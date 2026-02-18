New OC Nathaniel Hackett will be 'setting the menu' for Arizona

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur only wanted one person to be his offensive coordinator when he landed the Arizona job.

That's why he hired Nathaniel Hackett for the role, LaFleur said Wednesday.

"He's very [highly] thought of, particularly, within our profession," LaFleur said. "And you guys believe one thing from this press conference, it is literally I wanted him and nobody else -- and he's here."

Hackett was hired Friday after spending last season as a defensive analyst for Mike's brother, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, in Green Bay, where Hackett was the offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021.

The former Denver Broncos head coach said Wednesday he could sense "without a doubt" that he was Mike LaFleur's top target.

"I've known Mike for a long time and he's, first and foremost, a great person, and I think that this game is all about relationships," Hackett said. "It's about how you work with people, how you communicate with people. And to be able to work with him is very exciting for me. And just the fact that all of our conversations for the past years have been awesome.

"He talked a little bit about the philosophies and all that, and it goes even deeper when it comes to the family and how he is with his. And that means a lot to me, and so I'm very honored to be here."

Hackett and LaFleur have known each other for a decade, Hackett said. After spending less than a week with Mike so far, Hackett said there are "lots of similarities" and "definitely some differences" between the LaFleur brothers.

Hackett was Matt's offensive coordinator in his first season as a head coach, and Hackett now has the same role in Mike's first season as a head coach.

Hackett said he wants to be of service to Mike for whatever is needed and to help Mike through situations that Hackett has experienced.

One thing Hackett has in common with both LaFleurs is being an offensive coordinator who doesn't call plays.

Mike LaFleur, who has said he will call the offensive plays, explained that Hackett's role is "setting the table, setting the menu, having just great energy around the building, having great communication when I'm doing stuff with the defense."

"What an opportunity," LaFleur said of landing Hackett.