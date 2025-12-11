It's never too late to bring back a throwback combination in the NFL season -- and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do exactly that in Week 15.
The Buccaneers will wear their popular "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Atlanta Falcons on "Thursday Night Football." Tampa Bay debuted its original white 1976 jersey in Week 3 with the orange Creamsicle look serving as the other throwback to that season. The combination has the iconic "Bucco Bruce" logo on the white helmets. The Buccaneers first wore the throwback look in 2023 and haven't worn it since Week 8 in 2024 against the Falcons. Atlanta will appropriately wear its own throwbacks which feature a red helmet and black jerseys, setting up a rare throwback uniform matchup.
For the final time this season, the New York Giants are wearing their "Legacy" uniforms against the Washington Commanders. New York's look includes a navy helmet with classic white numbers outlined in red. The Giants wore these uniforms from 1980 to 1999, most notably when they won Super Bowl XXV and XXI.
In the alternate uniform space, it will be a color rush look for the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football" against the Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh first debuted the all-black combination on Christmas Day in 2016 and most recently wore them on "Monday Night Football" last October. The Green Bay Packers will wear all-white on the road against the Denver Broncos.
Here's a look at the Week 15 uniforms for all NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver green
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Sunset orange
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Legacy blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: College navy
Pants: College navy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Orange
Pants: White
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: TBA