Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is returning on a three-year, $66 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Vikings announced the deal but did not disclose terms.

Murphy got a second opportunity at the free agency market at age 27 for a number of factors. The Arizona Cardinals made him a second-round draft pick in 2019 three months after his 21st birthday and his rookie contract expired when he was 25.

He opted for a relatively short-term deal with the Vikings during the 2023 offseason, receiving a total of $17.5 million for the next two seasons.

He opted against extending that deal last summer and went on to have a career year that included six interceptions, 81 tackles and his first Pro Bowl selection. Along the way, he provided stability for a secondary the Vikings had to rebuild in real time during training camp after the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and a torn ACL for second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.

Murphy is best suited to play inside as a nickel cornerback, but he has elevated his skills enough to play outside when opponents deploy only two receivers.

In 87 games over six seasons, Murphy has recorded 14 interceptions, recovered 6 fumbles and forced 3 others.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.