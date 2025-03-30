How Stefon Diggs could transform the Patriots' offense

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Diggs impact: At one point in his introductory news conference with the Patriots last week, receiver Stefon Diggs noted how he had 47 receptions (seventh in the NFL) when he tore his right ACL on Oct. 27.

Also mentioning his receiving yards -- second on the Houston Texans with 496 at the time -- Diggs projected what his season-ending total would have been had he played all 17 games instead of eight.

"I would have been on pace to have a 1,000-yard season and 100 catches if I didn't get banged up," he said. "If you're doing the math right, I would be productive."

A deeper dive into that math, and how it might foreshadow Diggs' usage in New England in coordinator Josh McDaniels' system, sparks some fascinating questions.

Specifically, will Diggs continue to put up numbers as more of a short and intermediate option? And how might his presence affect DeMario "Pop" Douglas in the slot?

Consider that Diggs' air yards per target was 8.84 last season, according to ESPN Research. That was down from 10.19 in 2023, his final season with the Buffalo Bills. For a comparison, in Diggs' final season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, his average air yards per target was 14.73.

In addition, 18.6% of Diggs' routes last year with the Texans were short and to the outside, which was a career high, per ESPN Research.

Part of that was how former Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik deployed him, and perhaps a result of some Texans offensive line struggles (22nd in pass block win rate).

In 2024, Diggs lined up in the slot 43% of the time, which was a notable increase compared to 27% during his time with the Bills. The presence of emerging star Nico Collins as a fixture on the outside might have contributed to that.

Meanwhile, the slot in New England -- which was a staple over the years with Troy Brown and Wes Welker, among others -- could use a rebirth. It was expected that Douglas would be the top option in 2025, but Diggs' arrival could alter plans at times depending on the other receivers on the field (e.g. Mack Hollins outside). The Patriots across the past three seasons are 29th in slot receiving yards per game (62.6), 28th in completion percentage when targeting the slot (64.7%) and 30th in expected points added to offense when targeting slot receivers (32.68).

Put Diggs in the slot and those numbers figure to spike.

For his part, Diggs said last week that he still believes he can do it all, whether it's short, intermediate or deep. "I can move the chains," he added.

That might be the greatest impact he ultimately has on the Patriots, assuming a full return to health. Since he entered the NFL in 2015, Diggs' 496 overall first down conversions are fourth most in the league over that span. His 146 first down conversions on third down are seventh most.

Consider that the Patriots have ranked 30th over the past three years on third down -- at 33.3%.

"At the end of the year, we can have a great conversation on where the ball fell, and how many numbers I have," Diggs said. "Throughout the year, I try not to worry about it."

2. Diggs' deal: The specifics of Diggs' contract with the Patriots, first reported by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, add context to the three-year, $69 million pact from the standpoint that the team's risk isn't as great as it initially appeared to be.

Diggs gets a $12 million signing bonus. In 2025, he has a base salary of $2.9 million and can earn $200,000 per game that he is active for a total of $3.4 million. The bonuses and guarantees won't be paid out until Diggs passes a physical, according to a source who has seen the contract.

3. Polk's pic: Second-year Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk recently changed his Instagram profile picture to late Lakers guard Kobe Bryant practicing shooting a free throw with his left hand as his broken right wrist is in a cast. One reason he might have done so is that, according to a team source, Polk is rehabbing after undergoing shoulder surgery. So like Bryant from that 1999 picture, Polk is working on his craft but at the same time he is coming back from injury.

4. Keion's time?: When asked what Patriots defensive lineman might fill the disruptive type of role Jeffery Simmons did for him in Tennessee, Vrabel mentioned on the "Green Light" podcast how excited he was about free agent signee Milton Williams, to see what Christian Barmore might do upon his hopeful return from being diagnosed with blood clots, and how Keion White's potential has his attention.

That White was the third player mentioned by Vrabel seemed notable after the 2023 second-round pick opened last year with four sacks in the first two games and had just one the rest of the season.

"Such a talented athlete, with size [6-foot-5, 285 pounds], that if we can continue to refine some of his technique that's really going to help him," Vrabel said.

5. Campbell's arm length: LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, who took a predraft visit to New England and is considered one of the team's top options with the fourth pick, had his arm length measured at 33 inches at LSU's pro day last week. This was after he was measured at 32 5/8 inches at the combine in February.

How significant is the change, as 33 inches is viewed by some as the cutoff to play tackle in the NFL?

"If he had measured at 33 [inches] at the combine and at his pro day, the conversation surrounding his arm length would probably be largely defused," ESPN draft analyst Field Yates said. "That's ... just half [an inch] shorter than Missouri's Armand Membou, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. and Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr., who haven't been the subject of arm length conversations.

"My stance throughout this process has been consistent: You need to decide whether it matters to you more than the tape. ... When I've studied Will -- focusing mostly on the 2023 tape last summer and then all of his 2024 tape -- it's hard for me to recall many instances where I felt like his length put him at a significant disadvantage. Occasionally? Sure. Often? Not at all. His tape each of the past two years was stellar, as his ability to mirror rushers and balance to absorb contact and keep his base shined through."

6. Vrabel's NFL role: When Vrabel was fired as the Tennessee Titans head coach following the 2023 season, he was replaced on the NFL's competition committee, which reviews player safety and oversees potential rules changes.

After a year away, Vrabel is not yet back on the competition committee since being hired as Patriots coach, but NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent noted Vrabel's contributions to recent conversations on rule-change proposals and other pertinent league matters (e.g. special teams changes with kickoff etc.).

Vincent invited all coaches who arrived at February's NFL combine early to the competition committee meetings, and Vrabel was one of them this year.

"He's very instrumental. He truly understands the game, the rule books. His insight was invaluable," Vincent said.

7. OL theme at BC: Last week started with scouts and/or coaches from all 32 NFL teams attending Boston College's pro day and one theme that stood out was those with an offensive line background were largely in attendance.

Former BC offensive lineman and New York Giant Chris Snee, now a senior scout for the franchise, headlined a group that included Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson (consulting for the Seahawks), former Saints guard Jahri Evans (currently an assistant coach for New Orleans), new Patriots OL coach Doug Marrone and Chargers coach Mike Devlin, among others. They were there to primarily see tackle Ozzy Trapilo and center Drew Kendall.

8. Patriots Hall meeting: The Patriots Hall of Fame committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss nominees and ultimately vote to narrow them down to three, which then go to fans to decide.

Receiver Julian Edelman is eligible for the first time. Kicker Adam Vinatieri was first eligible last year but there was no formal process because Tom Brady was the no-vote-needed nominee. In 2023, when Vrabel was the inductee, offensive lineman Logan Mankins and coach Bill Parcells (1993 to 1996) were the other finalists (Parcells, who remains a constant on this reporter's ballot, for a fifth time).

So many worthy candidates.

9. They said it: "We're going to pick a good player at 4. Where we make our money is in those next couple of picks." -- Patriots EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf, at a Patriots season-ticket member event, on the team's draft capital that includes selections in the second (38) and third round (69, 77)

10. Did you know? Diggs has a receiving touchdown in each of his past five games at Gillette Stadium. That is the longest streak by a visiting player against the Patriots since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.