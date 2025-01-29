Open Extended Reactions

The offseason has arrived for 30 NFL teams while the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for Super Bowl LIX, so we're taking a look at what lies ahead over the next two months, with free agency set to begin on March 12.

We asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick the one free agent from the team they cover whose contract status will shape that franchise's offseason the most. The list includes a couple of quarterbacks returning to free agency, veteran receivers who figure to be in high demand and one of the league's best offensive linemen.

Which players could define the offseason? We'll start in the AFC East:

AFC EAST

CB Rasul Douglas

The Bills acquired Douglas at the trade deadline in 2023, and since then, he has been a consistent starter for the defense opposite outside cornerback Christian Benford. Douglas will be 30 when the 2025 season begins, and the Bills will have to decide whether they want to get younger at the position or keep the veteran, who has built a great relationship with Benford. If the Bills do move on, they will have to invest (including through the draft) because there isn't significant depth at the position. -- Alaina Getzenberg

S Jevon Holland

Holland and the Dolphins attempted to negotiate an extension last offseason but were unable to reach an agreement. Holland's production dipped in 2024; he failed to record an interception and had a career-low 62 tackles. Part of this could be attributed to playing for three coordinators in as many seasons. But if Holland is looking for top-of-the-market money, it probably won't come from Miami, which let two other homegrown players leave in free agency last offseason. If they are unable to re-sign Holland, the Dolphins would face an urgent need at safety, where they were already thin last season. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

CB/S Jonathan Jones

Jones, 31, has been with the Patriots since 2016, when he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He is one of the last players remaining on the roster who won multiple Super Bowl championships; the Patriots don't have a long list of free agents (DL Deatrich Wise Jr., QB Jacoby Brissett, etc.), and Jones' status as a pillar from a culture standpoint makes him arguably the headliner of the group. Jones fits in best at slot or safety, but injuries piled up on him in 2024, and a new regime under coach Mike Vrabel might not value him the same. -- Mike Reiss

CB D.J. Reed

Reed, coming off three solid seasons as the Jets' CB2, says he's looking forward to exploring the market. The Jets don't have an obvious replacement on the roster. But Reed's asking price probably will exceed what they can afford to pay. He made $33 million over three years on his last contract. At only 28 years old, he's looking to top that. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

OT Ronnie Stanley

There's no question the Ravens would like to retain Stanley, who had a solid bounce-back season in blocking on Lamar Jackson's blind side. He ranked 12th in pass block win rate among tackles (92.5%), played in every game for the first time in his nine-year career and continued to be a respected leader. The issue will be cost for Stanley, who is expected to be one of the top left tackles available in free agency. Baltimore, which is projected to have limited salary cap space, probably won't overspend on an offensive lineman who will turn 31 around the start of free agency. -- Jamison Hensley

WR Tee Higgins

Higgins' franchise tag has expired, making him a free agent this offseason. Both publicly and privately, quarterback Joe Burrow has made it clear he does not want Higgins to leave the building. The Bengals could put the franchise tag on Higgins for a second straight year and extend the timeframe for the two sides to work something out. If the price is right, a long-term deal could be in the best interest for both Higgins and a Bengals team trying to max out the current window. -- Ben Baby

RB Nick Chubb

In Chubb's return from the knee injury he sustained in September 2023, he didn't resemble his previous Pro Bowl form and posted a career low in yards per carry (3.3). He should become more explosive with another year removed from the injury, but he turns 30 in December, and general manager Andrew Berry was noncommittal on Chubb's return. Chubb had said he wanted to finish his career in Cleveland. He could return on an incentive-laden deal that allows the Browns to search for additional options to bolster the running game. -- Daniel Oyefusi

QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

With neither Wilson nor Fields under contract when the new league year tolls, the Steelers' biggest free agent decision is two-fold. It's unlikely the Steelers will bring back both quarterbacks for another year, leaving the team to choose between a 36-year-old Wilson, who went 6-5 as the starter with 16 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and five interceptions, or Fields, who turns 26 in March and posted a 4-2 record with five passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and an interception. They could also opt to move on from both and take a swing on another free agent or draft a rookie signal-caller. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs sustained an ACL tear in his right knee this season, and the Texans sorely missed him as quarterback C.J. Stroud was left with only one consistent target in Nico Collins. Receiver Tank Dell is likely to miss most of 2025 after sustaining a dislocated left kneecap and torn ACL on Dec. 21. The Texans will have two voids at receiver if they don't re-sign Diggs. Will the Texans try to get him on a team-friendly deal or find a different option elsewhere? -- DJ Bien-Aime

DE Dayo Odeyingbo

The Colts didn't put enough consistent pressure on quarterbacks this season, but Odeyingbo led Indianapolis in pressures with a career-best 33. His sack numbers declined from eight in 2023 to three this season, but it's hard to imagine a proven 25-year-old pass rusher not landing a deal worth eight figures per year. The Colts have to decide whether promising rookie Laiatu Latu and the return of Samson Ebukam from injury (9.5 sacks in 2023) is enough to let Odeyingbo walk in free agency. -- Stephen Holder

