CHICAGO -- Caleb Williams came through in his playoff debut, throwing a go-ahead, 25-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 1:43 remaining. The Chicago Bears rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the rival Green Bay Packers 31-27 in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night.

The NFC North champion Bears extended their resurgent first season under coach Ben Johnson with their seventh fourth-quarter comeback victory. They split two down-to-the-wire games with Green Bay in the regular season, and this one turned out to be a thriller when it looked like it would be a breeze for the Packers.

Chicago trailed 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 through three quarters, only to outscore Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth on the way to its first playoff win in 15 years.

"He was right on track, never wavered," Moore told ESPN on the field after the win, referring to Williams. "He was dialed in and ready to go. When the lights shine bright, he's the brightest one, so he's going to get us there."

Jordan Love then led Green Bay into Chicago territory after the Bears retook the lead. But on third down at the 28, Jaquan Brisker broke up a pass in the end zone as time expired, setting off a wild celebration -- and a curt handshake between Johnson and Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

The Bears will host a divisional round game next weekend.

"We just know our preparation is always key, and we lean on it at the end," Moore said about Chicago's late-game heroics. "We've got to be detailed at the end, and everything that we do, and go out there and execute it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.