Fantasy baseball buzz: Braves' Profar to miss 80 games, lineup moves to make

Everything that happens in and around MLB has some additional context when viewed from a fantasy baseball perspective. From lineup changes to minor league call-ups to injuries and so much more, the news cycle will constantly affect player values in fantasy baseball.
Our fantasy baseball buzz file, with contributions from our ESPN fantasy writers, aims to provide fantasy managers with the intel they need as news breaks around MLB.
Mar. 31: Jurickson Profar suspended for 80 games
Tristan H. Cockcroft: In additional bad news for his current team, the Atlanta Braves, which broke less than 24 hours after his former team, the San Diego Padres, swept them in their opening four-game series, Profar was suspended for 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy. He had served as the team's leadoff man throughout the preseason and that series, presumably keeping the spot warm ahead of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s projected May return from ACL surgery, and Acuna now probably has a clear path to recapturing that role the moment he's ready. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect an acceleration of that timetable, however, as the Braves are being cautious after Acuna's second knee reconstruction.
Profar's suspension leaves the Braves' lineup in a rough spot in the short term. Bryan De La Cruz and Jarred Kelenic had been serving in a right field platoon until Acuna is ready, and while the two could now serve as regulars in the corner outfield spots before reconnecting in left field after that point, this will probably accelerate the arrival of Alex Verdugo from Triple-A Gwinnett. Signed 11 days ago, Verdugo fits a platoon profile similarly to Kelenic, with a .334 career wOBA against righties and .289 against lefties, so fantasy managers will find Verdugo most useful in daily leagues for matchups play and larger mixed and NL-only formats. The team also acquired Stuart Fairchild, a lefty masher (.335 career wOBA against that side) from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, and could try him in a platoon role amongst that group.
Playing the matchups is probably the wisest move for fantasy managers relying on any of these four outfielders, though my personal preference from an upside/prospect of full-time play standpoint amongst these four goes De La Cruz, Verdugo, Kelenic, Fairchild, with very little separation in the order. Look to another team -- Heston Kjerstad of the Baltimore Orioles, anyone? -- for standard mixed league production in Profar's absence, and rely on the Braves' replacements only when you must.
Mar. 31: What's going on with Max Scherzer?
Stephania Bell: Scherzer was limited in his first outing of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays with what was originally called a lat strain -- "lat" being the latissimus dorsi, the large muscle of the back which, via its attachment to the arm, contributes to throwing. That's why it may have surprised some to hear that he was placed on the 15-day IL with thumb inflammation.
It didn't surprise Scherzer who, as evidence of his appreciation for how the upper kinetic chain works, told reporters post-game that he had to get his thumb to 100% before pitching again in order to avoid risking further injury. The thumb soreness impacts Scherzer's ability to grip the ball and has been an intermittent issue for him over the last two seasons, including preceding a late-season shoulder injury in 2023.
Scherzer had already been dealing with the recurring thumb issue this spring when it forced him to push back a start earlier in March. Not fully recovered but believing he could still make his first start, Scherzer began to experience tightness in his right lat and cut his regular season debut off at three innings. The Blue Jays said Scherzer will see a hand specialist on Monday, which is something that should be viewed as a positive in the big picture sense. He will undergo further testing if needed and will be assured he is on the proper recovery course.
The obvious negative is that this is not a new problem for Scherzer. Combine the recurrence of his thumb ailment with the fact that the now 40-year-old is experiencing the effects of aging physically, compounded by the total volume of work his arm has accumulated and it makes for an unfortunate trifecta. Beginning the season on a 15-day IL stint (which could easily extend further) is not ideal, but Scherzer is right about one thing for sure. If the thumb does not resolve, he is at far greater risk of secondary injury via compensation and subsequently even more lost time.
Other notes
Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles: Cowser fractured his left thumb sliding into first base on Sunday and has been placed on the 10-day IL. He will be missing much more than 10 days, however. Manager Brandon Hyde said he expects an absence of a minimum six-to-eight weeks. Beyond the fracture healing, there is the matter of gripping the bat effectively enough to return to power. Looking for a silver lining? Well, Cowser bats left-handed, meaning the bat is slightly less narrow where he will grip it with the recovering thumb. That tiny difference could make it slightly quicker for Cowser to get back to his pre-injury form. It's still likely to be at least a couple of months before he returns to major league action but if his power returns when he does, he can be effective right away.
Josh Jung, 3B, Texas Rangers: Jung was placed on the 10-day IL with neck spasms on Sunday after being held out of Saturday's game. While Rangers manager Bruce Bochy remained hopeful this would be a minimum stay on the IL, it is a bit concerning that Jung had been forced out of an exhibition game with neck stiffness on the Monday prior to Opening Day. Spasms are hard to gauge when it comes to injury severity as they are a symptom, not the problem source. Spasms are involuntary muscular contractions that occur as the body tries to protect the athlete from moving in a way that might be more painful, if not detrimental. If the source is something simple that can resolve quickly, then a 10-day return is reasonable. If however the spasms are secondary to something more significant (for instance, an aggravated or inflamed disc), then the result can be a more protracted absence. It will be worth monitoring Jung's rehab status as the one-week timeline approaches.
