Vince Wilfork joins Pat McAfee and assesses the performances of his former teams, the Patriots and Texans, this season. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

The playoff picture is becoming clearer with four weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season. Nine teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but no teams have clinched a postseason berth. That could change this weekend.

The Broncos can clinch a playoff berth through two scenarios, while the Patriots could make it and win the AFC East if things go their way. In the NFC, the Rams simply have to win to secure a postseason spot.

Let's take a look at the clinching scenarios for each of these three teams.

More NFL playoff race coverage:

Projecting the final seeding

FPI ratings for every team

Projected 2026 draft order

Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

The matchup: vs. Green Bay on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:

Win OR

Houston loss vs. Arizona (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Indianapolis loss at Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Buffalo on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC East:

Win

How the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth:

Houston loss vs. Arizona (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Indianapolis loss at Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Week 15 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

The matchup: vs. Detroit on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Rams can clinch a playoff berth:

Win

NFL playoff matchups as things stand

AFC

NFC