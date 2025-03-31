engals' center Ted Karras joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to express his excitement for the upcoming season after the team got big-money offseason deals with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The contract situation with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson remains unresolved as Cincinnati approaches the NFL draft.

After the Bengals allowed Hendrickson to seek a trade in an effort to secure a long-term contract, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the team is still working through the impasse.

"Trey's been a big part of our team," Taylor said at the annual league meeting in Florida. "We want to work through it with him and his agent. We'll just see where it goes."

Hendrickson, 31, is coming off his best season in the league. He led the NFL in sacks and was named to the All-Pro team for the first time in his career. Hendrickson also made the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season.

However, at $21 million, he ranks 10th among edge rushers in average annual salary, according to OverTheCap.com. And this offseason, other notable pass rushers have received big deals. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett signed a four-year extension worth $40 million a year. Texans edge rusher Danielle Hunter ($35.6 million) and Raiders star Maxx Crosby ($35.5 million) also inked contract extensions.

Hendrickson is in the final year of his current deal. Two years ago, the Bengals gave Hendrickson a one-year extension on the original four-year deal worth $60 million that he signed in 2021 as a free agent. In 2024, he requested a trade, citing the lack of a new contract, but ultimately participated in offseason workouts without a deal.

"Just be patient with the process," Taylor said when asked about any optimism that the situation will not drag deep into the offseason.

Regardless of whether or not Hendrickson is back next season, Cincinnati is looking for more from its defensive line. Last season, Hendrickson had 17.5 of the team's 36 total sacks.

After Cincinnati missed the playoffs for the second straight year, the Bengals hired defensive coordinator Al Golden to replace Lou Anarumo and also brought in Jerry Montgomery as the team's new defensive line coach.

"Trey's got his production," Taylor said. "And then if you can just build more production from the other three guys as they're mixed around, that's a huge point of emphasis for us."

The Bengals coach said re-signing defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample this offseason was a priority, as well as bringing back defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Much of the conversation about Cincinnati's defense in 2025 will be centered on improving despite the lack of massive cap space. The Bengals doled out multiyear extensions to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and are still working around quarterback Joe Burrow's contract extension he signed in 2023.

Taylor believes that the youth on that side of the ball can improve next season to help the Bengals get back into the postseason.

"The defense as a whole has a chance to take a big step in the right direction," Taylor said. "I'm excited about that."