Josh Lowe, OF, Tampa Bay Rays: Lowe has to be experiencing déjà vu all over again. Forced out of Friday's game in the fifth inning with pain in his right side after swinging the bat, Lowe was placed on the IL on Saturday and it is now reported that he suffered a Grade 2 (moderate) right oblique strain. These injuries usually result in roughly a one-month absence but in Lowe's case, he suffered a similar injury just last year that resulted in a 46-game absence across two different occurrences. A repeat soft tissue injury can go one of two ways; on one hand, the player has familiarity with the injury which can assist in recovery but, on the other hand, a repeat injury -- especially when more severe -- can mean a longer recovery. The oblique abdominal muscles are a sizable group and it's possible that this is not the precise location of last year's injury. The fact that it is recurring on the same side however hints at either a soft tissue vulnerability in the area or something in his mechanics or training that makes him more prone to recurrence. Either way, it is likely to be at least a month, perhaps longer, before Lowe is looking at a point of re-entry, especially as he and the Rays hope to not have the oblique injury recur in 2025.
The good news
Jacob deGrom, SP, Texas Rangers: The 36-year-old deGrom looked sharp in the five innings he pitched to start the season. It's his third season with the Rangers and the veteran ace hopes it will be his first full season since joining the team. After undergoing Tommy John revision surgery in 2023 (revision is the term for a second Tommy John surgery; deGrom's first such surgery was in 2010 shortly after being drafted by the Mets), deGrom did make three abbreviated appearances in September 2024. Although those outings were limited in scope, they were no doubt critical in establishing deGrom's recovery trajectory and giving him confidence in his arm through the long offseason. Delivering five scoreless innings in his 2025 debut, including six strikeouts, is exactly what deGrom needed to make the case for an expanded workload. The Rangers will no doubt continue to monitor him closely but all arrows are pointing upward for him after an excellent start.
Mar 31: What you need to know for Monday
Only two teams aren't scheduled to play today with the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees resting before their three-game interleague set in the Bronx starts tomorrow. Today's MLB action begins at 2:10 PM ET with a pair of contests.
Philadelphia Phillies C J.T. Realmuto missed Sunday's affair after fouling a ball off his foot on Saturday. The club is optimistic that he'll be back in the lineup today. However, SS Trea Turner will likely miss his third straight game as he's dealing with back spasms. The club has Tuesday off and feels that the extended rest should have Turner at 100% for Wednesday. For now, Edmundo Sosa should continue to fill in.
Another pair of teammates are nursing injuries with Baltimore Orioles OF Colton Cowser and 2B/3B Jordan Westburg questionable for today's game with the Boston Red Sox. Cowser hurt his thumb late in Sunday's game and is being evaluated. Westburg missed yesterday's tilt due to an undisclosed injury, but since he was available in an emergency, the anticipation is that he'll play today.
Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez didn't play yesterday after spraining his wrist on Saturday night. Ramirez was available for pinch-hitting duty, but his services weren't needed in the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez's status is day-to-day, with a chance he's back tonight when the Guardians open an interleague set at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
The Toronto Blue Jays placed RHP Max Scherzer on the IL due to right thumb inflammation. This is a lingering issue he had been dealing with all spring. The club is shutting Scherzer down for at least two weeks because continuing to throw could trigger another injury via a kinetic effect. To reduce pain, pitchers will often alter their delivery, which can lead to another injury.
Texas Rangers 3B Josh Jung was placed on the 10-day IL due to neck spasms. He didn't play in either weekend game, so this stint can be backdated, allowing Jung to return as early as April 8. Manager Bruce Bochy is hopeful that is indeed the case. -- Todd Zola
Mar 30: What you need to know for Sunday
Today is a rare Sunday without a full slate with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and New York Mets sitting this one out. Action begins at 1:35 p.m. ET with a pair of contests, culminating with the San Diego Padres hosting the Atlanta Braves in the first ESPN Sunday night affair of the season.
After 80 games, 98 homers have been clubbed this season, compared to 91 in 2024. Teams have swiped 69 bases so far, after pilfering 57 in the first 80 games last year. Clubs are averaging 4.2 runs per game in 2025 as opposed to 5.2 after 80 games last year. The difference is the current league average is .232, 34 points lower than the .256 mark posted at the same time last year.
Los Angeles Angels CF Jo Adell left yesterday's game in the fifth inning with an apparent hip injury. After the game, he described it as tightness and expressed little concern about severity. With the club releasing Mickey Moniak before opening day, Kyren Paris is the next man up if Adell misses time.
Texas Rangers 3B Josh Jung was scratched from Saturday's contest after experiencing neck spasms. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated that Jung would be out of the lineup for a few games, with Josh Smith the likely replacement.
Toronto Blue Jays SP Max Scherzer managed to throw only 45 pitches in his Toronto Blue Jays debut as he left after three innings with a lat issue. Scherzer dealt with a sore thumb most of spring training, and he stated that the lat injury and his thumb injury are related. Scherzer is likely headed for the IL, with Yariel Rodriguez likely to enter the rotation.
Hunter Goodman has drawn the first two starts behind the plate for the Colorado Rockies. It was assumed Goodman would serve as Jacob Stallings backup, but Goodman showed enough improvement defensively in the spring to earn the primary role. If Goodman maintains the starting job, he merits fantasy lineup consideration, especially when the Rockies are at home.