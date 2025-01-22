Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. It's a remarkable achievement to survive the gauntlet of baseball writers to get elected to Cooperstown: After all, the Baseball Hall of Fame remains the toughest to gain entry to, especially via the BBWAA path of election.

This trio stands out for their disparate backgrounds. Suzuki -- let's just call him Ichiro -- grew up in Japan, of course, and was a star in the Japan Pacific League at 20 years old before becoming the first Japanese position player to play in the majors when he signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2001 at 27. A California native, Sabathia was a high school baseball and basketball star in the Bay Area, growing to a towering 6-foot-6 and throwing 95 mph. Cleveland drafted him in the first round, and he was in the majors at 20 years old. Wagner grew up in rural Virginia and played at Division III Ferrum College. He wasn't big, but his fastball was. The Houston Astros drafted Wagner in the first round, and he debuted at age 24 before turning into one of the most dominant relief pitchers of all time.

All three are now Hall of Famers. Let's look at three reasons each player got there.

Why Ichiro Suzuki is a Hall of Famer

Ichiro was just one vote shy of becoming the second unanimous selection (Mariano Rivera did it in 2019). In one sense, maybe it's a little surprising he had that many votes -- you could argue Ichiro is perhaps a little overrated. After all, he had 60.0 career WAR in the majors; Bobby Abreu, by comparison, was on this ballot with 60.2 career WAR and received just 26% of the vote. Ichiro's career 107 OPS+ is now the third lowest for any Hall of Fame outfielder, ahead of only Lloyd Waner and 19th-century speedster Tommy McCarthy. So why Ichiro?

1. 3,000 career hits

OK, Ichiro was mostly a singles hitter, not hitting for much power with a career high of 15 home runs in a season, but he turned beating out infield singles and grounding base hits up the middle into an art form. He reached 200 hits his first 10 seasons with the Mariners, leading the league in seven of those years. Over the past 10 seasons, all major leaguers have combined for just 17 200-hit seasons -- and the best of those was Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 217 hits in 2023, a total Ichiro exceeded five times, including a record 262 in 2004, a season he hit .372 (nobody has hit for as high an average since).

Considering he didn't debut with the Mariners until his age-27 season, it remains remarkable that Ichiro is one of just 33 players with 3,000 hits. The other 32 averaged 994 hits through their age-26 season, with Wade Boggs' 531 hits the lowest in the group. Of those to debut after 1930, all who are eligible for the Hall of Fame and not tainted by a betting or PED scandal were voted in on the first ballot except Craig Biggio (who took three tries to get elected). Getting to 3,000 hits made Ichiro an automatic selection.

Two keys to Ichiro's hit total: his remarkable durability and the fact that he didn't walk much (which is why he had a .400 OBP just once in his career). He averaged a remarkable 159 games played through his first 12 seasons, suffering just one minor stint on the injured list over that span. The sight of Ichiro constantly stretching between pitches and in the outfield is as much a part of his lasting image as him sprinting down the first-base line or racing into the corner to make another spectacular catch.

2. He was an inner-circle Hall of Fame talent

The earlier comparison to Abreu might suggest that Ichiro is a borderline Hall of Fame player. That belief, however, underestimates how transcendent Ichiro was at his peak -- and that seven of his peak seasons came in Japan before he signed with the Mariners. While voters are voting on Ichiro's accomplishments in only the major leagues, it seems fair to at least recognize that we witnessed only a portion of his greatness.

Consider this: In his first four seasons in the majors, from 2001 to 2004, Ichiro hit .339 and averaged 6.5 WAR per season. In Japan, Ichiro was a sensation right away, hitting .385 in his first full season, as good at age 20 as his final season in Japan, when he hit .387. We can thus assume he would have produced similar results in MLB from ages 20 to 26 as he did from 27 to 30. That adds up to an additional 45 WAR -- on top of the 60 that Baseball-Reference credits him during his time in the majors.

2025 Baseball Hall of Fame Voting The top vote-getters in HOF voting for the Class of 2025. Three players reached the 75% election threshold from the 394 ballots cast. Full BBWAA vote totals. PLAYER VOTES PCT. (%) Ichiro Suzuki 393 99.7 CC Sabathia 342 86.8 Billy Wagner 325 82.5 Carlos Beltrán 277 70.3 Andruw Jones 261 66.2 Chase Utley 157 39.8 Álex Rodríguez 146 37.1 Manny Ramírez 135 34.3 Andy Pettitte 110 27.9 Félix Hernández 81 20.6 Bobby Abreu 77 19.5 Jimmy Rollins 71 18 Omar Vizquel 70 17.8 Dustin Pedroia 47 11.9 Mark Buehrle 45 11.4 Francisco Rodríguez 40 10.2 David Wright 32 8.1 Torii Hunter 20 5.1

How impressive would 105 career WAR be? Since the expansion era in 1961, only six position players have reached 100 career WAR: Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Rickey Henderson, Mike Schmidt, Albert Pujols and Joe Morgan. This suggests Ichiro belongs on that level of inner-circle appreciation.

