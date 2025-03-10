Open Extended Reactions

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign safety Camryn Bynum once free agency opens Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano on Monday.

A fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 draft, Bynum converted from cornerback to safety as a rookie. He became a full-time starter in 2022 and hasn't missed a game since, despite a significant scheme transition from former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to current coordinator Brian Flores. In fact, Bynum played 96.7% of the Vikings' defensive snaps over that period, more than any other player on the roster.

Bynum, 26, has intercepted multiple passes in each of his three seasons as a starter, including a career-high three in 2024, and has been involved in a total of 14 turnovers since the start of the 2022 season.

Along the way, Bynum became a mini celebrity after developing elaborate post-turnover celebrations with his teammates. In 2024, he mimicked dances from the movies "Parent Trap," "White Chicks," "Camp Rock" and "High School Musical." He also adapted dance moves from Usher's "New Flame" music video and imitated breakdancer Raygun's performance from the Paris Olympics.

Bynum has 8 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 342 tackles in four NFL seasons.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.