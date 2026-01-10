Open Extended Reactions

Former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will narrow his options to just a few NFL teams before starting to take interviews for his next potential coaching job, he told Fox Sports on Saturday.

Harbaugh told Fox that a number of teams have reached out to him since he was fired by the Ravens on Tuesday, but he plans to pick around three or four teams before starting talks. He said he was using the weekend to evaluate his options.

Harbaugh's agent, Bryan Harlan, had told ESPN's Adam Schefter that in the first 45 minutes after Harbaugh was fired Tuesday, Harlan received calls from seven NFL teams expressing interest in his client. At least one of the inquiries had come from a team that still had a coach in place at that time; the Dolphins have since fired Mike McDaniel.

Aside from the Ravens, the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Dolphins, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans all currently have a head coaching vacancy.

Harbaugh, 63, ranks 12th for most wins by a head coach in NFL history with 193 and guided the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012. In leading the Ravens for 18 seasons, he was the second-longest active coach in the league behind Mike Tomlin, who is in his 19th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By making bold decisions and stressing a team-first mantra, Harbaugh became the only coach in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons. He is also the only coach to guide a team to the AFC Championship Game three times in his first five years.

The past season with the Ravens, who have advanced past the divisional round only once since winning the Super Bowl 13 seasons ago, proved to be one of Harbaugh's most challenging. The preseason betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, the Ravens (8-9) finished with a losing record for only the third time under Harbaugh.

Harbaugh leaves as the longest-tenured coach in Baltimore sports history and is one of eight coaches in NFL history to record 300 games with one team. He finished with a 193-124 record (.609), including playoffs, and guided the Ravens to six AFC North titles, two No. 1 seeds and four trips to the AFC Championship Game. Baltimore had only three losing seasons under Harbaugh -- 2015, 2021 and 2025 -- and in each one his starting quarterback was sidelined for at least four games.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.