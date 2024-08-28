Adam Schefter explains where Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals stand after the star receiver didn't practice on Wednesday. (0:59)

CINCINNATI -- Even the best of plans can be upended.

Less than 24 hours after Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Ja'Marr Chase will continue to practice this week, he did not participate Wednesday as the team continued its preparation for its season opener.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's practice, Taylor indicated that he spoke too soon about the star wide receiver's status.

"I think I probably put my foot in my mouth speaking too quickly," Taylor said. "Again, this is a day-to-day situation. We'll just keep seeing it as that."

Ja'Marr Chase wasn't in uniform at Wednesday's practice a day after coach Zac Taylor indicated his star wide receiver would participate this week. ESPN/Ben Baby

Chase, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, participated in lighter practices earlier in the week before the team held a more traditional game week practice Wednesday. Several minutes after the team started stretching, Chase walked into the team's indoor practice bubble not in uniform. Chase, who did not participate in any of the team's training practices, did not speak to reporters afterward.

Taylor confirmed that Chase remains healthy, something the wide receiver has maintained since the team's mandatory minicamp in July, in which he also didn't practice.

Chase currently has two years left on his rookie contract, including a fifth-year option worth $21.8 million in 2025.

Wednesday's events also mitigate what Taylor said a day earlier regarding a confidence that Chase was going to play on Week 1. On Wednesday, Taylor said that from a functional standpoint, Chase could play in the opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 8 if he didn't practice this week.

But the sixth-year coach did not want to make any predictions on a timeline for Chase's return.

"I think every day is a new day," Taylor said Wednesday. "We'll keep working through it. Not going to make predictions on what tomorrow brings.

"I think I probably put my foot in my mouth speaking too quickly. Again, this is a day-to-day situation. We'll just keep seeing it as that."

"At the end of the day, Ja'Marr's a great dude that means a lot to this team, and we'll just continue to take it day to day."

Bengals center Ted Karras said he understood both the team and Chase when it comes to a negotiation of this magnitude. Chase is seeking to be at the top of the wide receiver market that was set by the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson this offseason, when he signed a four-year deal worth $35 million annually, including $110 million in guaranteed money.

"There's absolute zero hard feelings among the players," said Karras, who added that he was unfamiliar with the internal negotiations between Chase and the team. "That's between them. Hopefully they get it done and it will be a really big day for Ja'Marr and this team."