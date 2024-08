Open Extended Reactions

The New England Patriots are trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade comes amid Judon's contract stalemate with the Pats, with whom he has played the past three seasons.

Judon, 31, was due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of his contract. New England made a contract offer to Judon this summer, which Judon did not accept, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.