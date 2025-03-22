Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Zach Pascal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Pascal, 30, did not have a catch while playing predominantly on special teams last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He logged 278 special teams snaps and 68 offensive snaps.

He has 169 receptions for 2,057 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 112 career games (47 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Cardinals.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.