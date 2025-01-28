Russell Wilson joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and addresses the criticism thrown his way as well as his status with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (1:46)

Welcome to the Pro Bowl Games, Russell Wilson and Drake Maye.

The pair of quarterbacks were named as replacements for Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson on the AFC roster, respectively.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, was named as a replacement for Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels on the NFC's roster.

With this year's nod, Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times, while Maye earned his first nod after his rookie season.

Wilson is the first Steelers quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Ben Roethlisberger in 2017, while Maye is the Patriots' first Pro Bowl quarterback since Mac Jones was tapped after his rookie season in 2021.

Wilson, 36, went 6-5 in his first season with the Steelers, throwing 16 touchdowns to five interceptions and 2,482 yards in an injury-shortened campaign. Wilson also rushed for two touchdowns and lost four fumbles.

Maye, meanwhile, took over the starting job in Week 6 and posted just one win -- a 19-3 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 -- where he played the entire game. Maye, the UNC product and Patriots' No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, threw for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in his debut season. He added two rushing touchdowns, while losing six fumbles.

Mayfield set career highs this season, passing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. This is his second Pro Bowl selection.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and center Connor McGovern are also heading to this week's Pro Bowl Games in a replacement capacity.

Cook fills the spot left open by the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry, who finished second in the NFL with an AFC-leading 1,921 yards rushing. Cook had 1,009 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns, tying Henry and the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs for the league lead.

McGovern replaces Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, with Kansas City advancing to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 after beating Buffalo on Sunday.

Cook will be making his second Pro Bowl appearance, while it's a first for McGovern, who took over as the Bills center after Mitch Morse was cut in March.

Second-year Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also was named as a replacement for Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Smith-Njigba tied the Seahawks franchise record with 100 receptions this season and had 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. This is his first Pro Bowl selection.

In another roster change, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo will take over for Kansas City's Trey Smith. This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for Seumalo.

The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.