Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- CeeDee Lamb has learned to embrace what No. 88 means in Dallas Cowboys' history.

When the Cowboys selected him in the first round in 2020, he initially wanted to wear No. 10. Then he had a conversation with Michael Irvin, followed by another with Dez Bryant, previous owners of No. 88. Lamb learned more about the standard set by Hall of Famers Drew Pearson and Irvin, plus Bryant's starry run in Dallas.

Over the years, the wide receiver foursome has connected on marketing deals and enjoyed the camaraderie of a number as famous as No. 12, No. 8, No. 22, No. 94 and No. 82 in team history.

With this new contract -- four years, $136 million with a $38 million signing bonus -- Lamb has a chance to be the best No. 88 of them all.

Statistically, he is on the way.

His 395 receptions and 5,145 yards are the most by a Cowboy in a player's first four seasons. As are his 18 100-yard games. In 2023, Lamb broke Irvin's records for catches and yards in a season, finishing with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards. Irvin had 111 catches for 1,603 yards in 1995.

Lamb's receptions and yards have increased in each of his first four seasons. It's difficult to imagine him topping what he did in 2023 but he is clearly the Cowboys' No. 1 target, and his ability to play across the formation separates him from other top NFL receivers.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb set career highs across the board last season: 135 catches, 181 targets, 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Lamb turned 25 in April. The Cowboys believe his best days are ahead. When Bryant signed his five-year, $70 million deal, he turned 27. Injuries had hurt his explosiveness and he was released by the Cowboys after the 2017 season.

Irvin was 33 when his career ended with a neck injury, but he had a stretch of eight 1,000-yard seasons in a nine-year span, stopped only because of a suspension. By then, Irvin had become the heartbeat of a Cowboys team that won Super Bowls for the 1992, 1993 and 1995 seasons.

Pearson, who calls himself The Original 88, was undrafted but became a member of the 1970s all-decade team, winning two Super Bowls. He was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

What all of the No. 88s had in common was an uncommon chemistry with their quarterback.

Pearson had it with Roger Staubach, and all you need to remember is the Hail Mary against the Minnesota Vikings in the 1975 playoffs. Irvin had it with Troy Aikman with their "Bang 8" route combination, the envy of most quarterback-receiver duos at that time. Bryant had it with Tony Romo, catching 56 of his 73 touchdown passes in Dallas from him.

And Lamb has it with Dak Prescott.

At the start of the 2023 season, Lamb noted he and Prescott had not played a full season together.

In 2020, Prescott started only five games because of a fractured and dislocated right ankle. In 2021, Prescott missed one game with a calf strain and Lamb missed a game with a concussion. In 2022, Prescott missed five games with a broken thumb.

In 2023, they both played every game and had a season for the ages.