EAGAN. Minn -- The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with safety Theo Jackson on a two-year extension worth $12.615 million, his agency announced Wednesday.

The deal reinforces a position group that could undergo significant upheaval in the coming weeks, putting Jackson in line to secure a starting job.

Jackson was scheduled to be a restricted free agent but is now under contract through the 2027 season, according to his agents at Equity Sports, and has full guarantees into 2026.

The Vikings announced Jackson's extension but without terms.

Jackson has been a backup and special teams player for most of the past three seasons, but the Vikings' starting safeties over that period -- Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum -- are both on expiring contracts. Smith is in the process of deciding whether he wants to continue playing or retire, and Bynum is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Jackson, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2022. The Vikings signed him off the Titans' practice squad later that season. He impressed coaches with strong training camp performances in 2023 and 2024, but they could not find many ways to get him on the field behind Smith, Bynum and safety/linebacker Josh Metellus.

In 43 career games, Jackson has intercepted two passes and played a total of 222 defensive snaps.