Much of his value came from his all-around brilliance on the bases and as a right fielder (he won 10 Gold Gloves). Baseball-Reference credits him with plus-62 runs as a baserunner (18th all time) and plus-121 runs on defense (18th among outfielders). He had two of the most efficient base-stealing seasons of all time, going 45-for-47 in 2006 and 43-for-47 in 2008, plus he led the league with 56 steals in his MVP/Rookie of the Year season of 2001. As a right fielder, Ichiro combined impeccable instincts with a strong and accurate arm. He excelled at charging the ball quickly and preventing runners from advancing, and he never seemed to make a mistake in the field -- indeed, he was charged with only 38 errors in 19 seasons.

So, yes, Ichiro was overrated as a hitter. But his all-around skills and peak performance correctly put him in a class among the elite of the elite.

3. Come on, he was Ichiro -- an icon

In the end, sometimes "Hall of Famer" doesn't need an argument; it's just a description to explain the obvious: Ichiro is a Hall of Famer, no matter what the numbers do or don't say. Who was cooler than Ichiro wearing his shades, pointing his bat at the pitcher in his pre-pitch ritual and then tugging at his right sleeve. Early in his first month in the majors, Mariners announcer Dave Niehaus made an instant legend of Ichiro with his description of his famous throw to nail Terrence Long at third base: "I'm here to tell you that Ichiro threw something out of Star Wars down there at third base!" Ichiro was a throwback to a different era of hitting. He was a trailblazer. An absolute one of a kind. Unanimous? He certainly should have been.

Why CC Sabathia is a Hall of Famer

Sabathia finished 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA, 61.8 WAR and a Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 2007. None of those numbers necessarily scream first-ballot Hall of Famer and, indeed, only Sandy Koufax has a lower career WAR among starting pitchers elected on their first ballot. Here's how Sabathia made it.

1. A high peak level of performance

Sabathia had a five-year run from 2007 through 2011 in which he went 95-40 with a 3.09 ERA and 30.4 WAR while averaging 240 innings per season, which now seems like a Herculean workload. He won the one Cy Young Award and finished in the top five of the voting in the other four seasons. During those seasons, only Roy Halladay had a higher WAR among pitchers -- and there was a big gap from Sabathia to Cliff Lee, the No. 3 guy who had 25.0 WAR -- and nobody won more games.

Along the way, Sabathia famously carried the Milwaukee Brewers into the playoffs in 2008 -- their first playoff appearance at the time since 1982 -- starting on three days' rest for his final three starts, including tossing a playoff-clinching complete game on the final day of the season. The next year, he signed with the New York Yankees and led them to a World Series title, going 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in the postseason.

Sabathia fits into more of an old-school definition of a Hall of Famer: Was he the best at his position for an extended period of time? His 251 wins are the same as Bob Gibson and more than quality Hall of Famers such as Juan Marichal, Whitey Ford, Pedro Martinez or Don Drysdale. Those guys all felt like Hall of Famers, as did Sabathia. And he did enough around that peak -- six other seasons with at least 3 WAR and appearing in 10 different postseasons -- to merit selection.

2. The best of a generation

Indeed, Sabathia stands out along with Halladay (who was elected posthumously in 2019) as the bridge between the Martinez/Randy Johnson/Greg Maddux/Tom Glavine/John Smoltz group to the still-active trio of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw, who came along a few years after Sabathia. Verlander has 262 wins, but Scherzer has 216 and is petering out. Kershaw has 212 and is coming off a two-win 2024 season. Zack Greinke finished with 225 wins. Even Halladay finished with just 203 wins.

Other than Andy Pettitte, who debuted six years before Sabathia and won 256 games, and Sabathia's former teammate Bartolo Colon, who won 247, other pitchers from Sabathia's generation didn't last long enough for Hall consideration: Johan Santana had an amazing peak but won just 139 games; Felix Hernandez was on the ballot for the first time and received enough votes to stay on, but his last good season came at age 29; and Cliff Lee won 143 games and got injured. There are some other 200-game winners -- Tim Hudson (off the ballot) and Mark Buehrle (still on) -- but Sabathia was the rarity of his generation, combining both peak value and longevity.

