Check out Matthew Judon's key stats during his time with the Patriots as the linebacker heads to the Falcons. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Coming off a 4-13 season and with a new regime led by executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and coach Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots are in rebuilding mode.

Wednesday's trade of outside linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick reinforces it that much more.

Judon was entering the final season of the four-year, $56 million contract he signed with the Patriots in March 2021. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.5 million, which he made clear he believed didn't reflect his value.

The sides couldn't come to an agreement on a new contract and, on July 29, Judon openly expressed his frustration at the Patriots' first full-pads practice of training camp, arriving on the field without his pads and watching teammates work while he sat on a flipped-over trash barrel. He had what appeared to be an animated conversation with Mayo before walking off the field, and then later returned to speak with Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh. Judon missed two practices before returning to the team.

Losing their best pass rusher is a significant hit to a defense that is the strength of the team. Judon is also one of the franchise's most recognizable players, wearing his signature red sleeves and taking time to connect with fans by throwing the football with them before practices and games.

As of Wednesday evening, those visiting the Patriots' website could still see Judon along the banner, in the center between captains David Andrews, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Hunter Henry, as well as running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

But gaining a third-round pick for a soon-to-be 32-year-old who wasn't part of their future plans due to a combination of age and cost -- and who was limited to four games last season after tearing his right biceps -- is significant for a franchise badly in need of an infusion of talent.

And that about sums it up: short-term pain for what the Patriots hope will be long-term gain.

The Patriots re-signed and extended the contracts of more than 10 players since the offseason, most recently with eight-year veterans Davon Godchaux (defensive tackle) and Jabrill Peppers (safety), and 10-year veteran David Andrews (center). Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (three years, $57 million), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (four years, up to $92 million) and safety Kyle Dugger (four years, $58 million) were among the team's big-ticket signings.

Judon's departure likely clears the way for 2023 second-round pick Keion White to be elevated from part-time player (48% of the snaps last year) to full-time starter opposite sturdy edge setter Anfernee Jennings.

White, 6-foot-5, 285-pound, has flashed high-end talent -- playing both on the edge of the defense and moving inside at times in a reflection of his mix of athleticism and power -- and now will look to prove he can do it consistently. He played in 16 games as a rookie (four starts) and recorded 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.

The Patriots also like what they have seen from five-year veteran Oshane Ximines, the 6-4, 254-pound former New York Giant. Ironically, Judon was tutoring Ximines on the sideline of the Patriots' preseason opener last Thursday after Ximines got caught inside, vacating his edge on one play, which is a no-no in the team's scheme. Nicknamed Ox, he entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of Old Dominion in 2019.

"It's exciting to see guys like Ox take that step forward," Mayo said after the first week of training camp.

Jennings, White and Ximines now project as the top three outside linebackers on early downs, and there's flexibility to move starting inside linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and possibly free agent signee Sione Takitaki (currently on the physically unable to perform list), there if needed. Those players fill what the Patriots refer to as the "Joker" role because of their inside-outside flexibility.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

And finally, in the Patriots' third-down package where Judon often thrived, fifth-year veteran Joshua Uche (6-1, 240) should play a prominent role. Likely not sturdy enough to play on early downs, Uche's pass-rush explosion showed up in 2022 when he totaled 11.5 sacks, although part of that was tied to playing alongside Judon. So, after totaling three sacks last season when Judon missed 13 games, can Uche return to prior form without his trusted pass rush partner?

Those are among the questions the Patriots, who are operating with a long-range mindset, will now have to answer minus Judon.