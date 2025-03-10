Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs, who went through four starting left tackles last season, have found a player they hope will finally plug the hole.

The Chiefs have agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with four-year veteran Jaylon Moore, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore played all four NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and was mostly a backup.

Moore played in 55 games, starting 12. He played in 15 games in 2024 with five starts. He joined the 49ers in 2021 as a fifth-round draft pick from Western Michigan.

Left tackle was a trouble spot last season for the Chiefs. Rookie Kingsley Suamataia started the first two games before being benched in favor of Wanya Morris. Morris was also benched late in the season in favor of veteran D.J. Humphries.

The Chiefs then finished the season by moving guard Joe Thuney to left tackle. Thuney was traded to the Chicago Bears last week.