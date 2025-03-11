Giants 2025 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the New York Giants and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Darius Slayton, WR

Slayton agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Giants.

What it means: The Giants will roll it back with a similar receiving corps as last year. Malik Nabers and Slayton will be on the outside with Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot. As general manager Joe Schoen said at the NFL scouting combine, the belief is that a quarterback will cure a lot of the Giants' woes. Now they just have to find that QB. It's a bit of a surprise that Slayton returns after finding himself buried on the depth chart twice in the previous three years and Schoen not wanting to adjust his contract to Slayton's liking last spring. But it didn't stop the longest-tenured Giant (tied with Dexter Lawrence II) from coming back.

What's the risk: Slayton is only 28 years old so there shouldn't be much of a dropoff on the horizon, even though he's reliant on his speed. If anything, this could prompt some sort of move with 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt after a frustrating season. Hyatt wasn't thrilled with falling behind Slayton on the depth chart last summer and the veteran's re-signing puts a significant role for Hyatt in serious question.

Robertson-Harris agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants.

What it means: The Giants started adding to their defensive line depth. It was imperative after struggling to stuff the run for the second consecutive season. The Giants have Lawrence, but they don't have much else on the interior. Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a quality rotational piece and now the Giants can add Robertson-Harris to the mix. He's likely not going to be the only defensive line addition this offseason. In addition to free agency, it's considered a strong group of defensive linemen in the draft.

What's the risk: Robertson-Harris turns 32 years old this summer. He split last season between the Seahawks (11 games) and Jaguars (six games). He's known as a big-bodied power rusher who can set the edge. But he's not the be-all, end-all to the Giants' run defense woes. How much can he bring to the defense? He's more likely a rotational piece than a mainstay.

Paulson Adebo, CB

What it means: The Giants added a veteran corner who they can plug into the lineup alongside Deonte Banks or Cor'Dale Flott. It was a top priority for the Giants. The former Saint is a young, ascending player. He had 10 passes defended in just 262 coverage snaps last year before breaking his femur. He's just 25 years old, which provides hope he can continue to grow, and there is a chance he develops into a true shutdown corner.

What's the risk: Adebo is coming off a serious injury. He broke his femur in October. It took four to five months for him to recover from the injury. GM Joe Schoen focused last year on players with a clean injury history because of the team's problems during the 2023 season. Clearly, Adebo does not fall into that category. This is a shift in approach. Also, he has never been a true No. 1, spending the first three years of his career working alongside Marshon Lattimore. So this will be a step up in competition against No. 1 receivers, plus there will be bigger expectations for him to perform now that he's getting paid.