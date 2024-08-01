Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has fulfilled a prophecy he spoke into existence at the NFL combine in February -- and they're words that could lead to the team having another boat parade.

"I mean, if we can re-sign Mike [Evans] and Baker [Mayfield] and Lavonte [David], Chase [McLaughlin], Antoine [Winfield Jr.] and Tristan [Wirfs], I mean, we should be throwing another boat parade," Licht said.

That was before all six received extensions, with Wirfs' finalized Thursday. The two sides reached agreement on a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. The deal also includes $88.24 million guaranteed, a source said, the most guaranteed money for any offensive tackle.

"That's the greatest offseason I can imagine since I've been here," Licht said Thursday. "So if anybody has a boat, let me know after this."

While no date has been set for when a cavalry of boats will float down the Hillsborough River again, it does mean that this team is positioned to contend for the next several years despite a complete roster overhaul post-Tom Brady retirement. It meant playing with over $80 million in dead money in 2023.

"I think back at the time last year, I said that it was challenging but it was a fun challenge," Licht said. "It's what the scouts are wired for. Bringing in, turning over the roster and have fun with it. Trying to find sleepers, trying to find value and trying to, but then also to tie a bow around it with rewarding our own like Tristan and Antoine, Mike and Lavonte, and bringing Baker in and having, seeing the success that he had. It's just very rewarding for all of us."

Licht did admit that it was a "relief" to have the negotiations wrapped up.

"It's hard not to feel great," Licht said. "We've got some great players. The seasons, you can't predict what's going to happen during the season. There's a lot of things that are out of everybody's hands, but we have the foundation of guys like Tristan that you build a team around. ... But the thing that gets me the most excited in talking to people is just the camaraderie and the vibes that are going through our office right now. From players to coaches to [vice president of sports medicine and performance] Bobby [Slater] and the training room, the equipment room, everybody. It is at an all-time high right now, so hopefully that transfers to the field."

Coach Todd Bowles praised the front office and ownership for their commitment in taking care of their own players.

"It says a lot about us keeping our own guys. From a stability standpoint, the guys that played great got rewarded greatly, and they're leaders on our team. [It] says a lot about the organization getting the job done. It says a lot about the team taking care of their own, especially the great ones that played. To get him locked up like that, as much as he's done for the organization over the years, is outstanding."

A sign of that camaraderie came when several of Wirfs' teammates -- including Mayfield -- took a front-row seat for his news conference Thursday, along with Wirfs' girlfriend, Meredith Sutton, and infant son, Julius.

"I think we have a lot of guys that care. I mean, I think Jason said it as well -- one of the closest units I've been a part of across the board," Wirfs said. "It's fun being out at practice. Guys love coming out there competing, and that's what it's going to take, us competing every day, coming out with attention to detail, trying to get better and pushing each other to do the best we can be. Super Bowl is obviously the goal. I think that's the goal for everybody. Just doing whatever it takes to get back there and lifting that trophy. It's a damn good feeling. So you got to do it again."

Wirfs' hope is that the offensive line can take another step forward by bolstering the ground game. The Bucs statistically had the league's worst rushing attack last year with 1,509 total rushing yards.

"I think it's been a big point this past couple of years, so I think now it's up to us," Wirfs said. "We've got to put it on our shoulders. I think we carry that task well. We are totally up for it, so it's going to be exciting. It's going to be really fun. I think a lot of us, it's really cool to see how much we all care and want to be in an elite unit. So it's going to be a lot of fun to go out there and give it our all along those lines."