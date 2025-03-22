Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are signing Jameis Winston. He's a notable name with a well-traveled résumé who will keep the seat warm for the next guy. Likely nothing more, nothing less.

Winston could have played his way into a starting job with the New Orleans Saints or Cleveland Browns in his past stops, but that didn't happen. Instead, he was available for the Giants to grab weeks into free agency. It's unlikely to end any differently for him in New York.

Winston, 31, is signing for two years at the modest price of $8 million, but the Giants aren't committed to him long term. They can move on after this season, if they so desire, to whoever is next in line.

Winston, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco ... it doesn't really matter. All the veteran quarterback options would have been considered stopgaps for the quarterback the Giants are likely to add in the upcoming NFL draft.

Therein lies the most important part of the equation. The Giants absolutely have to land a quarterback in this year's draft, whether it is with the No. 3 pick or by moving up to take someone in the back end of the first round or early in the second round.

Co-owner John Mara made three notable observations at his end-of-season news conference: The defense didn't play well and needed to do better; the offensive line needed depth; and the organization needed to find its quarterback of the future after a 3-14 season.

In free agency, the Giants' three biggest new non-quarterback acquisitions were all on the defensive side. They also signed three offensive linemen to improve their depth. The one item they hadn't yet addressed was finding their future quarterback -- their top priority and "No. 1 issue" this offseason, according to Mara.

It's unlikely general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll met with Mara on the Friday before the 2024 regular-season finale and presented a plan to save their jobs that had Winston as their 2025 starter while deferring a quarterback of the future until the following year.

The Giants are already on Plan C (or something of the sort) at quarterback this offseason. They first tried to sign Matthew Stafford and offered him more than $50 million per season. He elected to remain with the Los Angeles Rams. Next up was Rodgers. The Giants had interest, according to multiple sources. Then another option became apparent for the vet, and the Giants were left hanging again. Their situation wasn't appealing enough for a quarterback trying to win on his way off into the sunset.

On to the next one -- Winston was waiting in the wings for a modest contract. The former No. 1 pick is the short-term solution designed to help Schoen and Daboll win as many games as possible to keep their jobs, to help mentor a young quarterback, and to appease ownership temporarily before the Giants turn to the rookie. There really was no other option for a general manager and coach who were essentially told they needed to start winning yesterday.

"We're going to look for the best player available that can help us win games in '25," Schoen said recently. "That's what we're going to do."

At the NFL scouting combine just weeks ago, there was speculation that the Giants would try to make a move to No. 1 and select Miami's Cam Ward. But the Tennessee Titans' subsequent inactivity in the veteran quarterback market all but indicates they will not trade out of No. 1 and that they have likely settled on Ward.

But a rookie quarterback was never the Giants' short-term Plan A. It was always the best possible veteran they could land. First Stafford, then Rodgers and eventually Winston.

It's a move that can work -- as long as their future franchise quarterback comes in the draft.