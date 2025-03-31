MLS Power Rankings: Messi's Miami on top, Sporting KC rock bottom

Lionel Messi substitutes in and nets a goal to give Inter Miami CF a 2-0 lead against the Philadelphia Union. (1:28)

The 2025 MLS season is now firmly underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 6 to come up with this week's order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Even without Lionel Messi for 55 minutes, Inter Miami got off to a hot start against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. And when the Argentine came on in the second half? Well, it only took him two minutes to get on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win. This Miami squad is deep, talented and just took down the next-best team in the East.

Previous ranking: 4

Still yet to lose in MLS play, the Crew took down D.C. United on the road by a 2-1 scoreline. Wilfried Nancy's team has become quite acquainted with tight games in 2025: each of their last five matches has either been a draw or has been decided by a single goal.

Previous ranking: 2

While some of their early season magic seems to be fading, the Whitecaps secured a point on the road with a 0-0 draw against Toronto FC ahead of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal clash with Pumas on Wednesday. Still, the sooner this group gets Ryan Gauld back, the better.

Previous ranking: 5

There's no shame in losing to Inter Miami at Chase Stadium. Despite falling 2-1 on the road, the Philadelphia Union put together a strong second half and nearly managed to earn a draw thanks to some clever looks on set pieces. Bradley Carnell's team still looks like a threat.

Previous ranking: 7

It sure didn't look like San Diego FC was the expansion team in a 3-2 win over LAFC on Saturday. Even missing two first-choice attackers, the new kids on the block created chances with ease and secured yet another impressive victory over a Southern Californian rival.

Previous ranking: 11

Thanks to a wonder-strike from Evander, a winner from the spot from Kevin Denkey, and some heroic saves from Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 win over Nashville SC this past weekend. There's defensive work to be done, but it's clear this team has match-winners.

Previous ranking: 13

Make that three-straight wins for the Loons over Real Salt Lake. All right, fine, technically Minnesota's two penalty shootout victories from last year's playoffs go down as draws. But there's no doubt Eric Ramsay's team has Salt Lake's number. Minnesota United created chance after chance in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Previous ranking: 10

An airtight defensive performance mixed with a top-tier outing from Djordje Mihailovic in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC showed just how dangerous the Rapids can be. Whether Mihailovic plays on the left or through the middle (and he did both of those things against Charlotte), he's creating problems for the opposing defense.

Previous ranking: 3

Failing to carry over any momentum from their multi-goal demolition of the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend, Charlotte FC flopped in a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Concerningly, Wilfried Zaha was anonymous on the wing.

Previous ranking: 18

For three weeks running, Austin FC have averaged less than 37% possession. They packed numbers against the ball in a 1-0 road win over St. Louis City on Sunday, continuing to play the ruthlessly efficient brand of counter-attacking soccer that Nico Estevez seems to love so much.

Previous ranking: 19

Luis Muriel should write John McCarthy a thank-you note. It was McCarthy's howler in the 90th minute that allowed Muriel to extend his goal contribution streak to six games. Orlando City notched a 2-1 win over the Galaxy as a result.

Previous ranking: 6

Cengiz Under continues to look like a major threat on the right wing, but between sloppy set piece defending and a red card from Igor Jesus that forced his team to play down a man for the final 40 minutes, LAFC's 3-2 loss to San Diego FC was a game to forget.

Previous ranking: 14

The Red Bulls didn't bleed chances in their 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution, but they weren't dangerous enough in the attack to warrant a victory away from home. Sandro Schwarz will, undoubtedly, be looking for ways to get just a little more out of his team in the final third.

Previous ranking: 15

Atlanta United aren't strangers to allowing goals this year: they've conceded at least two goals in five of their six matches in 2025. Saturday's 4-3 win over NYCFC was true to form, then. Still, quality attacking talent won the day over sloppy defending for the Five Stripes.

Previous ranking: 8

Nashville outplayed Cincinnati for most of their meeting on Saturday, but yet another missed penalty from Hany Mukhtar came back to bite in a 2-1 loss. It's time to take Mukhtar off penalty duties.

Previous ranking: 16

Despite taking a whopping 26 shots and generating 2.9 xG, according to FBref, the Sounders only managed a single goal in a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. There's talent in the final third, but it's simply not clicking.

Previous ranking: 12

On paper, a home game against a CF Montreal team just days removed from firing its coach looked like three points in the making. In reality, the Fire put in a sleepy performance in a 1-1 draw and felt the absence of all three first-choice central midfielders.

Previous ranking: 17

A brutal mix-up between defender Thiago Martins and keeper Matt Freese saw NYCFC unravel against Atlanta United in a 4-3 loss on Saturday. Still without any meaningful player additions this winter, Pascal Jansen's job on the sidelines isn't an easy one.

Previous ranking: 21

It didn't take much for the Timbers to push past the Houston Dynamo in a 3-1 win at Providence Park on Sunday. With a goal and two assists from the perennially underrated Felipe Mora, Portland reminded MLS just how dangerous their attack can be.

Previous ranking: 22

Beating Sporting Kansas City doesn't skyrocket you up these rankings like it might have earlier in Peter Vermes' tenure, but FC Dallas did more than enough to earn a 2-1 win over SKC in Frisco.

Previous ranking: 9

Try as they might, St. Louis City can't seem to create consistent chances via sustained passing sequences. With 64% possession and 60 minutes to find a goal after conceding in the first half, St. Louis couldn't find their way back in a 1-0 home loss to Austin FC.

Previous ranking: 20

After allowing 3.0 xG against Charlotte FC last weekend, San Jose allowed 2.9 xG against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. The difference? Daniel made some huge saves to preserve a 1-1 draw.

Previous ranking: 25

Despite yet another goal from Christian Benteke, D.C. fell 2-1 to the Columbus Crew. At times, it's clear that Troy Lesesne only has one DP at his disposal. Saturday was one of those times.

Previous ranking: 23

For 55 minutes, Real Salt Lake were decidedly outplayed by Minnesota United in what turned into a 2-0 loss. By the time RSL started finding looks in the second half, it was too little, too late.

Previous ranking: 30

Thanks to Carles Gil's free kick in a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls, the New England Revolution finally saw one of their own players put the ball in the back of the net in 2025.

Previous ranking: 24

The Dynamo are in a bad place right now. Their top two goalkeepers are both injured, they don't have a healthy winger, and their new No. 10 Ondrej Lingr isn't ready to suit up. With all that in mind, a 3-1 loss to Portland on Sunday wasn't a shock.

Previous ranking: 26

Between McCarthy, whose blunder gifted Orlando City a 2-1 win, and Novak Micovic, the LA Galaxy can't seem to find a competent goalkeeper this year. They're still winless in the regular season.

Previous ranking: 28

Less than a week after manager Laurent Courtois was fired, Montréal put in a respectable performance under interim manager Marco Donadel. Montréal's 0-0 road draw with Chicago marked their second result of 2025.

Previous ranking: 29

Toronto FC were far from dominant at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps, but Saturday's 0-0 draw doubled their points total on the year. That's progress, right?

Previous ranking: 27

Despite taking the lead on the road against FC Dallas, a pair of quick concessions saw SKC drop all three points in a 2-1 loss. They're the only team in MLS still stuck on a single point after six games.