC East:
Win
How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth:
Houston loss vs. Arizona (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Indianapolis loss at Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC
Los Angeles Rams (10-3)
The matchup: vs. Detroit on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Rams can clinch a playoff berth:
Win
AFC
(7) Houston Texans at (2) New England Patriots
(6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Pittsburgh Steelers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Denver Broncos
NFC
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) Green Bay Packers
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Philadelphia Eagles
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Los Angeles Rams