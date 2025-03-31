Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Chris Canty push back on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's confidence in Mason Rudolph as the team's starting quarterback. (1:53)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are still evaluating potential quarterback acquisitions, one starting option is already on the roster.

Mike Tomlin is "comfortable" with the idea of Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback, the head coach said from the annual league meetings Monday morning.

"That's why we brought him back," Tomlin said. "I'm comfortable with that. We've been there before. He's a very capable guy."

General manager Omar Khan somewhat echoed Tomlin when asked if he was also comfortable with Rudolph.

"I have a lot of confidence in Mason," Khan said.

The Steelers signed Rudolph to a two-year, $7.5 million contract earlier this month, bringing their 2018 third-round pick back into the fold after he spent a year with the Tennessee Titans.

"We had a need at the position, as you guys know, and he was available and had an interest in coming back," Khan said. "Our experience with Mason's been relatively positive, so he made sense."

Rudolph went 1-4 in five starts with the Titans, but he helped the Steelers to a playoff berth in 2023 when he started the final three games of the regular season and the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rudolph threw five touchdowns to one interception and completed 68% of pass attempts in those starts. He also averaged 236 passing yards per game, well over the Steelers' season average of 186.1.

"Anytime you experience something with somebody, there's growth, and I acknowledge [it] in that regard," Tomlin said of how he viewed Rudolph after the experience in 2023. "Certainly the way he smiled in the face of adversity and delivered for us was significant, but not that I was shocked by it or didn't think it was within his framework or capabilities. We're excited about having him back, not only in terms of his talents but the guy that he is. He's a really good teammate. He's a really good football guy."

Rudolph went 8-4-1 in 13 games as a starter for the Steelers over a four-year tenure, getting his most significant action during the 2019 season when Ben Roethlisberger exited with a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2.

Khan, though, acknowledged the Steelers weren't done adding to their quarterback room.

"We always go to training camp with four quarterbacks, and we have two under contract right now, so all options are on the table through free agency, trade or draft, obviously," he said.

Khan also added that it was a "safe assumption" the Steelers would add a veteran quarterback in one of those spots, whether Aaron Rodgers or another experienced signal-caller.

Like Tomlin, Khan viewed Rodgers' March 21 visit to Pittsburgh as "positive," and while he didn't confirm NFL Network's report of a throwing session between Rodgers and newly acquired Steelers receiver DK Metcalf over the weekend, he hinted it could be another encouraging sign.

Proof of the throwing session came Monday when video was posted to X.

"I wasn't there, but that's good if that did happen," Khan said. "I'd say that."