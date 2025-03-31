Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Trading out of the No. 1 pick remains an option for the Tennessee Titans as the NFL draft draws near. Titans coach Brian Callahan said that the team is open for business but that it will take a significant offer to get Tennessee to move away from possibly selecting one of the top prospects in the draft.

"We're open to everything at this point," Callahan said. "If it's something you feel is beyond the value you ever thought you could get, that's one thing. But you also have to look at what a potential quarterback could look like. Those guys, to me, are priceless."

According to Callahan, the Titans are "two weeks away-ish" from making their decision on the first pick. Callahan added that they have to still work through the process and that they have more "touchpoints" to go through with the prospects, namely Colorado's pro day to see Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Tennessee had a group of 10 personnel people meet with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. The Titans also had a formal meeting with Sanders at the combine and hosted him at their team facility earlier this month.

Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are the top two quarterback prospects in this year's class. The Titans met with Ward at the combine and had him in Nashville for a top-30 visit. They had a large group -- including Callahan, general manager Mike Borgonzi, offensive coordinator Nick Holz and quarterback coach Bo Hardegree -- at Ward's pro day March 24. The Titans plan to exhaust all options, within the league rules, to familiarize themselves with Ward, including future Zoom hours.

Tennessee's current quarterbacks room consists of third-year player Will Levis along with career backup Brandon Allen and journeyman Tim Boyle -- with the latter two being free agent additions. Tennessee attempted to put Levis in position to lay his claim on the franchise quarterback position last season, but he struggled to a 2-10 record as a starter and finished with 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games. Callahan said he had a long conversation with Levis at the end of the season and told him to expect there to be competition.

Remaining open to trading the top pick isn't an indication the Titans aren't convinced Ward or Sanders is their guy. They just want to make sure they explore all options.

"We're going to do our due diligence," Callahan said. "Whatever we're doing doesn't have to do with any specific player. I wouldn't say it precludes anybody. We're just making sure the process is done the right way."