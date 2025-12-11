Open Extended Reactions

It's never too late to bring back a throwback combination in the NFL season -- and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do exactly that in Week 15.

The Buccaneers will wear their popular "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Atlanta Falcons on "Thursday Night Football." Tampa Bay debuted its original white 1976 jersey in Week 3 with the orange Creamsicle look serving as the other throwback to that season. The combination has the iconic "Bucco Bruce" logo on the white helmets. The Buccaneers first wore the throwback look in 2023 and haven't worn it since Week 8 in 2024 against the Falcons. Atlanta will appropriately wear its own throwbacks which feature a red helmet and black jerseys, setting up a rare throwback uniform matchup.

For the final time this season, the New York Giants are wearing their "Legacy" uniforms against the Washington Commanders. New York's look includes a navy helmet with classic white numbers outlined in red. The Giants wore these uniforms from 1980 to 1999, most notably when they won Super Bowl XXV and XXI.

In the alternate uniform space, it will be a color rush look for the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football" against the Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh first debuted the all-black combination on Christmas Day in 2016 and most recently wore them on "Monday Night Football" last October. The Green Bay Packers will wear all-white on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Here's a look at the Week 15 uniforms for all NFL teams.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Atlanta Falcons

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Danny Karnik/AP

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver green

Denver Broncos

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Sunset orange

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal

Pants: TBA

Miami Dolphins

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

New York Giants

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Legacy blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: TBA

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: College navy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Helmet: White

Jersey: Orange

Pants: White

Peter Joneleit/AP

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: TBA