3. Timing is everything

Sabathia's vote total was, no doubt, helped by the general weakness of this ballot, where only Ichiro was a slam-dunk candidate. Voters want to vote players in, so in a sense, candidates are compared as much to the other players on the ballot as to Hall of Fame standards. If Sabathia was on the ballot in 2015 -- a ballot that included Johnson, Martinez, Smoltz, Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Mike Mussina -- he doesn't get in. But his "competition" on this ballot was the aforementioned Pettitte, Buehrle and Hernandez (the only other starting pitchers even on the ballot). This isn't to knock Sabathia's accomplishments, but it's a truth of Hall of Fame voting results: The ballot itself matters. It took Mussina, with 270 wins and 82.8 career WAR, six times to get elected because he faced a lot of crowded ballots. This ballot was not crowded.

Why Billy Wagner is a Hall of Famer

On his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, Wagner finally made it in after falling five votes short last year. He debuted with just 10.5% of the vote in 2016, so why now?

1. Once again ... timing is everything

As with Sabathia, a lot of it came down to timing. Wagner's first ballot in 2016 included 11 other players who are now Hall of Famers -- plus Clemens, Schilling, Barry Bonds, Jeff Kent and Gary Sheffield. Voters can vote for a maximum of 10 players, so in many cases, there simply wasn't enough room to vote for Wagner. He was fortunate to receive more than the 5% of the vote needed just to remain on the ballot.

As the ballot logjam slowly thinned out through the years, Wagner's vote totals increased. Rivera was elected in 2019, so it's no surprise Wagner saw his percentage increase from 16.7% in 2019 to 31.7% in 2020, which started his momentum toward eventual election. As Wagner got closer in 2023 and then last year, the final-ballot push that players often receive -- see Tim Raines and Edgar Martinez as two others who got elected on their 10th ballot -- pushed him over the 75% threshold.

2. He was one of the most dominant closers of all time

Look, Rivera is on his own mountain among relievers, but Wagner has a strong case for No. 2. Yes, Wagner is now just eighth in career saves -- Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel have passed him, and non-Hall of Famers Francisco Rodriguez and John Franco also have more -- but only Rivera can match Wagner's dominance.

Compare Wagner to Trevor Hoffman, who is second with 601 career saves to Wagner's 422:

Hoffman: 2.87 ERA, 141 ERA+, 9.4 SO/9, .609 OPS allowed

Wagner: 2.31 ERA, 187 ERA+, 11.9 SO/9, .558 OPS allowed

No, Wagner didn't rack up as many saves, but he also retired at the top of his game: In his final season, he had a 1.43 ERA, 37 saves and 104 strikeouts in 69 innings. He still had plenty of zip left in that fastball.

To put Wagner's career numbers in perspective, among pitchers with at least 900 innings since the live-ball era began in 1920, he ranks:

• Second in ERA behind only Rivera's 2.21

• First in strikeouts per nine innings

• First in lowest batting average allowed (.187)

• Second in lowest OPS allowed to Rivera's .555

That's Wagner: arguably the hardest pitcher to hit in MLB history.

3. Voters have been kind to closers

It didn't hurt Wagner that closers have become the easiest position in which to get elected to the Hall of Fame. Starting with the first modern Hall of Fame relievers from the 1970s, Rollie Fingers and Goose Gossage, there are now eight closers in the Hall of Fame (counting Dennis Eckersley as a reliever, although he split his career between starting and relieving).

Among players who produced most of their value in the 1970s or later, the positional breakdown goes like this (leaving aside starting pitchers):

Reliever: 8 (Fingers, Eckersley, Bruce Sutter, Gossage, Hoffman, Lee Smith, Rivera, Wagner)

Catcher: 7 (Johnny Bench, Carlton Fisk, Gary Carter, Mike Piazza, Ivan Rodriguez, Ted Simmons, Joe Mauer)

Right field: 7 (Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield, Tony Gwynn, Vladimir Guerrero, Larry Walker, Dave Parker, Ichiro Suzuki)

First base: 6 (Tony Perez, Eddie Murray, Jeff Bagwell, Jim Thome, Fred McGriff, Todd Helton)

Third base: 6 (Mike Schmidt, George Brett, Wade Boggs, Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Adrian Beltre)

Shortstop: 6 (Robin Yount, Ozzie Smith, Cal Ripken, Barry Larkin, Alan Trammell, Derek Jeter)

Second base: 5 (Joe Morgan, Rod Carew, Ryne Sandberg, Roberto Alomar, Craig Biggio)

DH: 5 (Paul Molitor, Frank Thomas, Edgar Martinez, Harold Baines, David Ortiz)

Left field: 4 (Willie Stargell, Jim Rice, Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines)

Center field: 3 (Kirby Puckett, Andre Dawson, Ken Griffey Jr.)

Hmm. There does seem to be a lesson here that you can interpret either way: There are perhaps too many relievers -- or not enough players at the other positions.