S Andre Cisco

Of the 11 players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, only two -- Cisco and RG Brandon Scherff -- are starters. Cisco had eight interceptions over the past three years but had issues in coverage. The secondary as a whole gave up eight pass plays of 50 or more yards in 2024. Whomever new coach Liam Coen appoints as defensive coordinator will have input on whether to try to re-sign Cisco, but it's hard to see the Jaguars being willing to spend much to bring him back. -- Michael DiRocco

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine went from an afterthought on the roster who didn't have any targets through the first four games of the season to leading the team with nine touchdown receptions. The receiver group is thin aside from Calvin Ridley, so bringing back one of the most reliable targets from last season is a move the front office should make. Westbrook-Ikhine's contract probably won't break the bank, and the Titans have the cap space. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

QB Zach Wilson

The Broncos have defensive starters such as DT D.J. Jones and LB Cody Barton, as well as RB Javonte Williams, who are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. But the intriguing question is with backup QBs Wilson and Jarett Stidham. Everyone on the Broncos has said Wilson and Stidham were key in Bo Nix's development during a rookie season in which he threw 29 touchdown passes. Both Wilson and Stidham are free agents and, depending on the market, might be able to do better elsewhere. Wilson, a former No. 2 pick, is just 25 years old with 33 career starts and could be a good option to keep as backup QB. -- Jeff Legwold

G Trey Smith

The Chiefs would like to retain Smith, but it's far more likely that he will leave. In tackle Jawaan Taylor, guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey, the Chiefs already have invested in their offensive line. They have groomed Mike Caliendo, once an undrafted rookie free agent, and Hunter Nourzad, a fifth-round pick in 2024, and would attempt to have one of them ready to become a starter if Smith departs. -- Adam Teicher

MLB Robert Spillane

Spillane signed a two-year, $7 million contract in 2023 to become a full-time starter for the first time in his career. He became not only the green dot at middle linebacker but also the spiritual leader of the defense. So he is in line for a raise. Consider: 306 of his 497 career tackles came in the past two seasons, as did 5.5 of his 8.5 career sacks and five of his six career interceptions. Spillane, who will be entering his eighth season, did not sit out a game in his two years with the Raiders. But will new Raiders coach Pete Carrol and GM John Spytek hold the same feelings? -- Paul Gutierrez

OLB Khalil Mack

Mack is perhaps the Chargers' most respected player and earned his ninth Pro Bowl selection this season. In the Chargers' playoff loss to the Texans, Mack led the team with two sacks. Still, he will be 34 next season, and he had six sacks this season, tied for the second lowest in his career. Regardless, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh said re-signing Mack is a top priority for the team. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

CB Jourdan Lewis

Since Micah Parsons is under contract with his fifth-year option, he doesn't count -- but the biggest decision is on the defensive side of the ball. Lewis is more than just a slot cornerback, though he is one of the better slot corners in the NFL. He can defend receivers. He can set the edge. He can blitz off the edge. He has a nose for the ball. But he is also a core part of the locker room and a big reason why things remained stable despite all of the injuries. It might cost the Cowboys a little more than they would want to spend, but Lewis' value goes beyond the field. -- Todd Archer

WR Darius Slayton

It's easy to say Slayton and the Giants should move on, but the Giants need more receiving threats. Who replaces him if he walks? Slayton is going to be considered one of the top free agent wide receivers, and the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is a good influence on the younger receivers. One can only imagine what he can produce in a better offense, with four 700-yard seasons under his belt and 15 yards per reception throughout his career. -- Jordan Raanan

LB Zack Baun

The Eagles thought they were getting a rotational edge rusher and special teams contributor when they signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason. Instead, he developed into one of the best off-ball linebackers in football, earning first-team All-Pro honors after posting 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles for the league's No. 1 defense. Philadelphia doesn't typically invest a ton in the linebacker position, but with Nakobe Dean facing a long recovery from a torn patellar tendon, there should be even more urgency to sign its breakout star to a long-term deal. -- Tim McManus

LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner signed a one-year deal to join Washington last offseason, but there were questions about what he had left entering his 13th season. It turns out, he had quite a bit. Wagner recorded his 13th consecutive 100-plus-tackle season and earned second-team All-Pro honors (the 11th time he has been either first or second team). In addition, his leadership set a major tone in the locker room and would be hard for the Commanders to replace. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

WR Keenan Allen

The Bears were wise to acquire Allen as a trusted option for Caleb Williams' rookie season; he had a team-high seven touchdowns and ranked second in receiving yards (744), targets (121) and catches (70). That's strong production for any receiver, but bringing the 32-year-old back would need to come at a discount. New Bears coach Ben Johnson might have plans to go younger and add more speed at the position. It could mean Allen would need to find a different team with which to finish his career. -- Courtney Cronin

G Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason after a Pro Bowl year in Baltimore, and he didn't miss a beat. He started 16 games on an offensive line that served a pivotal role in the Lions' franchise-best 15-win season. Although GM Brad Holmes was impressed with his production, at 34 years old, it's hard to tell whether Detroit is willing to offer him anything other than another short-term deal. "A player of that age, you've just got to have conversations with him," Holmes said. "We had conversations on exit day and then we'll just continue to have dialogue and just kind of see where it goes." -- Eric Woodyard

C Josh Myers

The Packers haven't always paid interior offensive linemen; last year they let guard Jon Runyan leave in free agency. They drafted a potential backup center last year in Jacob Monk (fifth round) and could even move right tackle Zach Tom there. It was hard to read Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, who in one answer talked about how much QB Jordan Love "trusts [Myers] very much as center," but also offered a hint of finality when he said he was "really glad we've had him for the last four years." -- Rob Demovsky

QB Sam Darnold

The Vikings face a difficult decision at quarterback considering Darnold's productive season and the presence of J.J. McCarthy, who has resumed on-field training after sitting out his rookie season because of a right knee injury. Darnold played at a Pro Bowl level for most of the season, but his performance cratered in the Vikings' final two games. He'll still probably earn more than the $10 million he earned in 2024. Do the Vikings need him back to cover for McCarthy's uncertain short-term future? Or will they decide to hand the keys to McCarthy and pair him with another veteran on a cheaper contract? -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

OLB Matthew Judon

The Falcons traded a 2024 third-round pick to the Patriots for Judon on the eve of the season, and at age 32 and coming off a biceps surgery, he didn't perform at the level he had previously. Judon had 15.5 sacks in 2022, his last healthy season, and 5.5 in 2024. Judon had four sacks in his final seven games and flashed some of that vintage pass-rushing ability, so for the right price, sack-starved Atlanta could bring him back for another go. -- Marc Raimondi

LB Shaq Thompson

Fixing a defense that ranked last in the NFL is the top priority, and a healthy Thompson would go a long way toward doing that. The problem is he has played six games in two seasons because of injuries, and he'll be 31 before the 2025 season. Thompson wants to retire in Carolina, and he's a leader in the locker room, so finding a team-friendly deal makes him a priority. -- David Newton

CB Paulson Adebo

Adebo is coming off a broken right femur but should be good to go for training camp. The question is how much the Saints are willing to pay him with Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry potentially the outside starters in 2025. Adebo's injury certainly complicates things and raises questions as to how much other teams would value him on the open market. -- Katherine Terrell

WR Chris Godwin

The Bucs have been here before, with Godwin facing a significant injury while set to become an unrestricted free agent. He sustained a torn ACL and MCL in 2021 and then signed a three-year deal worth $60 million in 2022. Godwin sustained a dislocated left ankle in October and was leading the NFL in catches and tied for the league lead in touchdowns at the time. "He's an outstanding player. If we can sign him back at all, I'd love to have him back here," coach Todd Bowles said at the end of the season. It will come down to how much it would take to re-sign him. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

RG Will Hernandez

The Cardinals probably will rebuild a chunk of their offensive line, and Hernandez will be part of that conversation. He started five games before sustaining a season-ending left knee injury in October but is expected to be ready for training camp, if not earlier. He has established himself as a reliable, consistent presence on the line, so if Arizona brings him back, it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone. -- Josh Weinfuss

LT Alaric Jackson

The Rams have a few decisions to make on their offensive line, and tackle could be a position they address early in the draft. Los Angeles doesn't have a left tackle in waiting, and right tackle Rob Havenstein has only one year left on his deal. According to ESPN Analytics, Jackson had the best season of his four-year NFL career, posting career highs in pass block win rate (90.3%) and run block win rate (78.1%). Jackson could return after testing the market but isn't likely the long-term solution at left tackle. -- Sarah Barshop

LB Dre Greenlaw

Based on talent, personality and production, keeping Greenlaw will be a priority, but also a difficult decision because of the cost. Greenlaw's extensive injury history complicates matters further. Since entering the league in 2019, Greenlaw has sat out 36 games because of quad, groin, calf, hamstring and Achilles injuries. He played in two games in 2024, which makes it difficult to peg a contract value. Assuming another team doesn't want to roll the dice on an expensive, long-term deal, the 49ers will have a chance to keep him, but that's far from a certainty. -- Nick Wagoner

LB Ernest Jones IV

Jones was everything the Seahawks hoped he'd be when they acquired him in a midseason trade from Tennessee. He made plays, brought stability to the middle of Seattle's defense and helped lead that group's turnaround against the run -- all while taking over as the signal-caller. Traded twice in two months, Jones sounded confident at the end of the season that he'd reach a deal with Seattle before free agency. "We're going to get it done," he said. "I'm going to be a Seahawk -- I firmly believe that." -- Brady Henderson