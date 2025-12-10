Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won't play Sunday against the New York Giants, coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday.

Daniels was knocked from Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after landing hard on his left elbow, which he had dislocated in Week 9. Quinn said Daniels could have returned to the game, but with the score 17-0 late in the third quarter, the coach decided to insert backup Marcus Mariota.

Quinn said that Daniels aggravated the injury but that further examinations by doctors Monday showed that there was no structural damage or setback. Quinn said there is a chance Daniels will return the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday will mark the seventh game Daniels has missed because of injury this season. He left each of his past three games because of an injury. After dislocating the elbow against the Seattle Seahawks, Daniels missed the ensuing three games but was cleared to return last week. That was the first time Daniels and his top three receivers were available in the same game this season since Week 2.

While trying to chase down linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after a third-quarter interception, Daniels was blocked to the ground. He briefly remained on the ground after the play, then ran off the field and to the bench, showing frustration.

Daniels' second season has been hampered by injuries. He missed two games with a sprained left knee, another with a hamstring issue and then the three because of the initial elbow injury.