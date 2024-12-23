Bears offensive lineman Braxton Jones has to be carted off the field with apparent ankle injury. (0:16)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones will miss the final two weeks of the season and need surgery after sustaining a gruesome ankle injury against the Detroit Lions, interim head coach Thomas Brown confirmed Monday.

Jones was injured in the second quarter of Chicago's 34-17 loss when Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike landed on the tackle's right leg while Jones was in pass protection. While Jones awkwardly collapsed to the ground, his left leg and ankle buckled underneath his body.

Bears trainers stabilized the third-year tackle on the field in an air cast and carted Jones back to the locker room. He was replaced by backup tackle Larry Borom, who is a candidate to start against the Seahawks on Thursday.

Rookie Kiran Amegadjie, who started at left tackle in Minnesota when Jones was in the concussion protocol, was inactive against the Lions.

"So obviously that decision was based off of Larry's versatility because Larry can play on both sides, plays right and left," Brown said. "Kiran has been a left tackle. As far as O-line being a developing position, the more opportunities you have guys that can be versatile and play different spots. But we'll see how the week goes. We'll give all guys an opportunity to go compete."

Jones was one of two offensive linemen to exit Sunday's game with an injury. Left guard Teven Jenkins aggravated a calf injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game. Jenkins has a "possible" shot to play against the Seahawks, per Brown.