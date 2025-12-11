Open Extended Reactions

El SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said Wednesday that postgame X-rays on his fractured left hand came back "clean for the most part," calling the tests after Monday night's win over the Philadelphia Eagles precautionary.

The Chargers listed Herbert as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Herbert, who underwent surgery on the hand a week before the Eagles game, hardly played like someone nursing an injury. He ran for a team-high 66 yards on 10 carries and produced three first downs on scrambles, giving him 18 for the season.

In overtime, Herbert ran for 12 yards and a first down, stiff-arming Eagles safety Reed Blankenship at the end.

Herbert said his hand was very sore Tuesday but that he didn't regret the play on Blankenship.

"In the moment I think that was the best thing that I could have done for the team," he said. "There's a world where it is effective, maybe I'm staying on my feet and getting more yards."

Herbert was also critical of how he and the offense played overall. He finished with a career-low completion percentage (46.2%), the sixth-fewest passing yards of his career (139), along with an interception and a lost fumble.

"I missed a lot of throws and played uncharacteristically," he said Wednesday. "There's a bunch of plays that I'd love to have back.

"It's unfortunate that we didn't play to the expectations that we hold for ourselves, but I thought we did a great job battling all four quarters and in overtime because it looked pretty grim there for a while."

The Chargers (9-4) will look for a season sweep of the Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.