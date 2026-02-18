Longtime Browns OL Wyatt Teller won't return in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Right guard Wyatt Teller is the latest stalwart who won't return to the Cleveland Browns in 2026 as the team begins to overhaul its offense.

Teller, an impending free agent, and his wife, Carly, said goodbye to the city of Cleveland in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"While we are excited and look forward to what the future holds, Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts," Teller said.

Teller, 31, made 94 of his 101 career starts in Cleveland and was named to three Pro Bowls, as well as three All-Pro teams, in seven seasons. But the Browns began rotating Teller with Teven Jenkins in a Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Teller injured his calf in that game and then sat out the next three games. He returned in Week 17 but aggravated his calf injury. Cleveland put Teller on injured reserve days later.

In 2025, Teller ranked 57th out of 65 qualifying guards in ESPN's pass block win rate metric and 40th out of 62 guards in run block win rate.

A fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Teller had expressed a desire to retire in Cleveland but acknowledged the uncertainty of his future the day the Browns put him on IR.

"I don't want it to be [my last game], but if it is, it is. I enjoyed my time," Teller said.

Last week, tight end and impending free agent David Njoku also said in an Instagram post that his time in Cleveland has come to an end.