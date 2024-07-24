Open Extended Reactions

With training camps starting around the NFL this week, most of the buzz is about players preparing for the 2024 season. But it's not that simple for several standouts.

The start of training camps brings contract situations to a head, resulting in players staying away from camp or, in recent years, reporting to camp to avoid fines but avoiding practice until their financial situations are addressed. That's what we're tracking, as several big-name players are limiting their participation in practice, not practicing at all or not reporting and subjecting themselves to daily fines that won't be reimbursed.

Here's a look at seven players who are in limbo as camps get ramped up, along with updates from our NFL Nation writers. The players include two 49ers and one of the Cowboys' three stars looking for a big deal.

Status: Reported to camp, not practicing

While teammate Trent Williams holds out, Aiyuk is holding in. The wideout was a surprise report for training camp on Tuesday but, as expected, he did not participate in practice Wednesday. General manager John Lynch said he is not optimistic or pessimistic that a deal can get done with Aiyuk in the near future but did reiterate the Niners' plan to keep Aiyuk for at least this season. Until there's some sort of resolution, however, it's unlikely that Aiyuk will take part in any on-field activities. -- Nick Wagoner, 49ers reporter

play 2:02 Why the 49ers, not Brandon Aiyuk, hold all the cards Louis Riddick and Tim Hasselbeck explain why San Francisco holds all the power over Brandon Aiyuk despite his recent trade request.

Status: Reported to camp, is practicing fully

Kamara participated in all aspects of practice on Wednesday, including 11-on-11 drills, during which he caught a pass from Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Kamara said he doesn't plan to hold out even while expressing disappointment that negotiations haven't progressed on a new contract. He explained his reasoning behind leaving minicamp early and said that he did it after no significant talks occurred regarding his contract this spring.

He also wanted to clarify what he was seeking and that he is looking for long-term security.

"I've said it before: I want to be a Saint. I want to retire here," Kamara said. "Just for me to set the record, I'm not asking for nothing crazy. I'm not asking for nothing where it's like, 'Oh my gosh, we can't do it.' Well, that's my perception of it. Whatever the perception is upstairs, with whoever makes those decisions, it's obviously different from my perception. So, we just carry on. I got to do what I do and focus on what I've got to do." -- Katherine Terrell, Saints reporter

Status: Not expected to report to camp

Lamb, who has been unable to land the type of contract extension that other wide receivers have, is not expected to report to training camp Wednesday with the rest of his team, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday night. Lamb is entering the last year of a deal scheduled to pay him $17.99 million this season, and the Cowboys have been bracing for the All-Pro to miss the start of camp. The holdout will not become official until Wednesday, but Lamb was not on the team's charter flight from Dallas to Southern California on Tuesday. Read more

Status: Reported to camp, not practicing

The Packers and Love might be nearing an agreement on a contract extension, but until it's done, the starting quarterback won't participate in practice or any games this preseason. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday shortly before the team's first practice of training camp that Love's representatives informed him Saturday night of their plans before a deal gets done. Love did report for training camp on time and take part in meetings and other training camp activities, except for practice. Previously, Love took part in the entire offseason program and the team's mandatory minicamp in June to fulfill requirements for a $500,000 workout bonus. Read more

play 7:37 Stephen A. supports Jordan Love's desire for big payday with Packers Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he thinks Jordan Love has earned a large contract extension from the Packers.

Status: Holding out of camp

Four months ago, the Jets trumpeted their trade for Reddick, a Pro Bowl edge rusher. Now, the organization and its marquee defensive addition are embroiled in a contract dispute. The Jets reported to training camp Tuesday without Reddick, who is holding out for a new contract. His hard-line stance will cost him $50,000 per day, the mandatory fine under the collective bargaining agreement. By rule, the fine can't be waived. Reddick, entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract, is due to make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay plus another $500,000 with incentives. Read more

Status: Reported to camp, limited practice

Tagovailoa was present for the team's first practice of training camp Wednesday, although his participation was limited amid ongoing contract negotiations. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa's participation likely will continue to be limited for the foreseeable future and mirror his workload in previous practices this offseason. The former No. 5 draft pick attended mandatory minicamp in its entirety in June but was absent for at least a portion of the team's offseason program before that. When he was present during organized team activities, he did not participate in 11-on-11 drills. Read more

Status: Holding out of camp

The Niners' star left tackle is officially a holdout after he did not report for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Williams, 36, is still one of the game's best offensive linemen and an integral part of the 49ers, but he also has no more guaranteed money remaining in the final three years of his contract. Coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic something could be worked out soon, though San Francisco likely will have to add significant guarantees to at least the next couple of years of Williams' deal while also elevating him back to at or near the top of the tackle market in terms of annual average value. -- Wagoner