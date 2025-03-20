Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns on Thursday signed free agent guard Teven Jenkins to a contract.

Jenkins, 27, was drafted 39th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2021 and missed most of his rookie season after undergoing back surgery. Originally drafted as a tackle by the Bears' former front office, Chicago moved Jenkins from left tackle to right tackle to right guard during the 2022 season. He eventually transitioned to left guard, where he played 22 games from 2023-24.

When available, Jenkins was arguably Chicago's best offensive lineman (four sacks allowed in 2024), but multiple injuries forced him to miss 22 games over the first four years of his NFL career.

Jenkins was eligible for a contract extension last offseason and told reporters that the Bears had said they would engage in talks with his representation after the team got to its bye week in Week 7. Those talks never came to fruition, and Jenkins said he was "mentally" prepared to go test his market in free agency despite being open to staying with Chicago.

Jenkins has appeared in 45 games with 38 starts in four seasons.

Also Thursday, Cleveland re-signed cornerback Tony Brown II, who appeared in six games last season and had five tackles on special teams.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.