JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. is enjoying the best season of his five-year NFL career, and it's coming at the best possible time for the team and for himself.

The Jaguars (9-4), who are atop the AFC South, picked up his fifth-year option, but he's scheduled to become a free agent after this season. So he's auditioning for a contract extension or, more likely, a deal somewhere else.

"I feel like this has been a great year for me," Etienne said. "Just finding my love for the game again, just the team camaraderie that I feel like we have this year. I feel like that's probably been the best part of this team is just we're all playing for each other, we're all playing for love of the game, and there is a genuine connection around here.

"... That's what made this year just so special."

Through 14 weeks, Etienne's 917 rushing yards rank 10th in the NFL and he is on pace for 1,200 yards. He also ranks 16th in scrimmage yards (1,098). He has been the Jaguars' most consistent offensive player -- averaging 84.5 scrimmage yards per game in 2025.

"I feel like I just get opportunities now," he said. "I feel like last year I really didn't get much opportunities to be my best self. ... I get better as the game goes and coach is doing a great job, trusting in me, giving me ball, me protecting the rock, and I'm just doing the most with the carries I get."

It's a bounce-back performance from a disappointing 2024, and it all began in the spring when he returned to the team facility for the offseason conditioning program to figure out how he fit into new head coach Liam Coen's offense.

It didn't take long to eliminate any doubts the new coaching staff may have had about him.

"He's come in with the right mindset from the beginning," Coen said. "He has spent a lot of time in this building, I think especially on the off days. He's in there every single off day. All the backs have been, honestly. Trying to get better each and every day and taking all the little coaching points to heart and wanting to go do it to the best of his ability."

Etienne is in the last year of his rookie contract with the Jaguars. Logan Bowles/Getty Images

After losing his entire 2021 rookie season to a Lisfranc injury, the former first-round pick surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in 2022 and 2023. But Etienne's production dipped significantly in 2024 -- 558 yards and two rushing touchdowns with 39 catches for 254 yards -- as second-year player Tank Bigsby became the team's top back (766 yards and seven TDs).

The Jaguars took a wait-and-see approach with Etienne and Bigsby to see which one would emerge as the top back, but they also took out insurance by drafting Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and LeQuint Allen Jr. in the seventh round. By the time OTAs finished in early June, the team's outlook on Etienne had brightened.

Etienne had shown up in good shape, picked up the offense quickly, and was moving better than he had in 2024.

"Had a lot of conversations with him, some hard time conversations. Just getting to know him, understanding him, and obviously the stuff that goes into this year for him and just where he is at emotionally," running backs coach Chad Morton said. "And he's been great. He's been great, really reliable [in] all the things that we're asking him to do. He's smart."

Etienne and Bigsby shared first-team reps for much of training camp, but by the time the Sept. 7 season opener arrived Etienne was the clear No. 1 back. He carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards -- including a 71-yarder -- and caught three passes for 13 yards in the Jaguars' 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Bigsby, who had five carries for 12 yards, was traded to Philadelphia for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks the following day.

Etienne has remained the primary back, accounting for 69% of the running back touches (rushes and receptions) since the trade.

"He's playing at a high level right now," Coen said.