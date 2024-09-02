Bengals coach Zac Taylor provides an update on Ja'Marr Chase, whose availability remains up in the air. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's availability remains up in the air with less than a week before the season opener.

Coach Zac Taylor said Chase remained day-to-day as he continues not to practice while he awaits the status of a contract extension. Monday was the team's last practice before the game week officially begins.

Taylor said there will be contingences in place to account for the fluid situation involving the three-time Pro Bowler.

"There are always injuries and things you have to deal with, so we'll adapt to him," Taylor said.

Chase's involvement during Monday's portion of practice open to the media was higher than it had been in recent days. He spent the 15-minute window standing with the receivers during the stretching period and was shagging balls to help assistant coaches Troy Walters and Fredi Knighten.

Taylor did not want to speculate on how much Chase could play Sunday given the lack of practice reps, but the sixth-year coach issued a vote of confidence.

"It's impossible for me to say with 100 percent conviction, but I feel good about the shape that he's in," Taylor said.

In other news Monday, Taylor said cornerback Dax Hill and right tackle Trent Brown will start against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Hill, who was the team's starting free safety last season, beat out incumbent starter DJ Turner for the job. Brown starts over rookie Amarius Mims, the team's first-round pick who is recovering from a pectoral injury suffered early in the preseason.

Taylor said it would be a hindrance for Mims to start because he didn't practice Monday, but the coach added that he feels comfortable with Brown setting the edge. The eighth-year veteran signed a one-year deal with the Bengals and will be facing his former team.

"He's a pro," Taylor said of Brown, who spent the previous three years with the Patriots. "He's done a really good job taking care of himself this training camp. I'm excited to watch him work."