There are just three more games in the 2024 NFL season, and then all eyes will turn to the offseason. And teams with top-10 picks in the 2025 draft -- which begins on April 24 -- will be studying the group of prospects closely and starting to make plans for their selections.

This draft class is highlighted by a battle between Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders for the QB1 spot, and it is expected to have more high-end defensive players -- such as Penn State's Abdul Carter -- than we saw last April. The Tennessee Titans have the top pick for the first time since 2016 (when they traded it to the Los Angeles Rams), and they'll control a lot of what happens in Round 1. But the rest of the top 10 offers intrigue, too.

We asked our NFL Nation reporters, who cover teams with top-10 picks, to answer one big question about the early selections. Are the Titans, Browns and Giants all leaning toward finding a new QB in the draft? Is Tom Brady going to help the Raiders in their own QB search? Will the Bears pick a defender for the first time since 2018? Let's dive in.

Jump to a team:

TEN | CLE | NYG | NE | JAX

LV | NYJ | CAR | NO | CHI

After they hired new GM Mike Borgonzi, what do we know about the Titans' early plans at No. 1?

Borgonzi played a significant role in the Chiefs' decision to trade up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and he'll have to strongly consider taking a quarterback here. Titans coach Brian Callahan will get a closer look at the top prospects during both the East-West Shrine and Senior Bowl weeks. He didn't close the door on Will Levis returning next season, but it's pretty clear the organization is still searching for a franchise QB.

"Well, we got one quarterback under contract [Levis]," Callahan said during his season-ending press conference. "The other two are free agents, and we're in position to potentially draft a quarterback."

Callahan has been through the No. 1 pick process before with the Bengals, who took Joe Burrow in 2020. President of football operations Chad Brinker told ESPN he'd like to have more than the two picks the Titans currently have in the top 100, though. Tennessee hasn't said it's open for business yet, but a trade out of the first pick could easily address the organization's desire to add more draft picks. -- Turron Davenport

Does Deshaun Watson reinjuring his right Achilles tendon mean the Browns will definitely go QB at No. 2, or are other options still in play?

The Browns were always going to search for quarterback options in free agency and the draft, even before Watson's setback. But a quarterback at No. 2 isn't a given.

Cleveland would have to love one of the top prospects, and general manager Andrew Berry has often preached a philosophy of sticking to his board and taking the best player available. He has also shown a propensity to trade back and accumulate additional picks, which is something he alluded to in his end-of-season news conference.

"With having the second pick in the draft, whether we select a player or use it to maximize in another way, it gives us an opportunity to really pivot if we need to," Berry said. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Are the Giants more likely to address their QB spot in the draft or free agency?

It may not be an either/or proposition. The Giants have made it their "No. 1 issue" this offseason to find their quarterback of the future, according to owner John Mara. Their plan entering this past season was to draft a quarterback if it didn't work out with Daniel Jones. But the timing of it all following Jones' release in November could dictate that the Giants address the position in both free agency and the draft.

Tommy DeVito will be their only quarterback under contract this offseason. They will likely need a strong contingency from free agency in March, just in case they can't get a quarterback at the top of the draft. Remember, Mara made it clear the pressure is on to produce in 2025. -- Jordan Raanan

Is this an obvious spot for one of the top offensive tackles in the class, or could the Patriots address other holes?

New coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged the offensive line as a top priority in his introductory news conference. "You look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively; making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong -- whether that's through free agency or the draft -- that's something that's critical," Vrabel said.

The Patriots have ranked last in the NFL in pass block win rate each of the past two seasons. But that doesn't mean they will automatically pick an offensive tackle at No. 4. They need blue-chip players at other positions, such as receiver, defensive line and pass rusher. -- Mike Reiss

What are the Jaguars' biggest roster weaknesses headed into the offseason?

Everything has to do with pass defense. The safety play has been subpar and they likely won't re-sign Andre Cisco. They need another cornerback opposite Tyson Campbell, and the pass rush -- outside of defensive ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker -- was spotty this season.

The Jaguars were last in the league in passing yards allowed per game (257.4, the third-worst mark in franchise history), picked off only six passes and gave up 23 pass plays of 30 or more yards. Hines-Allen dipped from 17.5 sacks in 2023 to eight, though Walker became the second player in franchise history to record 10 or more sacks in consecutive seasons. Moving Arik Armstead back inside may boost the interior rush, but the Jaguars need another edge rusher and to improve in coverage. -- Michael DiRocco

What are you hearing on how much Tom Brady could play a role in the Raiders' QB search?

The Raiders, who added Brady as a minority owner, need a coach and general manager before making a choice on QB1. Still, Raiders owner Mark Davis said the seven-time Super Bowl champion would indeed be involved.

"Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well," Davis said in October, when Brady's ownership stake was approved.

Of course, that brings us to the prospect with whom Brady has already been linked -- Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. In fact, it was Davis who told Sanders at a Las Vegas Aces game on Oct. 5, "Who knows, you might be home right now." -- Paul Gutierrez

Outside of quarterback, what other needs could the Jets fill with their first-round pick?

Think defense. The Jets finished 23rd in defensive EPA, which was way down from third in 2023. They will need a cornerback to pair with Sauce Gardner, assuming they lose their second option D.J. Reed in free agency. And there has been some talent drain on the once-formidable defensive line, which could use more blue-chip talent in the room other than Quinnen Williams. Edge rusher isn't a major need, assuming defensive end Jermaine Johnson returns to form after his right Achilles tendon injury, but it would be hard to pass on an elite prospect.

The overall drafting philosophy will be shaped by the new general manager and head coach. Scheme will play an important factor in these decisions. -- Rich Cimini

What do we know about whether it's defense all the way for Carolina at No. 8?

Carolina won't be all-in on defense with nine picks, but the top selections should be heavy on that side of the ball. General manager Dan Morgan, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, took it personally that his team ranked last in total defense (404.5 yards allowed per game) and against the run (179.8 yards allowed per game). He kept defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, implying this was more of a personnel problem.

The offense is headed in the right direction with quarterback Bryce Young and other key players returning. So adding an edge rusher, safety help and a big run stopper will be the focus. Just don't look for this to be a defensive sweep as it was in 2020, when Carolina became the first team in NFL history to use all of its seven draft picks on defense. It still needs an elite receiver and more depth at running back. -- David Newton

With the Saints' big needs and cap issues, is this looking like a best-player-available approach right now?

At $70.6 million over the cap in 2025 (per Roster Management System), the Saints are likely going to have to draft for need. But their biggest need is open to interpretation. They are looking for successors at defensive end and linebacker for 35-year-olds Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis, respectively. They also could use another wide receiver to slot alongside Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, as well as permanent fixes to the offensive line.

A quarterback might be on their mind, too, depending on the wants of the Saints' next coach. But as general manager Mickey Loomis pointed out at his end-of-season news conference, they don't have the luxury of a top pick to do that. And Derek Carr has two years remaining on his four-year, $150 million contract. -- Katherine Terrell

The Bears haven't used a first-round pick on defense since 2018. What are the chances that streak ends in 2025?

The Bears have major needs to address in the trenches, so it's fair to say Chicago using its first-round selection on a pass rusher is at 50%.

When asked about top defensive end Montez Sweat's disappointing season (5.5 sacks), general manager Ryan Poles said adding more talent is the best way to defeat the number of double-teams and chips that Sweat receives. Creating more one-on-one matchups would allow Chicago's pass rush win rate to improve from its 37% finish in 2024, which was a slight step up from the previous season but still ranked 24th in the NFL. -- Courtney Cronin