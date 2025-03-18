Open Extended Reactions

The New England Patriots took what they hope is an important step toward solidifying their offensive line in front of quarterback Drake Maye by agreeing to a two-year contract with free agent center Garrett Bradbury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Bradbury was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, and the Patriots pounced quickly with a deal worth up to $12 million that includes $3.8 million guaranteed, the sources told Schefter.

Bradbury will be a top candidate to fill the void created when the Patriots released veteran center David Andrews last Thursday. The Patriots still have uncertainty on the left side of their offensive line, but with Bradbury at center, Mike Onwenu at right guard and free agent signee Morgan Moses at right tackle, they appear to have three key players in place in front of Maye, arguably their top asset.

Bradbury, 29, was selected 18th overall in 2019 and started all 88 games he appeared in for the Vikings -- including all 17 last season.

The Vikings signed him to a three-year extension after the 2022 season, but the deal had no guaranteed money for 2025. The Vikings designated his release as a post-June 1 transaction, saving the team $5.25 million against the salary cap.

Bradbury is one of the NFL's smaller centers at a listed weight of 300 pounds, and at times he has been overpowered by opposing defensive linemen.

The Vikings replaced him with free agent Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl selection in nine years with the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.