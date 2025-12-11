        <
          NFL Week 15 uniforms: Bucs bring back Creamsicles

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their "Creamsicle" throwbacks on "Thursday Night Football." (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibDec 11, 2025, 01:00 PM

          It's never too late to bring back a throwback combination in the NFL season -- and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do exactly that in Week 15.

          The Buccaneers will wear their popular "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Atlanta Falcons on "Thursday Night Football." Tampa Bay debuted its original white 1976 jersey in Week 3 with the orange Creamsicle look serving as the other throwback to that season. The combination has the iconic "Bucco Bruce" logo on the white helmets. The Buccaneers first wore the throwback look in 2023 and haven't worn it since Week 8 in 2024 against the Falcons. Atlanta will appropriately wear its own throwbacks which feature a red helmet and black jerseys, setting up a rare throwback uniform matchup.

          For the final time this season, the New York Giants are wearing their "Legacy" uniforms against the Washington Commanders. New York's look includes a navy helmet with classic white numbers outlined in red. The Giants wore these uniforms from 1980 to 1999, most notably when they won Super Bowl XXV and XXI.

          In the alternate uniform space, it will be a color rush look for the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football" against the Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh first debuted the all-black combination on Christmas Day in 2016 and most recently wore them on "Monday Night Football" last October. The Green Bay Packers will wear all-white on the road against the Denver Broncos.

          Here's a look at the Week 15 uniforms for all NFL teams.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Orange

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver green

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Sunset orange

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: TBA

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Legacy blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: TBA

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: College navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Orange

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: TBA